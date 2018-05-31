Africa Top10 News

What the Youngest Head of State in Africa has to Offer
At 41 years of age, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali has made headlines globally as a reform-minded, polyglot politician, an establishment insider with a mixed religious background who could introduce change and push the country towards a path of unity and democratization. Continue Reading
Cutting the Horn to Save the Animal
Violent but bloodless, dehorning is considered a necessary evil by anti-poaching campaigners in South Africa. Continue Reading
Liberia’s Youth have a Chance to Reverse a History of Corruption and War
The founder and executive director of Naymote Partners for Democratic Development, Eddie Jarwolo is grooming a new generation of socially conscious, politically active Liberian youth. Continue Reading
Back in Business after Ebola Scare
Bushmeat is back on the stalls at Oluwo market. For the first time in months, meat sellers are back on roadsides targeting drivers and their passengers, just like before the Ebola outbreak. Continue Reading
Ghana has Started an Audit of its Mining Industry
The West African nation, Africa’s second-biggest gold producer, has appointed consultants who are scrutinising contracts to review of its mining code and tax policies. Continue Reading
Not so Green on the Other Side
Nigerian activists Philip Obaji Jr. and Yusuf Mohammed Ciroma began the “Up Against Trafficking” campaign in April to let the government know how big the problem is and to warn IDPs about the dangers of traffickers, who seduce them with false promises of employment. Continue Reading
Gambia’s Ex President in Hot Water
Three victims of a fake AIDS cure created by former Gambian president Yahya Jammeh have sued for damages. It’s the first case against the former dictator to reach national courts since he fled into exile. Continue Reading
Relief for Somaliland
The UN Assistant Mission in Somalia is donating $3m to a cyclone-hit community in Somaliland after an unprecedented storm delivered a full year’s worth of rain in just a few days. Continue Reading
Why Young Africans Need to Know about their History
May 30 is Biafra Day, a day when some Igbo people remember the declaration of the Republic of Biafra. In recent years, this day has become violent as pro-Biafran activists come face-to-face with Nigerian security forces. Continue Reading
How to Spread the Gospel to Kenya’s Youth
Catholic priest Father “Sweet Paul” raps his sermons at churches across Kenya. However, not everyone is happy with his unconventional way of spreading the gospel. Continue Reading