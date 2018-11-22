Africa Top10 News

1 Ethiopia’s Game-changer Move

A former judge and leading opposition figure has been sworn in as the head of Ethiopia’s electoral board. Birtukan Mideksa is the latest significant appointment of a woman to a key public office. Ms Birtukan returned to Ethiopia earlier this month after seven years in exile in the US. She was among dozens of opposition leaders jailed after the disputed elections of 2005 that led to the deaths of hundreds of people.

SOURCES: BBC