Africa Top10 News

7 Confusion Over Mugabe’s Estate

Zimbabwe’s former President Robert Mugabe died with $10m (£7.7m) cash in the bank, a legal letter from his daughter quoted by state media says. But he appears not to have left a will, according to the family’s lawyer. Mugabe, who died in September aged 95, was ousted in 2017 after 37 years in power. There had always been rumours about Mr Mugabe’s wealth, including him owning a Scottish castle and a $1m property in Asia. But there was no mention of these in a letter by his daughter, Bona Chikowore, to the high court, quoted by the state-owned Herald newspaper. Some other assets, including four houses, 10 cars, a farm and an orchard are listed, but lawyer Terrence Hussein told the BBC “none of the properties… are in his name”. Two houses in upmarket suburbs of the capital, Harare, are in the name of the governing Zanu-PF party, Mr Hussein said.



SOURCE: BBC