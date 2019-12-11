Africa Top10 News

4 More Bad News from Africa’s Leading e-Commerce

Jumia Technologies has revealed that it will suspend food and drinks delivery services on its Jumia foods division in Rwanda. According to a statement from the company, “we have made the difficult decision to suspend our on-demand services in Rwanda effective on December 9th, 2019.” The statement went on to explain that “while decisions like these are always difficult, it is more important now than ever to put our focus and resources where they can bring the best value and help us thrive.” Although Jumia has concluded that running its e-commerce business in Tanzania and Cameroon, together with its food delivery service in Rwanda was unprofitable, it continues to operate in Nigeria, Egypt, Morocco, Kenya, Côte d’Ivoire, South Africa, amongst other African countries.



SOURCE: VENTURES AFRICA