Africa Top10 News

What the Youngest Head of State in Africa has to Offer

At 41 years of age, Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali has made headlines globally as a reform-minded, polyglot politician, an establishment insider with a mixed religious background who could introduce change and push the country towards a path of unity and democratization.

Cutting the Horn to Save the Animal

Violent but bloodless, dehorning is considered a necessary evil by anti-poaching campaigners in South Africa.

Liberia’s Youth have a Chance to Reverse a History of Corruption and War

The founder and executive director of Naymote Partners for Democratic Development, Eddie Jarwolo is grooming a new generation of socially conscious, politically active Liberian youth.

Back in Business after Ebola Scare

Bushmeat is back on the stalls at Oluwo market. For the first time in months, meat sellers are back on roadsides targeting drivers and their passengers, just like before the Ebola outbreak.

Ghana has Started an Audit of its Mining Industry

The West African nation, Africa's second-biggest gold producer, has appointed consultants who are scrutinising contracts to review of its mining code and tax policies.

Not so Green on the Other Side

Nigerian activists Philip Obaji Jr. and Yusuf Mohammed Ciroma began the "Up Against Trafficking" campaign in April to let the government know how big the problem is and to warn IDPs about the dangers of traffickers, who seduce them with false promises of employment.

Gambia’s Ex President in Hot Water

Three victims of a fake AIDS cure created by former Gambian president Yahya Jammeh have sued for damages. It's the first case against the former dictator to reach national courts since he fled into exile.

Relief for Somaliland

The UN Assistant Mission in Somalia is donating $3m to a cyclone-hit community in Somaliland after an unprecedented storm delivered a full year's worth of rain in just a few days.

Why Young Africans Need to Know about their History

May 30 is Biafra Day, a day when some Igbo people remember the declaration of the Republic of Biafra. In recent years, this day has become violent as pro-Biafran activists come face-to-face with Nigerian security forces.

How to Spread the Gospel to Kenya’s Youth

Catholic priest Father "Sweet Paul" raps his sermons at churches across Kenya. However, not everyone is happy with his unconventional way of spreading the gospel.