Africa Top10 News

1Morocco Stands Up for Women
A new law bans forced marriages and imposes tougher penalties on perpetrators of various types of violence committed both in the private and public spheres, including rape, sexual harassment and domestic abuse. Those found guilty of violating the law face prison terms ranging from one month to five years and fines from $200 to $1,000.
SOURCES: CGTN Africa
2Interpol Rescues 94 People from Human Trafficking Network in Sudan
Eighty-five of those rescued were children and are believed to be from Chad, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Eritrea, Niger, Sudan and South Sudan. Some of the victims, as young as 10 years, were found working in illegally-operated gold mines east of Khartoum under extreme conditions, where they were forced to handle dangerous chemicals, the agency said in a statement.
SOURCES: CNN
3Two Centres of Power in Zimbabwe?
Zimbabwe opposition leader Nelson Chamisa is planning an “inauguration” on Saturday after losing disputed elections. Zimbabwe’s justice minister says Chamisa faces arrest if he has himself “sworn in” as president.
4EU Wants a Different Relationship with Africa
The European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker has proposed a new alliance with Africa to deepen economic relations and boost investment and jobs. The proposal could help create up to 10 million jobs in Africa in the next five years alone, Mr Juncker said. The vision involves what he calls a “continent-to-continent” free-trade agreement.
SOURCES: BBC
5YouTube Tailors its Service for African Creatives
Following in the footsteps of Facebook’s Free Basics, YouTube has launched a leaner version of itself aimed at emerging markets, YouTube Go. YouTube will highlight region-specific trending videos, which could also be a boon for local content makers competing with millions of videos from around the world.
SOURCES: Quartz Africa
6Rwanda’s Percolating Industry
An estimated 400,000 farmers across Rwanda earn a living by cultivating coffee. The crop, which last year brought in $58.5m, is key to the country’s economy. Rwanda exports more than 80 percent of its coffee, its second-largest export earner, with just 16 percent of all homegrown produce being consumed domestically.
SOURCES: Al Jazeera
7Nigeria’s Most Valuable Brand
Lagos-based brand and marketing research firm, Top 50 Brands Nigeria, has named the Dangote Group as Nigeria’s most valuable brand. Every year, the firm selects top brands in Nigeria; those that have gained significant equity over time with good market share; brands that are strong enough to establish a natural advantage over their rivals; brands that create value by delivering on their promises and those that inspire enduring affections from their customers.
SOURCES: Ventures Africa
8Activists Wary after Magufuli’s Statement on Contraceptives
Women’s rights campaigners have expressed outrage after the Tanzanian president said there is no need for birth control. “It’s a statement by a sitting head of state at a time when Tanzania takes every statement that he issues to be law. From past experiences whenever the president issues a statement on a given issue, in practice it becomes policy, and so we can expect ramifications.”
SOURCES: The Guardian, CNN
9Africa’s Future through Manufacturing
Sabine Dall’Omo, CEO for Siemens Southern and Eastern Africa says, “The role of data architecture in this metamorphosis cannot be magnified enough, and with the exponential value of industrialization, Africa’s development could be fast tracked to tip the scales of its economic potential. The only element left will be active collaboration between government, regulators, business and society.”
SOURCES: CNBC Africa
10Hypertension in Africa: A Rising Deadly Epidemic
Africa faces unique challenges which have hampered the fight against hypertension. In most cases, many people on the continent have no idea they suffer from hypertension and therefore, fail to seek treatment in good time. The high cost of medication has locked out many people from getting the best treatment for hypertension.
SOURCES: Africa.com