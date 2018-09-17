Africa Top10 News

1Kenyan Marathoner has once Again Redefined what Humans are Capable Of
Eliud Kipchoge finished Sunday’s Berlin Marathon in 2 hours, 1 minute, 39 seconds — smashing Dennis Kimetto’s previous world record of 2:02:57 by an astonishing 78 seconds, the largest margin in more than 50 years. The 33-year-old has now won 11 of the 12 marathons he’s raced, including the Olympic gold medal in 2016.
SOURCES: The Atlantic
2Things you didn’t Know about Rwanda’s Past
Black Earth Rising is a drama about the prosecution of international war crimes – specifically the Rwandan genocide. Co-produced by the BBC and Netflix, the first episode aired last week to a string of five-star reviews and 1.1 million viewers. The doccie also looks at the fate of political prisoners and over the weekend one of Rwanda’s most prominent opposition leaders walked free after the government approved the early release of more than 2,100 prisoners with little explanation.
SOURCES: The Guardian, VOA News
3What Really Happened when Africa was Colonised?
Alice Procter is a 23-year-old Australian art historian behind the “Uncomfortable Art Tours”, a series of museum visits in London exploring history with a twist. She tells Al Jazeera that she focuses on what she describes as “racist narratives and an ideology that underpins the objects displayed in European exhibitions from the colonial period, which isn’t always mentioned”. This challenge to the official narrative comes at a time when Europe is facing a renewed debate over returning African art, much of which was acquired as colonial-era loot.
SOURCES: Al Jazeera
4Building a SUV for the African Market
The Mobius II is a sleek SUV designed and made in Kenya, with rugged suspension for tough terrain, a ladder chassis to carry heavy loads, and a price tag that starts at US$13,000. Now Mobius is about to embark on an ambitious growth plan by opening a new factory. With $20 million in investments and loans to date, the company designed, built, and sold their proof of concept, then developed the Mobius II and commissioned a factory to produce it.
SOURCES: Harvard Business School
5Recipe for Connecting Africa via the Internet
As more international telecos tap into this expanding market, analysts say competition is key and should not be measured simply by the number of operators. Whilst building out infrastructure is undoubtedly a positive step in Africa’s development, but so is a functioning, competitive marketplace that will be able to deliver the best economic outcomes for citizens.
SOURCES: Quartz Africa
6A Race to Contain Zimbabwe’s Cholera Outbreak
The death toll in Zimbabwe’s cholera outbreak has risen to 28, as the health minister announced that new antibiotics were being used after the disease strain was found to be resistant to some drugs. The cholera outbreak, first detected in a township outside the capital Harare earlier this month, prompted the government to declare an emergency in the city after at least 3 000 cases were reported.
SOURCES: Africa.com, News 24
7The Sotho Woman Claiming her Chieftaincy
Masupha is the only child in her family, but Lesotho’s laws prohibit women from inheriting the chieftainship. Women can take on the role if their chief husbands die, but afterwards the position can be inherited only by a male heir. In 2013 she filed a case with Lesotho’s Constitutional Court for her right to inherit the chieftainship, after both her parents had died; arguing that the existing law was discriminatory and therefore unconstitutional. Laws that prohibit women from inheriting the role of chief have been invalidated in South Africa — and in Namibia, Botswana and Zambia, women can now be appointed chiefs on the same terms as their male counterparts.
SOURCES: CNN
8Equatorial Guinea’s Flashy VP Caught with Millions in his Hand Luggage
Authorities in Brazil have seized more than $16m worth of cash and luxury watches from a delegation accompanying Teodorin Nguema Obiang, vice-president of Equatorial Guinea. The 48-year-old, known for his lavish taste, is the son of the oil-rich Central African country’s president. Brazil limits people from entering the country with more than $2,400 in cash.
SOURCES: BBC
9Will New Team Bring Sudan’s A-Game?
Sudan’s new 21-member cabinet was sworn in over the weekend, with Prime Minister Moutaz Mousa Abdallah also assuming the finance portfolio in a bid to revive the country’s economy. Sudan has been grappling with an acute foreign exchange shortage and inflation above 65% for several months.
SOURCES: Business Day Live, Sudan Tribune
10Here’s How Kenya Observed World Clean Up Day
Kenyan islanders have built a boat made entirely of recycled plastic collected during clean-ups of the ocean to highlight the growing menace of plastic waste that ends up in the sea. The construction of the boat has been dubbed the FlipFlopi project because of the hundreds of recycled plastic sandals that cover the vessel. The nine-meter sailing dhow, which the team built from over 10 tonnes of plastic waste, sailed for the first time in the waters off Kenya’s Lamu Island over the weekend.
SOURCES: Reuters