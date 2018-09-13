Africa Top10 News

5 Malawi’s First Female President Reflects on a Woman’s Place in Society

“One of the objectives of the Joyce Banda Foundation is to strengthen the financial independence of Malawian women, and thereby create the conditions for the development and emergence of young girls as future leaders. Over the course of my career in Malawi – first in civil society, then as a Member of Parliament, and finally, as president – I became convinced that the only way to change Africa’s misogynistic narrative is by helping more women reach the highest levels of power.”

SOURCES: Mail & Guardian Africa