Africa Top10 News

China’s Yuan May Become Currency of Choice in Africa

African central bank leaders are currently discussing whether to hold the yuan as part of their foreign reserves, highlighting the Chinese money's rise as one of the world's major reserve currencies.

Cameroon’s Lingua Franca Fight Intensifies

Belo is on the frontline of Cameroon's simmering conflict between anglophone and francophone, an increasingly secessionist struggle that has pitted the French-speaking government in Yaoundé against the recently emerged Anglophone Ambazonia Defence Forces and other rebel groups.

Calls to Open Up Liberia’s Media Space

Building on gains made during Nobel laureate Ellen Johnson Sirleaf's presidency, journalists and outside observers have amplified calls for the government to finally unglue laws that have long prohibited a truly free press.

Zimbabwe Announces Election Date

President Emmerson Mnangagwa set July 30 as "the day of the election of the president, the election of members of the National Assembly and election of councillors."

Reconciliation after the Arab Spring

A Tunisian court has heard the first round of cases brought by a commission probing human rights violations stretching back six decades, with 14 former officials, including the ousted dictator, on trial.

A Game Changer for South Africa’s Rugby Scene

When South Africa's rugby union team walk out on home turf against England next month, they will be led by their first ever black Test match captain.

Ugandan Boys Join Cause to Keep Girls in School

Basic sanitary products are unaffordable for many in Uganda, and can even lead to girls dropping out of school. Now a charity is teaching girls – and boys – how to make recyclable sanitary pads.

How Creative Architecture is Finding a Home in Africa

Home development firms, architects and designers across Africa are not only providing a solution to the continent's housing problems, especially in big cities, but are also contributing to building up the continent's urban living centres with creative architecture and luxurious living in contemporary spaces.

A Victory for Egyptian Women

The illiteracy rate among Egyptian women has declined over the past decade from 37.3 percent in 2006 to 30.8 percent in 2017.

Spend a Day in the Life of this Ivorian Artist

Traore Adama speaks about the hardships he faces in a country where 'nobody, not even the government thinks of us' when it comes to 'means of transport'.