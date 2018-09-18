Africa Top10 News

8 African Central Banks Left Vulnerable

Economists predict that Central banks around Africa — poised to reveal their first response to the emerging-market turmoil of the past month — are likely to usher in an end to the continent’s easing cycle. Central bankers in Nigeria, Ghana and Kenya are likely to keep key rates unchanged at their meetings next week. This Thursday, South African officials are seen by some economists as open to a potential hike. Russia raised its key rate by 25 basis points, while Turkish regulators increased the rate by 625 basis points.

SOURCES: Bloomberg