Africa Top10 News

8 Activists Wary after Magufuli’s Statement on Contraceptives

Women’s rights campaigners have expressed outrage after the Tanzanian president said there is no need for birth control. “It’s a statement by a sitting head of state at a time when Tanzania takes every statement that he issues to be law. From past experiences whenever the president issues a statement on a given issue, in practice it becomes policy, and so we can expect ramifications.”

