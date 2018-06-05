Africa Top10 News

Africa’s Oldest National Park will Close its Gates to Visitors

Virunga national park in the Democratic Republic of Congo is home to a world-famous population of mountain gorillas but has been hit by rising instability and violence in the country. Continue Reading

Ethiopia has Lifted its State of Emergency

Parliament approved a bill to end the emergency rule two months earlier than planned following the abrupt resignation of Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn after months of protests. Continue Reading

Most Sought after Football Kit is African

Since Nike unveiled its streetwise design for Nigeria’s World Cup team kit three months ago, there has been frenzy online from people eager to splash out $90 for a shirt. Continue Reading

Dadaab’s Waste Recycling Project Looks Promising

Having fled war in Somalia, Aden is part of a small band of refugees who have taken up the fight against the plastic waste generated in Dadaab – and also earns an income from it. Continue Reading

There’s Something Unique about Apps on USSD for the African Market

Countless industries could benefit from USSD and the continent is already seeing massive uptake in industries such as banking, micro-finance and insurance. Continue Reading

Leveraging LTE for Smarter and Safer Mines

A robust and reliable communication system has the power to transform any industry vertical and this is especially true for the mining industry. The new-age Long Term Evolution (LTE) technology has the wherewithal to address some of the key challenges being faced by the South African mining industry. Continue Reading

Namibia’s Appetite for Renewable Energy

In just a few years, the nation of only about 2.5-million people has installed almost 55MW of generation from renewables and has projects under construction for another 121MW. Continue Reading

Kenya Airways to the Rescue

The airliner is close to winning approval to run the country’s main airport in Nairobi, looking to copy a model that has enabled rivals to overtake it. The CEO says the loss-making airline had proposed forming a special purpose vehicle with state-run Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) allowing the airline to run Jomo Kenyatta International Airport for a minimum of 30 years. Continue Reading

The Song Uganda Doesn’t Want You to Hear

Security officials in Uganda have banned radio stations from playing a song by local musician Lucky Otim which criticises the government, on the grounds that it is “misleading”. Continue Reading

A Breakthrough for Ghana Rugby

The Panafrican Equipment Group marked a historic moment in the Rugby history in Ghana when they delivered two homemade scrum machines to Ghana Rugby in Accra. Continue Reading