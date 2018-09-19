Africa Top10 News

2 Islamic Banking in Africa

Islamic finance is rapidly growing across Africa, with investors, governments, and financial institutions increasingly leveraging its potential for both financing and development. Islamic finance is based on profit-sharing and prohibits the collection and payment of interest, or usury. The industry surpassed $1.8 trillion in size in 2015 and is expected to grow to over $3 trillion by 2020. The sector has also been lauded by the World Bank as a mechanism to help reduce poverty and promote shared prosperity.

SOURCES: Quartz Africa