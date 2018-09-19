Africa Top10 News

1Liberia Looks for Missing Millions
Liberia’s government has banned 15 people, including the son of former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, from leaving the country while it investigates the alleged disappearance of tens of millions of dollars intended for the central bank.
2Islamic Banking in Africa
Islamic finance is rapidly growing across Africa, with investors, governments, and financial institutions increasingly leveraging its potential for both financing and development. Islamic finance is based on profit-sharing and prohibits the collection and payment of interest, or usury. The industry surpassed $1.8 trillion in size in 2015 and is expected to grow to over $3 trillion by 2020. The sector has also been lauded by the World Bank as a mechanism to help reduce poverty and promote shared prosperity.
3Using Hip Hop to Address DRC’s Woes
In the Democratic Republic of Congo, rappers are getting involved in politics — including one well-known rap artist who hopes to fix the country’s problems by running for a seat in parliament. Lexxus Legal leads a group that gathers once a month in Kinshasa, calling for rap artists to get involved in helping fix the country’s problems. He encourages the musicians to run for office, either on the national level or in their local communities.
4Uganda’s Green Revolution
Kwagala farm, located on half an acre of land, is the brainchild of Diana Nambatya, a professor in public health, who began growing vegetables to save money on food in 2010. After receiving two cows as a dowry, she decided to use their dung to generate biogas for her home. Her burgeoning urban farm soon attracted the attention of the neighbours, and in 2012 she started training women at a small demonstration centre.
5Voting in a Monarch
Political parties cannot be involved, there are no campaign rallies and the king wields absolute power, choosing the prime minister and cabinet: a parliamentary election in eSwatini is a vote like no other. Opposition activists in the tiny southern African country formerly known as Swaziland say Friday’s election is a mockery of democracy and reveals how its 1.3 million citizens have long lived under a repressive regime.
6The Homecoming Everyone is Waiting for
Uganda’s pop star-turned-opposition lawmaker is returning home on Thursday after seeking treatment in the United States for injuries suffered during alleged state torture. Ugandan authorities said police will escort Bobi Wine, whose real name is Kyagulanyi Ssentamu from the airport to his home to maintain order. Police said “unlawful rallies, processions and assemblies” will not be allowed.
7Amnesty International’s Shocking Revelations about Cameroon
The human rights organization said it had recorded 260 security incidents, including cases of kidnapping of civilians and violence between Cameroon’s soldiers and armed Anglophone separatists, since January. Amnesty International said it authenticated two videos it received last week showing graphic images of a beheaded Cameroonian security officer.
8South African Pay TV takes it Online
Media and e-commerce group Naspers’ plan to spin off Multichoice, Africa’s biggest pay-TV business by subscribers, will free up cash for the unit to compete with fast-growing Netflix and other streaming services.
9A Rwandan Game Park Defying the Odds
Despite modest tourism numbers, Akagera National Park is a success story in the making, particularly considering that, like its host country, it survived catastrophe.
10Meet Kenya’s Cake Boss
The BBC follows cake artist Tamima Mohamed who taught herself how to bake by watching YouTube.
