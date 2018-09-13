Africa Top10 News

1Ghana Lays Kofi Annan to Rest
Annan’s widow, Nane Maria, led hundreds of mourners, including world leaders past and present, traditional rulers and global royalty and called her husband an “extraordinary” person who had a “joy of life”. “My love, you are now back home where you started your long journey. But may your wisdom and compassion continue to guide us, wherever we are,” she said at the state funeral in the capital, Accra.
2Creating Stronger Safeguards for Internet Access in Zambia
Text messages urging people to report online child abuse were sent to every Zambian national on Tuesday, as the country launched a crackdown on illegal images. Zambia is the latest southern African country to set up a portal for reporting abusive images or videos that allows members of the public to report online content anonymously. Disclosures will be analysed by the Internet Watch Foundation (IWF), a British charity that works with internet companies, governments and law enforcement to remove illegal images.
3Chinese and Indian Companies Compete for the Hair Business in Africa
China is the often unspoken source of most natural and synthetic hair circulating in Africa. India used to be the number one player, with leaders in the sector such as Godrej Consumer Products even expanding in South Africa. Though there are few official reports on the continental market, in South Africa alone the black hair industry was estimated at $450 million by a Euromonitor report from 2015.
4Former Wall Street Banker Who Advanced the Cause of Women & Children in Africa
A recently-released honest and forthright memoir— “A Destiny in the Making” by Boudewijn Mohr — tells what working for the UN is like on the frontlines, in a range of different situations and different countries, large and small, poor and rich, many in Africa.
5Malawi’s First Female President Reflects on a Woman’s Place in Society
“One of the objectives of the Joyce Banda Foundation is to strengthen the financial independence of Malawian women, and thereby create the conditions for the development and emergence of young girls as future leaders. Over the course of my career in Malawi – first in civil society, then as a Member of Parliament, and finally, as president – I became convinced that the only way to change Africa’s misogynistic narrative is by helping more women reach the highest levels of power.”
6Introducing the First Online Card in Tanzania
The virtual card will allow M-Pesa mobile wallet holders to make payments on any local or international website or app where Mastercard is accepted for payment, without the need for a bank account or credit card. Mastercard officials say, “the introduction of this functionality through the M-Pesa virtual card will revolutionize how people transact by removing the barrier of having bank accounts and risk of putting bank details online.”
7Somalia’s Drought Plans Halted
The Islamic Development Bank has suspended a multimillion-dollar project in Somalia due to accusations of corruption and mismanagement. Started in October 2016, the Dryland Development Project was being conducted in three rural villages to help pastoralists build resilience to drought, give them access to health and education services, and develop livestock and crops.
8The Youths Challenging Uganda’s Old Guard
For 32 years, Museveni has ruled the East African nation with an iron fist, crushing political opposition even while maintaining warm relations with the West and with institutions like the International Monetary Fund, which once held him up as a model leader for Africa. Now, a growing youth movement, which has emerged almost out of nowhere over the past year, is threatening to do what the country’s main opposition party, the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), has failed to do: unseat Museveni.
9Ghanaian Youths’ Growing Appetite for Science
A year ago, teenagers were being taught electronics with a black board, chalk and a smattering of books. Now they have everything they need in front of them to build their own circuits. Charles Ofori Antipem, 25, is behind all this. He created a science set, a small black box the size and price (at $15) of a textbook packed with electrical kit.
10Does President Weah still have his Football Magic?
Liberia president George Weah made a surprise return to football on Tuesday — playing for his country in a 2-1 defeat to Nigeria. The 51-year-old, the only African to win the Ballon d’Or and FIFA World Player of the Year, started the friendly match in the Liberian capital of Monrovia and received a standing ovation after being substituted on 79 minutes.
