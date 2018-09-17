Africa Top10 News

7 The Sotho Woman Claiming her Chieftaincy

Masupha is the only child in her family, but Lesotho’s laws prohibit women from inheriting the chieftainship. Women can take on the role if their chief husbands die, but afterwards the position can be inherited only by a male heir. In 2013 she filed a case with Lesotho’s Constitutional Court for her right to inherit the chieftainship, after both her parents had died; arguing that the existing law was discriminatory and therefore unconstitutional. Laws that prohibit women from inheriting the role of chief have been invalidated in South Africa — and in Namibia, Botswana and Zambia, women can now be appointed chiefs on the same terms as their male counterparts.

SOURCES: CNN