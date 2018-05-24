Africa Top10 News

From the Fire into the Frying Pan

Anmesty International says thousands of women and girls who believed they were being led to safety from Boko Haram by Nigerian security forces were instead systematically abused in exchange for food and assistance.

Sierra Leone Appoints its First Chief Innovation Officer

At 31, Moinina David Sengeh's appointment marks a shift in how Africa is addressing the idea of solving the continent's myriad of problems with innovation and innovative thinkers.

The Egyptian Footballer that’s Inspiring a New Generation

Aspiring footballers in Mo Salah's hometown are taking inspiration from the Liverpool FC ace.

An Unlikely Activist Rises from Kenya

From rescuing girls from female genital mutilation to championing women's political rights, Leah Chebet Psiya is breaking down barriers in her Pokot community in eastern Kenya.

All-New Series from Animal Planet Spotlights Powerful Bonds between Animals & People

DODO HEROES marks Animal Planet's first-ever global series launch which will premiere on Saturday, June 9 in the U.S. and in over 220 countries and territories worldwide. In Africa, you can watch it on Kwesé TV channel 420.

South Africa’s Waste Warriors

SiyaBuddy is one of very few companies extracting value from waste in rural South Africa, where only 10 percent of trash is recycled, with the rest getting burned or buried.

Making a Big Pitch for CAR’s Favour

Russia and China are muscling their way into the Central African Republic as Western clout in the mineral-rich, strategically important nation seems to wane.

Meet the First African Woman to Win a Prestigious World Boxing Council Gold Title

Catherine Phiri, 32, is currently Zambia's fiercest boxer and she has the accolades to show it.

Counting the Loss of a Tragic Storm

More than 50 people have died in Somaliland, livestock has been wiped out and hundreds of farms destroyed by heavy rains and floods caused by a tropical cyclone that hit the Horn of Africa.

The Royal Couple’s Love Affair with Africa

Britain's newly-married Prince Harry has had a long love affair with the African continent. He spent his post-graduation year in Lesotho, launched a children's charity there and fell in love in Botswana.