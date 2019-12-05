Africa Top10 News

1African Refugees Get their Qualifications Sorted in their Host Country
In Zambia, a pilot qualifications passport scheme
is being run by the government and the UN agency Unesco to help refugees access
jobs or further education in the country by informally verifying their
qualifications when they do not have crucial paperwork. A joint Unesco/UNHCR
report found that fewer than 15% of migrants in developed countries say their
level of education matches their jobs. In developing countries one in eight
immigrants say that having their qualifications recognised is their greatest challenge
in settling into new lives, more so than language, discrimination or even visa
restrictions.
SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN
2Business Leaders Dominate New African Magazine’s List of 100 Most Influential Africans
Making the list is the recent Nobel Peace Prize winner,
Ethiopia’s Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, as well as Alaa Salah, the 22 year-old
Sudanese protester now referred to as Lady Liberty, a student of architectural
engineering who became the face of the people’s revolution in Sudan that
brought down Omar Al-Bashir. Two sporting heroes also make this year’s feature,
Siya Kolisi, the first black captain of South Africa’s national rugby team, who
were crowned world champions in November, and, unsurprisingly, Kenyan world
record breaker Eliud Kipchoge, the marathon runner. The December edition has
four covers: Amina J Mohammed, deputy secretary general of the United Nations;
Tewolde Gebremariam, CEO of Ethiopian Airlines; Thando Hopa, model and
activist; and Siya Kolisi.
SOURCE: NEW AFRICAN MAGAZINE
3South African Airways Applies for Business Rescue
The board of the ailing airline says this is the optimal
mechanism to restore confidence in SAA, safeguard the good assets of SAA and
help to restructure and reposition the entity into one that is stronger, more
sustainable and able to grow and attract an equity partner. “Our desire is that
the restructured airline will mark the beginning of a new era in South African
aviation and must be able to bring in millions more tourists into SA, help
create more jobs in tourism and related sectors of the economy and work with
other African airlines to underpin and service the integration of African
markets and improve dramatically intra-African trade and travel.”
SOURCE: DAILY MAVERICK
4Inside a Poacher’s Mind
Documentarian Jon Kasbe gave himself a particularly daunting
challenge when he set out to make “When Lambs Become Lions,” a picture about
ivory poaching told largely from the perspective of those who do it. In the
economic wasteland of Kenya, an ivory dealer here called X plays the slick
outlaw. He speaks of how he never kills elephants himself. That’s up to his
comrade Lukas, who shoots the great beasts with poison arrows. Kasbe spent
years among these people, and his movie is an intense 74-minute distillation of
his dedication. It doesn’t go into the origins of the trade or how pressures
from Western countries feed it. Rather, it’s a striking, human portrait of men
in trouble, looking for escape and possibly redemption.
SOURCE: THE NEW YORK TIMES
5An Outright Betrayal of Africa’s Efforts for Credible Regional Human Rights Bodies
Amnesty International says the Tanzanian government’s withdrawal
of the right of individuals and NGOs to directly file cases against it at the
Arusha-based African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights, “is yet more evidence
of the government of Tanzania’s growing hostility towards human rights and
human rights defenders.” Tanzania becomes the second country after Rwanda to
withdraw the right of individuals and NGOs to directly access the African
Court, a vital continental judicial body in the face of state interference in
national justice systems. The government of Tanzania has the highest number of
cases filed by individuals and NGOs as well as judgments issued against it by
the African Court. Out of the 70 decisions issued by the court by September
2019, 28 decisions, or 40 percent, were on Tanzania.
SOURCE: AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL
6Massive Vaccination Drive in Cameroon
Government has organized a national vaccination campaign to stop
a measles outbreak that has infected more than 3,000 people, especially
children, this year. The most-affected area is the central African state’s
northern border with Nigeria and Chad, where 17 children have died this month.
Health officials believe many more people are infected, since barely 30% of the
population visits conventional health facilities. Dr. Edzoa Brice,
coordinator of the vaccination teams dispatched to towns and villages around Cameroon’s
capital city, Yaounde, says vaccination teams are stationed in all road
junctions, churches, schools, markets and popular spots, and will not be
visiting homes as they have always done in the past. He says back the teams
found that few parents and children were at home as they had gone to schools,
farms, offices or markets.
SOURCE: VOA
7[WATCH] Bringing African Women into the Tech Fold
Microsoft’s Lillian Barnard explains how the tech giant is
hoping to empower women to participate in the digital economy.
SOURCE: CNN
8Eye-rolling Museveni’s Corruption March
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni on Wednesday led hundreds of
people in a march against corruption, calling corrupt people parasites who
steal public wealth. Museveni said to end corruption, leaders must develop the
economy. Critics note that last year, Transparency International ranked Uganda
as one of the most corrupt countries in Africa, below Kenya, Mauritania and
Nigeria. Action Aid International-Uganda says Museveni marching against
corruption is ironic, because his government is to blame for much of it.
Critics accuse Uganda’s inspector general of holding only lower level officials
or private citizens to account for corruption. The inspector, Irene Mulyagonja,
acknowledges that some top government officials hide behind Museveni but argues
the president is sincere in tackling corruption.
SOURCE: VOA
9Migrant Drowning Claims African Lives
At least 58 people, including children, were killed after a boat carrying dozens of migrants capsized in the Atlantic Ocean off the West African nation of Mauritania, the UN’s migration agency said. The boat carrying at least 150 people ran out of fuel and was stranded for days when approaching Mauritania before it capsised. Some 83 people swam to shore. The survivors were being helped by Mauritanian authorities in the northern city of Nouadhibou, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said. Survivors said the vessel left The Gambia on November 27. Al Jazeera’s reporting from Mauritania’s capital Nouakchott, said the military police discovered the survivors – most of whom came from The Gambia – and that is when the extent of the tragedy became clear.
SOURCE: AL JAZEERA
10Hollywood Movies Filmed in Africa
Africa is not only known for its beautiful scenery and friendly
people, but also as a prime film location for inter-continental and
international blockbusters. From the latest installment of the popular Mad Max
franchise, to the epic historical drama, Gladiator, here’s a look at some of
the big screen movies filmed in various locations across the continent. Malcolm
X- Egypt and South Africa, Mad Max was filmed in Namibia after rains turned the
Australian desert outback into a lush field of wild flowers. Beasts of No
Nation was filmed in Ghana after the director and screenplay writer decided on
the country as the main location over South Africa to maintain the story’s
authenticity to the novel. The 2016 American superhero movie from the Marvel
Cinematic Universe film stable, Captain America: Civil War was partly filmed in
Lagos, Nigeria.
SOURCE: AFRICA.COM