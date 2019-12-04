Africa Top10 News

2 Nigerian Credit Startup Heads to Brazilian Market

Migo, formerly known as Mines, has raised a US$20 million Series B funding round to finance its expansion to Brazil and continued growth in its home market. Founded in 2014, Migo provides a Credit-as-a-Service digital platform that enables institutions such as banks, telecoms and retailers in emerging markets to offer credit products to their customers, with no smartphones required. These companies integrate Migo in their apps and Migo underwrites customers to provide them with a digital account and credit line. The customers can use this credit line to make purchases from a merchant or withdraw cash without the need for point-of-sale hardware or plastic cards. Migo has already underwritten more than seven million customers to date, while an estimated 90 million adults in Nigeria and 100 million adults in Brazil without access to credit means there is a massive area of untapped growth. Migo enables some of the largest retail enterprises in Africa – from mobile operators like 9mobile and MTN to payment companies Interswitch and Flutterwave to banks like Bank of Industry and Fidelity Bank.



SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA