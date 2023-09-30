University of South Africa, Millat Investments and Africa Tourism Partners have joined forces to deliver Transformational Entrepreneurship Masterclasses for African women, youth, start-ups and entrepreneurs in tourism through a transformational entrepreneurship Masterclass. This will serve as precursor to Africa Tourism Leadership Forum and Awards 2023. This is scheduled to take place on 3 October 2023 at the Gaborone International Conferences (GICC). As one of flagship initiative of this year’s Forum, these masterclasses aim to transform knowledge into impact, drive innovation, change and operational excellence across African tourism ecosystem. Owing to limited space, only pre-selected participants will gain access to these Masterclasses.

Hosted by the Government of Botswana through the Botswana Tourism Organisation in partnership with Africa Tourism Partners, the 6th edition of ATLF will continue at the same venue from the 4th to the 6th of October 2023. This will bring together African and non-African tourism sector Thought-Leaders and stakeholders across for advocacy, dialogue, networking, learning and actionable resolutions. Among notable supporting partners are UNWTO, AfCFTA, BDO Millvest Advisory, Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) – South Africa, Protea by Marriott (Massa), Hilton Garden Inn, Grandeur, Airlink, South African Airways and SABC’s Channel Africa.

The highlights of 2023 edition of ATLF include the launch of AfCFTA’s inaugural Forum on Tourism, Creatives and Cultural industries in partnership Africa Tourism Partners and the endorsement of the newly established Africa Private Sector Alliance (ATPSA) by AfCFTA. Adding to these is an intra-Africa travel and tourism Business Exchange characterised by high level B2B session which is also slated for 03 October at the GICC for trading, destination marketing and product showcases.

Thought-leaders joining this year’s faculty members include H.E Petra Pereyra – EU Ambassador to the Republic of Botswana and SADC, Moseketsi Mpeta – Head, Tourism and Services at IDC, South Africa, Natalia Bayona – Executive Director, UNWTO, Hon. Austin Abraham – Mayor, Gaborone City, Republic of Botswana, Beatrice Chaytor – Head of Division, Trade in Services DTIID, AfCFTA Secretariat, Hon. Patricia de Lille, MP – Minister of Tourism, South Africa and more.

Stakeholders who might be interested in attending the ATLF are advised that registration for physical attendance has been closed due to over subscription, however, they can still attend virtually by registering on www.tourismleadershipforum.africa to access the virtual link for online participation.

Space is still available for desk-top exhibition and destination showcase. Register now www.tourismleadershipforum.africa or contact the Registration Hotline on +27 (0)81 303 7030 or rejoice@africatourismpartners.com