Africa Top10 News

1Nigeria’s Aviation Plans Grounded
Nigeria is suspending the relaunch of its national airline just over two months after it announced the new venture. The government had planned to launch the prestige project in December to make good on a promise by Muhammadu Buhari when he ran for president in 2015.
SOURCES: Quartz Africa
2Remittance Income Will Drive Economic Growth for Africa
Despite an economic slowdown, most African countries are reported to have a positive economic outlook. This is according to ICAEW’s (Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales) latest report. The report provides a snapshot of the region’s economic performance. The regions include; East Africa, West and Central Africa, Franc Zone, Northern Africa, Southern Africa.
SOURCES: Africa.com
3Why Mauritius and Britain are Fighting over the Chagos Islands
The crux of the Mauritian claim is the right of self-determination. In its submission to the court, the Mauritian government claimed that the separation of the islands from Mauritius was in clear breach of UN resolution 1514, also known as the Colonial Declaration. Passed in 1960, it enshrined the right of self-determination for colonial peoples and specifically banned the breakup of colonies prior to independence.
SOURCES: Reaction, Quartz Africa
4Is Rwanda’s Push for Gender Equality a Smoke Screen?
Women in post-genocide Rwanda made up an estimated 60 percent to 70 percent of the surviving population. Experts argue that this necessitated a deliberate and constitutionally backed policy of empowering women. According to the African Great Lakes Action Network, many of the gains – persuasive as they may seem – are part of a facade and antithetical to the touted empowerment of the country’s citizens.
SOURCES: Al Jazeera
5Bittersweet Return for Ugandan Opposition Member
Robert Kyagulanyi, the Ugandan parliamentarian and pop star popularly known as Bobi Wine, returned to Uganda Thursday, where he is set to face charges of treason. Supporters of Bobi Wine celebrated his return by gathering outside his home and decorating the area with balloons. They also put up posters of Wine as they awaited his return.
6Digitizing Africa’s Past for Future Generations
In a bid to improve access and safeguard knowledge, history and language are other sectors where digitization has come up in recent years. Five African countries—Benin, Cape Verde, Gambia, Ghana, and Senegal—are currently taking part in an 11-nation UNESCO project aimed at preserving resources and knowledge linked to the Transatlantic slave trade.
SOURCES: Quartz Africa
7South Sudan’s Joint Peace Force
The Somali government says it is ready to send troops to help with security and enhance peace in South Sudan, where officials and opposition groups recently signed an agreement to end a five-year civil war.
SOURCES: VOA
8Dreaming up Solutions to Africa’s Farming Challenges
Joseph-Olivier Biley and his team of graduates from across the continent have spent a year developing and testing technology they say can help boost yields, improve crop forecasts and solve longstanding land-ownership issues in the world’s largest cocoa-producing nation. The drones are used to create digital maps of plantations, which can be used by farmers and officials to verify ownership or track crop diseases. In Ivory Coast, many of the challenges facing farmers come down to a question of land allocation and ownership.
SOURCES: Bloomberg
9Zimbabwe Parks Plans for New Official Cars
Government has suspended plans to buy new vehicles for the new Cabinet ministers and Members of Parliament and channelled the money towards fighting the cholera epidemic, which has claimed 32 lives and infected over 7 000 people in and outside Harare in the past two weeks. Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube, launched a health crowd-funding campaign to raise almost $64 million to fight the cholera outbreak, confirmed the new austerity measures, saying government had decided to prioritise citizens’ health above bureaucrats’ luxury perks.
SOURCES: NewsDay
10Osborne Macharia on the Afrofuturism Revolution
Kenyan visual artist Osborne Macharia wants the cultural movement to revolutionise the perception of Africa.
SOURCES: BBC