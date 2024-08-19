Africa Tourism Leadership Forum 2024: Paving The Way For African Tourism, Creatives, And Cultural Industries

The Africa Tourism Leadership Forum (ATLF) is set to take place from September 3 to 6, 2024, bringing together industry leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders to discuss and strategize on accelerating the growth and development of the African tourism, creatives, and cultural industries. The event will be hosted at the Exhibition Hall and Grand Palm Hotel in Gaborone, Botswana, with an extensive and comprehensive program designed to foster collaboration, innovation, and investment across the continent.

Day 1: Trading & Training Day

The forum will commence on Tuesday, September 3, with a B2B & B2G Networking Session, featuring the Intra-Africa Road Show, Speed Marketing & Exhibition. Facilitated by the Africa Tourism Private Sector Alliance, this session will include showcases from progressive brands such as Marriott International and partners, as well as regional presentations from Southern Africa, West Africa, East Africa, and the Ocean Islands.

Parallel to the networking session, the Grand Palm Hotel will host Entrepreneurial Training and Coaching sessions. Key speakers, including Devota Mdachi, Co-chairperson of the Africa Tourism Leadership Awards, and Dr. Richmond Kwame Frimpong, Managing Director of Industrial Zone, Ghana, will provide insights on effective sales pitches, relationship management, and the fundamentals of entrepreneurship. Furthermore, Prof Nellie Swart, a Certified Meeting Professional (CMP) and Associate Professor: Tourism Management, University of South Africa, is set to also host and lead a conversation about innovative pathways youth entrepreneurship in tourism.

Day 2: AfCFTA Forum on Tourism, Creatives, and Cultural Industries

On Wednesday, September 4, the official opening of the AfCFTA Forum will feature remarks from prominent figures such as Keitumetse Setlang, CEO of Botswana Tourism Organisation, and Hon. Dumezdweni Mthimkhulu, Minister of Environment and Tourism, Republic of Botswana, alongside Emily Mburu-Ndoria, Director of Trade in Services, Investment, Intellectual Property Rights and Digital Trade of the AfCFTA Secretariat. The day will include high-level panelists discussing the implementation of the AfCFTA through tourism, creatives, and cultural industries, as well as the Pan African Tourism Fund, focusing on investment for tourism infrastructure and accommodation.

Day 3: Digital Transformation and Innovation

Thursday, September 5, will emphasize the role of digital disruption in tourism, with sessions on short-term rentals, traditional accommodation, and the convergence of community support and smart policies. The day will also highlight the importance of conservation and heritage as key drivers for tourism demand and employment creation.

A notable session on Sports Tourism will explore product diversification in Africa’s tourism sector, while the Blue Economy session will discuss the potential for tourism growth through underexplored opportunities. The day will conclude with an insightful presentation on AI-driven futures in tourism, featuring experts such as Prof. Benjamin Rosman from the University of the Witwatersrand.

Day 4: Africa Tourism Leadership Awards

The final day, Friday, September 6, will focus on creating a balance between Africa’s tourism accommodation heritage and culture, with discussions led by industry leaders from Pam Golding Hospitality and ICCA. The Ministerial & Executives Dialogue will address practical measures for reducing intra-Africa travel costs and connectivity bottlenecks.

The forum will culminate in the prestigious Africa Tourism Leadership Awards, recognizing outstanding contributions and innovations in the tourism sector. The event will celebrate the top three finalists of the Africa Youth in Tourism Innovative Challenge and feature a keynote message from the Minister of Environment, Natural Resources Conservation, and Tourism.

The Africa Tourism Leadership Forum (ATLF) is an annual event that brings together tourism leaders and stakeholders from across Africa to discuss and strategize on key issues affecting the industry. The forum aims to promote sustainable tourism development, enhance regional integration, and foster economic growth through tourism, creatives, and cultural industries.