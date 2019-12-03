Africa Top10 News

1How a Somali University Rose through the Ashes

Banadir University

Ten years ago on December 3, a suicide bomber attacked a graduation ceremony at Shamo Hotel, one of Mogadishu’s main hotels. Fourteen medical students, lecturers, and doctors from Banadir University were among 30 people who were killed, more than 50 others injured. On the day of the attack, Banadir University, which started admitting its first students in 2002, was graduating its second class, 60 students, 30 of whom were doctors. It was a big blow not only to Banadir University but to the education sector in Somalia, which was reviving despite the absence of a strong, functioning government. To date, Banadir University has 11 different colleges. Last week, it graduated its 13th class, with 633 students achieving their dreams. Nearly 270 of the students graduated from the medical college, including 138 female doctors. Overall, 3210 students, including 938 females, have graduated since the University was opened.

SOURCE: VOA

2Mediating the Nile Crisis

Nile Crisis

A new round of high-level talks has started in Cairo between three Nile basin countries aimed at resolving disputes over Ethiopia’s controversial Grand Renaissance dam, which is set to become Africa’s biggest hydroelectric power plant. Analysts fear that Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia could be drawn into conflict if the dispute is not resolved before the $5bn dam begins operating next year. Officials from the US and the World Bank have joined ministers from the three countries for the two-day meeting amid escalating tensions over the dam – most notably the timetable for filling up a reservoir bigger than greater London.

SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN

3If Tunisian Women Win, the Rest of the Region Could Follow

Tunisian Women

Women are organizing and speaking up in droves, with thousands telling their own stories of harassment through the social media campaign #EnaZeda, the Tunisian dialect version of #MeToo. Long-simmering gender inequality issues were inflamed after a newly elected MP was caught on video masturbating in front of a teenage girl outside a high school in October. The bad news? The accused, Zouheir Makhlouf, has been sworn into the national Parliament despite the accusations in court against him, a move that legal experts say grants him legal immunity going forward. Yet while several global media reports would suggest that’s where the story ends, what those accounts are missing is the grassroots momentum the movement has gained, extending well beyond the courts.

SOURCE: OZY

4Tragedy Strikes Khartoum

Khartoum explosion

At least 23 people were killed and 45 injured when fire broke out after a gas tanker exploded at a ceramics factory in the Sudanese capital Khartoum on Tuesday. Six of the wounded were in critical condition, Brigadier General Hassan Abdullah, northern Khartoum’s Bahri district police director, told Reuters. The casualties include employees of various nationalities including some from Asian countries, medical sources said.

SOURCE: REUTERS AFRICA

5South Sudanese Model Adut Akech Named Model of the Year

Adut Akech

The 19-year-old was recognised in a star studded ceremony at the 2019 Fashion Awards on Monday, that as held at the Royal Albert Hall in London, UK. Akech had been nominated alongside Adesuwa Aighewi, Adwoa Aboah, Kaia Gerber and Winnie Harlow. The Awards, which act as a fundraiser for the British Fashion Council’s talent initiatives, are moderated by 2,500 key members of the fashion industry who nominate, and then elect, the winners. During her acceptance speech, Akech, who moved with her family to Australia as a young girl after fleeing South Sudan, touched on the need for better representation of women who look like her in the fashion industry. “It is important for all of us to remember that someone like me winning this award is a rarity,” she said.

SOURCE: OKAYAFRICA

6Sharon Kadangwe: A Voice for Entrepreneurs

Sharon Kadangwe

A few years ago, Sharon Kadangwe and her friends founded the Winter Ankara Fashion Expo (WAFE), an annual event which shut down half of Blantyre City CBD and turned the streets into runways. WAFE has now culminated in a collective called The Creatives, a fashion events management company that is now a collective of fashion designers, models, photographers and artists. Despite limited opportunities and support to young women in the small landlocked country, Sharon chooses to use fashion to be a voice for young female entrepreneurs.

SOURCE: AFRICA.COM

7Confusion Over Mugabe’s Estate

Mugabe's Estate

Zimbabwe’s former President Robert Mugabe died with $10m (£7.7m) cash in the bank, a legal letter from his daughter quoted by state media says. But he appears not to have left a will, according to the family’s lawyer. Mugabe, who died in September aged 95, was ousted in 2017 after 37 years in power. There had always been rumours about Mr Mugabe’s wealth, including him owning a Scottish castle and a $1m property in Asia. But there was no mention of these in a letter by his daughter, Bona Chikowore, to the high court, quoted by the state-owned Herald newspaper. Some other assets, including four houses, 10 cars, a farm and an orchard are listed, but lawyer Terrence Hussein told the BBC “none of the properties… are in his name”. Two houses in upmarket suburbs of the capital, Harare, are in the name of the governing Zanu-PF party, Mr Hussein said.

SOURCE: BBC

8Senegalese in a Race against Effects of Climate Change

Senegal

Climate change is causing the Sahel Desert to grow, but villagers are planting a vast wall of trees in a bid to save their land. Three years ago, Al Jazeera visited the so-called “Great Green Wall”. Al Jazeera’s Nicolas Haque returned to Mbar Toubab in Senegal to see whether it is working.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA

9What Went Down at Africa against Ebola Private Sector and Partner Forum

Africa against Ebola

The EU Ambassador to the African Union, Ranieri Sabatucci, announced the breakdown of the €50 million donation fund during the forum at the African Union Headquarters in Ethiopia. He said that the majority of the funding, €40 million will provide access to free and quality health care, including for malnutrition, for those living in Ebola-affected areas. Whereas the remaining €10 million, will help tackle the food security crisis in DRC which is currently the second most serious of its kind in the world. The African Union through the Africa against Ebola Private Sector and Partner Forum, therefore, seeks to raise funds for the mobilization of African health workers in different disciplines such as doctors, nurses, epidemiologist and infection prevention experts amongst others who will join in the fight against Ebola in DRC and other African countries.

SOURCE: VENTURES AFRICA

10Majungasaurus Lived in Madagascar some 70 million Years Ago

Majungasaurus

New study shows a carnivorous dinosaur species regrew all its teeth every few months. A meat-eating dinosaur species that lived in Madagascar some 70 million years ago replaced all its teeth every couple of months or so, a new study has found, surprising even the researchers. In fact, Majungasaurus grew new teeth roughly two to 13 times faster than those of other carnivorous dinosaurs, says paper lead author Michael D. D’Emic, an assistant professor of biology at Adelphi University. Majungasaurus would form a new tooth in each socket every couple of months.

SOURCE: SCITECH DAILY

ADC Editor
ADC Editor
Thanks for reading and for your interest in Africa. Content is produced in collaboration between Africa.com’s editorial team and our partners — including nongovernmental organizations, private sector stakeholders, agencies and institutions. If you are interested in telling stories in an impactful way to shine a spotlight on a particular issue, please email editor@africa.com. We look forward to hearing from you.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR