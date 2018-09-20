Africa Top10 News

8 Dreaming up Solutions to Africa’s Farming Challenges

Joseph-Olivier Biley and his team of graduates from across the continent have spent a year developing and testing technology they say can help boost yields, improve crop forecasts and solve longstanding land-ownership issues in the world’s largest cocoa-producing nation. The drones are used to create digital maps of plantations, which can be used by farmers and officials to verify ownership or track crop diseases. In Ivory Coast, many of the challenges facing farmers come down to a question of land allocation and ownership.

SOURCES: Bloomberg