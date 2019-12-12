Africa Top10 News

1Grand Support as Ahmed Returns Home
Ethiopians gave a hero’s welcome to Prime Minister
Abiy Ahmed upon his return from Oslo, Norway where he received the 2019 Nobel
Peace Prize Award earlier this week. Major roads from the Bole
International Airport to the National Palace were blocked this morning as
hundreds of thousands line up along the streets to cheer the Prime
Minister. Many people were seen waving photos of the PM, others had flags
running along the entourage and giving security forces a hard time as they
attempted to catch a glimpse of Abiy. The laureate was in the front seat
of a car waving to the teeming crowds that were cheering him.
SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS
2Nigeria Relaxes Visa Policies for African Visitors
Nigeria says it will give all African travellers visas on
arrival from January, dropping the requirement that they apply in
advance. President Muhammadu Buhari said it showed Nigeria’s commitment to
“free movement of Africans within Africa”. The announcement
comes five months after Nigeria signed a deal aimed at promoting free trade on
the continent. But Mr Buhari’s critics accuse him of being a
protectionist, undermining the vision of pan-African unity. Research
released by the African Development Bank (ADB) last month shows that
Africans need visas to travel to just under half (49%) of other African
countries. They could get visas on arrival in just over a quarter (26%) of
states and did not need visas in a quarter (25%) of countries.
SOURCE: BBC
3Rwandan Lawmakers Set Out a New Path
Three months after discussions to scrap all the country’s
colonial-era laws kicked off, parliament has passed a law scrapping over
1,000 pieces of the legislation said to be outdated. Among the colonial
laws is one that made it possible for Catholic Church missionaries to
acquire so much land for the Church and until now it is still in its
hands. That massive land grab by the Church was made possible by a decree
of January 24, 1943, on free assignments and concessions to scientific and
religious associations and public utility establishments by the Belgian
government.
SOURCE: AFRICA.COM
4Niger Army Ambushed in their Barracks
President Mahamadou Issoufou cuts short trip to Egypt due to
‘tragedy’ at military camp in Inates, western Niger. At least 71 Nigerien
soldiers have been killed in an attack on a military camp in the west of
the country, according to the defence ministry. There was no
immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, which is believed to be the
deadliest against Niger’s military in living memory. Niger is part of
a five-nation task force known as the G5, set up in 2014 with Burkina Faso,
Mali, Mauritania and Chad. Niger’s council of ministers has extended for
another three months a state of emergency in place since 2017 in several
regions to fight against rebel attacks, handing additional powers to security
forces.
SOURCE: AL JAZEERA
5A Chicken Eatery with a Taste for African Art
South African chain, Nando’s started collecting art in
partnership with arts consultancy Spier Arts Trust in 2001 and has since become
owner of the world’s largest collection of Southern African contemporary art
and design. The
collection is designed to
support regional artists, create unique spaces for restaurant customers, and
make investments that should gain value over time, according to the chain.
Nando’s restaurants, located in 24 countries, showcase a selection of the
pieces, from furniture and light fittings to paintings and mosaics.
SOURCE: CNN
6Facebook’s Achievements Since Push into Africa
Facebook released its ‘2019 Year in Review’ infographic,
showcasing just some of its investments across Sub-Saharan in 2019.
Committed to giving people the power to build community and bring the world
closer together, throughout the year this translated into significant support
and investments into growing the ecosystem of developers, entrepreneurs,
creatives, and many other communities. During 2019, Facebook Africa:
trained over 7,000 woman-owned businesses in digital skills across sub Saharan
Africa; celebrated 79 Community Leadership Circle meetups with over 2 ,650
people attending; reached its 45th Developer Circle, with circles now in 17
African countries and representing more than 70,000 members.
SOURCE: VENTURES AFRICA
7A Turbulent Year for African Airlines
African airlines continue to suffer due to high costs and are
projected to show a loss of $200m next year, similar to the loss expected for
2019, according to the International Air Transport Association. The
industry body said this is largely due to government taxes and fees, as well as
low load factors. Furthermore, aviation markets in Africa are seen as
“very fragmented and inefficiently served in the absence, so far, of a
single African air transport market”, according to data. Data recently
released by Iata showed that African carriers posted the fastest cargo growth
of any region in October 2019, with an increase in demand of 12.6% compared to
the same period a year earlier. Strong trade and investment links with Asia
contributed to the positive performance.
SOURCE: FIN24
8Microlenders Come for Women in Sierra Leone
The world’s largest NGO has been forced to conduct an internal
review of a money-lending scheme it runs for the poor in Sierra Leone after
some borrowers amassed significant debts and were reported to police when they
couldn’t repay loans. A Guardian investigation into a microfinance programme
run by Brac found that the NGO’s staff were failing to fully explain the
conditions of the loan to borrowers, or ensure they could afford the high
interest rates associated with such loans. Brac, an NGO that provides financial
services for people living in poverty, has 5.6 million borrowers globally,
almost 90% of whom are women.
SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN
9Rwanda Makes Feminine Hygiene More Affordable
A tax on sanitary pads has been scrapped in Rwanda to make them more affordable, the ministry of gender has announced. “Moving to the right direction, from now onwards, the Government of Rwanda has added Sanitary Pads to a list of goods that are VAT exempted in a bid to ease their affordability,’ Ministry of Gender and Family Promotion-Rwanda tweeted. Previously, an 18 per cent value added tax was placed on the pads. Consumers are yet to see if the move will reduce the price of sanitary pads in the shops. A pack of ten pads currently sells for around $1.07.
SOURCE: THE EAST AFRICAN
10An Exclusive Look at Counter-poaching Efforts in Gabon
More than 70% of the African forest elephant species has been
wiped out, primarily by poachers slaughtering them for their ivory. Park
rangers are on the front lines defending them. But in the Central African country
of Gabon these park rangers, also known as eco-guards, aren’t going it alone.
Now the U.S military is joining the fight by helping to train the rangers who
protect the elephants.
SOURCE: VOA