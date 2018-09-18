Africa Top10 News

1South Africa Adopts Africa’s Most Internationally Recognized Language
Starting in 2020, schools will teach Kiswahili as an optional language. The push to embrace the Swahili language comes as African countries look into plans to reform and critically assess their education systems. There’s also the recognition that the continent needs a new strategy for mother-tongue based education from primary through to tertiary level education, and to cast aside dependence on foreign languages.
SOURCES: Quartz Africa, Standard Media
2Here’s Why Half of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Spending Goes to Africa
The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has released its second annual report on progress toward sustainable development goals set by the United Nations for 2030. Africa has the globe’s fastest-growing youth population as well as 10 of the poorest countries, a volatile combination that warrants making it “the world’s most important priority for the foreseeable future.” The Goalkeepers Data Report, urges targeting Africa with the same kind of investment intensity that lifted once-poor China and India into the ranks of middle-income nations.
SOURCES: VOA News
3Botched FGM Raises the Alarm in Burkina Faso
Girls as young as four were among 50 girls taken to hospital amid fears that cutters are targeting younger girls and crossing borders to avoid detection. Charities fear that cutters and families are increasingly crossing the border with Mali, where there is no law on FGM, and Ivory Coast, where the law is not enforced as strongly. To avoid detection, those practicing FGM are also moving away from group ceremonies to individual cutting in private.
SOURCES: The Guardian
4Meet Ethiopia’s Struggle Icons
Ethiopian journalists Eskinder Nega and his wife, Serkalem Fasil, were jailed in 2005 — in separate prisons — on charges of treason. Eskinder, 48, has spent more than nine years in prison spread across nine separate stints. Now his fight for freedom, democracy and nonviolence finally seems to be paying off.
SOURCES: Ozy
5South Africa’s Highest Court Legalises the use of Cannabis by Adults
Pro-marijuana activists cheered in the public gallery and chanted “Weed are free now” when the Constitutional Court gave its landmark ruling. In a unanimous ruling, judges also legalised the growing of marijuana for private consumption. South Africa’s government had opposed its legalisation, arguing the drug was “harmful” to people’s health. A South African marijuana strain called Durban Poison has been rated among the “20 greatest marijuana strains of all times”, by the US cannabis publication High Times.
SOURCES: BBC, Business Insider
6Rain Provides Relief for Cocoa Industry
Above-average rain in most of the Ivory Coast’s cocoa-growing regions last week continued to boost the October to March crop, despite fear of the humidity affecting bean drying. Farmers said they expect a big crop this season. Harvesting, which began slowly in some areas, will pick up gradually in October and November.
SOURCES: Business Day Live
7Being neither Christian nor Muslim in Nigeria
Atheism, considered blasphemy by many, is a largely underground movement that’s hard to quantify but increasingly reported among millennials. Atheists come together in private on WhatsApp groups and use pseudonyms on social media sites to share ideas. In recent months, Nigerian atheists have registered three pro-secular organisations: Atheist Society of Nigeria, the Northern Nigerian Humanist Association and the Nigerian Secular Society.
SOURCES: Al Jazeera
8African Central Banks Left Vulnerable
Economists predict that Central banks around Africa — poised to reveal their first response to the emerging-market turmoil of the past month — are likely to usher in an end to the continent’s easing cycle. Central bankers in Nigeria, Ghana and Kenya are likely to keep key rates unchanged at their meetings next week. This Thursday, South African officials are seen by some economists as open to a potential hike. Russia raised its key rate by 25 basis points, while Turkish regulators increased the rate by 625 basis points.
SOURCES: Bloomberg
9The Chinese-Cameroonian Love Story that became Reality TV
Sandra Made and Zou Qianshun are, in many ways, like millions of newly married couples around the world. Made, 27, is a housewife who looks after their 10-month-old baby, while Zou, 43, is a fishing captain and the family breadwinner. But in China, they have become an online sensation. The couple began live-streaming funny skits of their home life on Chinese social media platform, Kuaishou, in February. They now have 120,000 followers.
SOURCES: CNN
10Going Green on Safari
Eco-friendly safaris are becoming increasingly popular — and in-demand — among discerning travelers coming to Africa. These trips allow guests to enjoy all the standard safari and lodge amenities, with the added benefit of knowing that natural resources are being conserved, wildlife is being protected, and local communities are benefitting.
SOURCES: AFK Travel