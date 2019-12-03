Africa Top10 News

1How a Somali University Rose through the Ashes
Ten years ago on December 3, a suicide bomber
attacked a graduation ceremony at Shamo Hotel, one of Mogadishu’s main hotels.
Fourteen medical students, lecturers, and doctors from Banadir University were
among 30 people who were killed, more than 50 others injured. On the day of the
attack, Banadir University, which started admitting its first students in 2002,
was graduating its second class, 60 students, 30 of whom were doctors. It was a
big blow not only to Banadir University but to the education sector in Somalia,
which was reviving despite the absence of a strong, functioning government. To
date, Banadir University has 11 different colleges. Last week, it graduated its
13th class, with 633 students achieving their dreams. Nearly 270 of the
students graduated from the medical college, including 138 female doctors.
Overall, 3210 students, including 938 females, have graduated since the
University was opened.
SOURCE: VOA
2Mediating the Nile Crisis
A new round of high-level talks has started in Cairo between
three Nile basin countries aimed at resolving disputes over Ethiopia’s
controversial Grand Renaissance dam, which is set to become Africa’s biggest
hydroelectric power plant. Analysts fear that Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia could
be drawn into conflict if the dispute is not resolved before the $5bn dam
begins operating next year. Officials from the US and the World Bank have
joined ministers from the three countries for the two-day meeting amid
escalating tensions over the dam – most notably the timetable for filling up a
reservoir bigger than greater London.
SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN
3If Tunisian Women Win, the Rest of the Region Could Follow
Women are organizing and speaking up in droves, with thousands
telling their own stories of harassment through the social media campaign
#EnaZeda, the Tunisian dialect version of #MeToo. Long-simmering gender
inequality issues were inflamed after a newly elected MP was caught on video
masturbating in front of a teenage girl outside a high school in October. The
bad news? The accused, Zouheir Makhlouf, has been sworn into the national
Parliament despite the accusations in court against him, a move that legal
experts say grants him legal immunity going forward. Yet while several global
media reports would suggest that’s where the story ends, what those accounts
are missing is the grassroots momentum the movement has gained, extending well
beyond the courts.
SOURCE: OZY
4Tragedy Strikes Khartoum
At least 23 people were killed and 45 injured when fire broke
out after a gas tanker exploded at a ceramics factory in the Sudanese capital
Khartoum on Tuesday. Six of the wounded were in critical condition, Brigadier
General Hassan Abdullah, northern Khartoum’s Bahri district police director,
told Reuters. The casualties include employees of various nationalities
including some from Asian countries, medical sources said.
SOURCE: REUTERS AFRICA
5South Sudanese Model Adut Akech Named Model of the Year
The 19-year-old was recognised in a star studded ceremony at the
2019 Fashion Awards on Monday, that as held at the Royal Albert Hall in London,
UK. Akech had been nominated alongside Adesuwa Aighewi, Adwoa Aboah, Kaia
Gerber and Winnie Harlow. The Awards, which act as a fundraiser for the British
Fashion Council’s talent initiatives, are moderated by 2,500 key members of the
fashion industry who nominate, and then elect, the winners. During her
acceptance speech, Akech, who moved with her family to Australia as a young
girl after fleeing South Sudan, touched on the need for better representation
of women who look like her in the fashion industry. “It is important for
all of us to remember that someone like me winning this award is a
rarity,” she said.
SOURCE: OKAYAFRICA
6Sharon Kadangwe: A Voice for Entrepreneurs
A few years ago, Sharon Kadangwe and her friends founded the
Winter Ankara Fashion Expo (WAFE), an annual event which shut down half of
Blantyre City CBD and turned the streets into runways. WAFE has now culminated
in a collective called The Creatives, a fashion events management company that
is now a collective of fashion designers, models, photographers and artists.
Despite limited opportunities and support to young women in the small
landlocked country, Sharon chooses to use fashion to be a voice for young
female entrepreneurs.
SOURCE: AFRICA.COM
7Confusion Over Mugabe’s Estate
Zimbabwe’s former President Robert Mugabe died with $10m (£7.7m)
cash in the bank, a legal letter from his daughter quoted by state media says.
But he appears not to have left a will, according to the family’s lawyer.
Mugabe, who died in September aged 95, was ousted in 2017 after 37 years in
power. There had always been rumours about Mr Mugabe’s wealth, including him
owning a Scottish castle and a $1m property in Asia. But there was no mention of
these in a letter by his daughter, Bona Chikowore, to the high court, quoted by
the state-owned Herald newspaper. Some other assets, including four houses, 10
cars, a farm and an orchard are listed, but lawyer Terrence Hussein told the
BBC “none of the properties… are in his name”. Two houses in
upmarket suburbs of the capital, Harare, are in the name of the governing
Zanu-PF party, Mr Hussein said.
SOURCE: BBC
8Senegalese in a Race against Effects of Climate Change
Climate change is causing the Sahel Desert to grow, but
villagers are planting a vast wall of trees in a bid to save their land. Three
years ago, Al Jazeera visited the so-called “Great Green Wall”. Al
Jazeera’s Nicolas Haque returned to Mbar Toubab in Senegal to see whether it is
working.
SOURCE: AL JAZEERA
9What Went Down at Africa against Ebola Private Sector and Partner Forum
The EU Ambassador to the African Union, Ranieri Sabatucci,
announced the breakdown of the €50 million donation fund during the forum at
the African Union Headquarters in Ethiopia. He said that the majority of the
funding, €40 million will provide access to free and quality health care,
including for malnutrition, for those living in Ebola-affected areas. Whereas
the remaining €10 million, will help tackle the food security crisis in DRC
which is currently the second most serious of its kind in the world. The
African Union through the Africa
against Ebola Private Sector and Partner Forum, therefore, seeks to
raise funds for the mobilization of African health workers in different
disciplines such as doctors, nurses, epidemiologist and infection prevention
experts amongst others who will join in the fight against Ebola in DRC and
other African countries.
SOURCE: VENTURES AFRICA
10Majungasaurus Lived in Madagascar some 70 million Years Ago
New study shows a carnivorous dinosaur species regrew all its
teeth every few months. A meat-eating dinosaur species that lived in Madagascar
some 70 million years ago replaced all its teeth every couple of months or so,
a new study has found, surprising even the researchers. In fact, Majungasaurus
grew new teeth roughly two to 13 times faster than those of other carnivorous
dinosaurs, says paper lead author Michael D. D’Emic, an assistant professor of
biology at Adelphi University. Majungasaurus would form a new tooth in each
socket every couple of months.
SOURCE: SCITECH DAILY