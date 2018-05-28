Africa Top10 News

Malian Migrant Honoured for his Brave Deed

The video of the rescue showed 22-year-old Mamoudou Gassama climbing up four floors of the apartment building in just seconds to rescue the child dangling from a balcony, to cheers from onlookers.

Introducing a New Wave of Investors to Africa

When Cameroon-born Acha Leke graduated from Stanford with a Ph.D. in electrical engineering, he was faced with a choice: launch a startup or gain experience with a consulting internship.

Glamour is Giving Way to Geekery in Rwanda

A group of female tech entrepreneurs decided it was time to ditch Miss Rwanda for a different kind of competition, one that judged women on brilliance rather than beauty.

The African Sky is Replete with Opportunities

An air transport industry which leverages heavily on revenues derived from value added services could be the gentle nudge that brings the continent's aviation industry to the next phase of its huge potentials.

Nature vs Culture is Explored in Benin

The national plan for the sustainable management of mangroves approved by Benin's government also advocates using traditional beliefs as a means of protecting biodiversity.

Why Parents in Nigeria are Flocking to These Religious Schools

"There are more than 14,000 such schools in our state and almost three million students. Kano is a hub of Islamic studies and people send their children from across Nigeria. We are doing our utmost best to provide to the best of abilities."

Zambia’s Mobile Phone Sector is Experiencing a Boom

Until recently, the country had just two operators but now has four – with more expected – and the country's mobile phone street vendors are becoming increasingly concerned about the new competitors.

A Warning to Zimbabwe

According to campaign group Global Witness, a central player in one of West Africa's biggest corruption scandals is trying to make his comeback on the London Stock Exchange with a backdoor listing of mining assets in Zimbabwe.

Beneficiation is Not the Easy Solution for Africa

South African economist, Professor David Kaplan says much of Africa has been de-industrialising, and its share of manufacturing has declined in the past 30 years.

These New Representations could Ignite a New Afro-positive Turn

By giving ordinary people the space to share their "everyday" experiences, African bloggers are capturing positive "human moments". These moments of joy, play, celebration, love and human interaction, create new narratives of Africa.