Africa Top10 News

4 Niger Army Ambushed in their Barracks

President Mahamadou Issoufou cuts short trip to Egypt due to ‘tragedy’ at military camp in Inates, western Niger. At least 71 Nigerien soldiers have been killed in an attack on a military camp in the west of the country, according to the defence ministry. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, which is believed to be the deadliest against Niger’s military in living memory. Niger is part of a five-nation task force known as the G5, set up in 2014 with Burkina Faso, Mali, Mauritania and Chad. Niger’s council of ministers has extended for another three months a state of emergency in place since 2017 in several regions to fight against rebel attacks, handing additional powers to security forces.



SOURCE: AL JAZEERA