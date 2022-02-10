Get ready to bump elbows at Africa’s most anticipated travel trade show as registrations open!
- ATW, including WTM Africa and the International Luxury Travel Market Africa (ILTMA) is scheduled to go ahead in a hybrid format in 2022.
- Registration for buyers, exhibitors, trade visitors and media have opened
- Safety, security, and health are a priority at Africa Travel Week, and the organisers will follow global guidelines and recommendations.
Registrations for Africa Travel Week 2022, which is scheduled to go ahead from 11 to 13 April in the Host City of Cape Town, have opened. The registration portal for buyers opened on 18 January and exhibitors, Trade visitors and media delegates all opened last week.
The trade show will once again bring together pan-African & international exhibitors as well as buyers from across the globe at headline shows, World Travel Market Africa (WTM Africa) and International Luxury Travel Market Africa (ILTM Africa).
For those buyers who may be unable to travel to Cape Town, Africa Travel Week has created a digital event that will run from 4 to 5 April. Both one-on-one meetings as well as virtual speed networking sessions will be available on the same platform that was successfully used for ATW Virtual 2021. The virtual event is exclusive to exhibitors and buyers only.
Different buyers will attend the live event and the virtual event meaning that exhibitors will receive marked value as the buyers that they will meet online will be different to those that will be attending the physical event thereby offering a diverse and enhanced pool of buyers.
The highly-anticipated live event in the host city of Cape Town will include all the highlights delegates have come to expect in previous events, including a robust speaker programme and associated events like International Business Market Africa, EQUAL Africa, Travel Forward, Sports and Events Tourism Exchange (SETE) and the Africa Tourism Investment Summit (ATIS). Attendees can look forward to attending conference sessions with speakers from around the globe, face-to-face networking, the African Responsible Tourism Awards, press conferences and more!
“Now that skies are reopening and flights to Africa are resuming, Africa Travel Week is ready to welcome travel trade partners to our hybrid event while adhering to all the necessary safety and health requirements that come with running an event during a pandemic. At Africa Travel Week, we are all about connecting people, and so the health and safety of our visitors, exhibitors and staff is of the utmost priority,” says Megan Oberholzer, Portfolio Director: Travel, Tourism and Creative Industries at RX Africa.
Africa Travel Week will at all times adhere to all government guidelines and restriction for entry to the venue to ensure the safety of delegates at all times and information on safety measures will be communicated on a regular basis.
“We are excited to once again bump elbows and connect in person with travel buyers, exhibitors, press and travel trade visitors. We look forward to working together to reignite inbound and outbound travel on the continent,” concludes Oberholzer.