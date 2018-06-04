Africa Top10 News

Forbes Africa Says its Under 30 List is the Most Definitive Yet

Inspired by the growing number of young men and women entrepreneurs, Forbes Africa has expanded it to bring you 30 game-changers, all under the age of 30, in each the three sectors – business, technology and creative.

A New Partnership in the Fight Against Malaria

When a mining firm in Obuasi found malaria was hampering its operations, it joined forces with locals and the government to find a solution. Now others want to emulate their success.

Is South Africa Lagging behind when it Comes to Women in C-Suite Roles?

The disparity in male and female board member distribution is glaring and persistent. Power disparities appear to still work in the favour of men, and women can be seen to be the victims in most instances of sexual harassment in the workplace.

Leading Women’s Rights in North Africa

A new law enforcing the rights of domestic workers, largely women, has just come into force. And though implementing these laws remains a challenge, Morocco now boasts a growing civil society movement bringing — and demanding — change.

US Troops to Leave Africa

American Special Operations forces are likely to be sharply cut in Africa as a result of a new Pentagon strategy that focuses on combating rising threats from Russia and China and, in turn, is driving a sweeping review of the nation's elite commando missions.

Tanzania Mourns Conjoined Twins Who Inspired the Nation

Maria and Consolata, aged 21, were against the idea of being surgically separated. They were raised by the Catholic charity Maria Consolata, when their parents died.

Nigeria’s Ancient Fortress is Slowly Decaying

Kano was a centre for Islamic studies and a thriving trading hub with abundant water and rich iron deposits. The massive barrier protected the inhabitants inside, but that was the old days. Things are very different today.

Ethiopia’s Coffee Fields Are Moving

The average temperature has climbed 1.3 degrees Celsius over the past three decades, which has caused stronger drought and – given that coffee is a crop sensitive to both moisture and temperature – a worsening of diseases that afflict coffee berries.

Kenya Turns Up the Heat on Fighting Corruption

President Uhuru Kenyatta is ordering top procurement officials in government offices to undergo lie-detector tests as part of a corruption crackdown following a series of scandals.

The African Music Festival That’s Not Trying to be Coachella

Senegalese Afrofuturist performer Ibaaku struggled to break through in Dakar's mainstream music scene, yet now has a new fan base at the southern tip of Africa thanks to the Bushfire festival.