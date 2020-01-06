Africa Top10 News

1How You Can be a Part of Africa’s Green Wall
Every year, about 15 billion trees are cut down
globally, and across Africa, deforestation rates has surpassed the global
annual average of 0.8 percent. An African startup is trying to be a part of the
solution to this deforestation crisis. Through a social impact initiative, the
Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD) wants to plant and assign
more than 200 million trees across Africa by 2024 before the end of the UN
International Decade for People of African Descent. From any part of the world,
My Roots in Africa Project, makes it possible for anyone to place a request to
have a tree named, planted or gifted in honor of themselves or anyone they
love. To further personalize the service, MIPAD partnered with Decagon
Institute to deploy data science and artificial intelligence to identify and
geo-tag trees planted using blockchain technology. This will enable its
subscribers to know the exact location of their allocated tree and be able to
see it using satellite imagery including Google Maps. It also helps prevent
allocating the same tree to more than one person.
SOURCE: CNN
2Liberians Living in the U.S. out of Limbo
In an unprecedented move, the Trump administration granted a
path to citizenship for about 4,000 Liberians living legally in the United
States on humanitarian programs. The provision was buried in the $738 billion
defense appropriation bill for fiscal year 2020 under “Other Matters.” The
bill, which was signed into law on Dec. 20, will allow these Liberians to apply
for green cards under Section 7611 of the National Defense Authorization Act
titled “Liberian refugee immigration fairness”. The provision finally “gives
[Liberians] a chance to stop living from year to year, extension to extension,
to finally be able to put down roots and have some security and legal equality.
SOURCE: QUARTZ AFRICA
3The UK Embroiled in Zimbabwe Asylum Scandal
The Home Office faces a series of legal challenges over its
decision to allow Zimbabwean government officials to interview people from the
country who are seeking asylum in the UK. The government was criticised earlier
this year for working with the Zimbabwean state to accelerate the removal of
asylum seekers after Robert Mugabe was forced from power, despite continuing
human rights abuses in the country. Zimbabweans seeking asylum in the UK, who
fear persecution by the new government, were asked to attend Home Office
centres across the UK, only to find officials from the government in Harare
waiting to question them.
SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN
4Off-grid African Communities are Embracing Solar Energy
The World Bank says annual outages in sub-Saharan Africa can
range from 50 hours to 4,600 hours — at the latter end, that’s more than half a
year. So an off-the-grid solution is proving valuable in the region and
throughout Africa. From Kenya to Tanzania, Uganda to Rwanda, Nigeria to Ivory
Coast and even war-torn Somalia, Africans are embracing solar energy solutions
that help them power their homes even without being connected to the grid, on
an unparalleled scale. Nairobi-based M-KOPA started the revolution. Launched
commercially in 2012, M-KOPA allows low-income families access to solar energy
for as little as $1 per month. This is cheaper and more environmental than the
alternatives, kerosene or diesel fuel, and offers a metered payment system
tracked through their phone SIM cards.
SOURCE: OZY
5The Challenges of Raising Unaccompanied Children in Uganda’s Refugee Camps
When children arrive at the settlement alone, the NGOs seek out
volunteer foster families from the same tribes who speak their language and
share their customs. World Vision International has about 70 case workers
overseeing some 6,000 unaccompanied children in Bidi Bidi. They also rely on a
network of volunteer para-social workers, who are refugees themselves and live
in the settlement, as well as community-based child protection committees to
monitor for signs of abuse. Before legally signing children over, the UNHCR and
partner NGOs check prospective parents’ criminal records and ask community
leaders to vet them.
SOURCE: AL JAZEERA
6Nigeria Mourns the Loss of a Great Scientific Mind
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has said the country has
been “robbed of a great scientist” after the death of the head of the
Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission in a gas explosion. Simon Mallam was in a
barber shop in the northern city of Kaduna when the explosion happened, killing
him, his son and several other people. Mallam’s death came at a time when he
was “acutely needed” to help develop science and technology for the
nation’s development, Mr Buhari is quoted by his spokesman as saying in a
series of tweets. The explosion occurred when customers gathered at a butane
gas shop to fill up their gas cylinders – which many Nigerians use for cooking.
A number of other shops were burnt down following the blast.
SOURCE: BBC
710 Most Sought After Jobs in Africa
The largest industry on the continent is agriculture, which
attributes a big chunk of GDP for most countries on the continent, followed by
oil and mining. The agricultural sector employs about 60% of jobs in Africa,
with the main income sources from large farms which produce products such as
coffee, cocoa, cotton and rubber. The prospects of growth for the continent are
looking up, with the vibrant and young population of Africa set to make strides
in various industries that are set to boom.
SOURCE: AFRICA.COM
8Kenya Scrambles to Avoid Locust Devastation
Over the weekend, Kenya started aerial spraying in three
counties in the country’s north to try to head off a locust invasion which has
already caused extensive damage to farmland in neighboring Somalia and
Ethiopia. Locusts have already destroyed 175,000 acres of farmland in Somalia
and Ethiopia, threatening food supplies in both countries in the worst locust
invasion in 70 years, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).
The statement said that the government had procured 3,000 liters of chemicals
to help in the spraying and added it would also distribute handheld sprayers to
some residents. The three affected counties are largely semi-arid and are
occupied mostly by pastoral communities.
SOURCE: VOA
9Forex Trading is on the Rise in Africa
Overall, the African Forex trading market is similar to that of the rest of the world. It is also subject to continuous development, as seemingly more and more people engage in Forex trading – not only in Africa but all over the world. Moreover, it goes without saying that South Africa is the leader of both the retail and online Forex trading market, as it has the highest trading volume. But this also makes the African currency very popular, investors can trade through CFDs or by using JSE currency derivatives. They can also engage in forex spot trading with the help of regulated Forex brokers. Moreover, even if this trading method is not as popular as it used to be, binary options is one of the Forex trading alternatives that African individuals and investors can work with.
SOURCE: VENTURES AFRICA
10Southern Africa’s Temperatures are Rising at Twice the Global Average Rate
A severe drought is threatening South Africa’s wildlife
industry, with game farmers keeping fewer animals and tourists visiting game
lodges in smaller numbers. Industry body Wildlife Ranching South
Africa estimates the Northern Cape province has lost more than two-thirds
of its game over the last three years. It is conducting a countrywide survey to
determine the scale of animal losses and the financial impact on the country’s
more than 9,000 wildlife ranches. The wildlife industry generates revenue for South
Africa through tourism, hunting, breeding and meat production. Trophy hunting
alone generated $140 million in 2016, according to research carried out
for the environment ministry.
SOURCE: REUTERS AFRICA