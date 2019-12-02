Africa Top10 News

1The CAR’s Ambitious Institution to Address Ethnic Cleansing and War Crimes
The Special Criminal Court is a hybrid court of
national and international elements. Consultants are sourced from western
countries; donors include France, Holland, the EU and the US. But its creators
are keen not to be seen as meddling foreigners. Prosecutors at the embryonic
SCC are now tasked with indicting militants for crimes in CAR since the 2003
coup, and hope their endeavours will mark the denouement of this bloody
tragedy, fuelled in part by a culture of impunity. The SCC’s precarious funding
model was highlighted by a recent HRW report that uncovered a gap of
approximately $1m for 2019 operations, with no money pledged for future
years.
SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN
2The Gagging of Media Freedom is Reversing the Continent’s Recent Gains
Across Africa, there is a new wave of attacks on the media, on
activists and trade unionists, and all those who are demanding good governance
and genuine democracy. Analysts believe that whatever gains Africa made in the
last decade are being reversed. One country after another is strangulating
social media with taxes and imposing stiff penalties for use of these platforms
in any way the government deems negative. By the time the West regains her
composure, Africa will have taken two steps backward. As for Africa, by the
time its young population wakes up, the much-heralded Africa rising would have
once again turned into another era of unfulfilled potential.
SOURCE: OZY
3Top Somali Journo Reflects on the State of His Country
Jamal Osman, a Somali journalist, has watched his country be
torn apart by civil war for three decades. He thought that in Kismayo, a city
in Jubbaland, southern Somalia, he had found a society which offered hope of an
end to the cycle of violence. But a horrific al-Shabab attack on the city’s
Madina Hotel in July 2019, which left 26 dead and 56 injured, shattered the
fragile hope of lasting security in the region. As part of Jamal’s journey into
Jubbaland, he meets alleged al-Shabab fighters in prison as well as a Jubbaland
army unit made up of former al-Shabab members, now supporting the government.
SOURCE: BBC
4How the EPL Helps to Market African Brands
It’s hard to miss the SportPesa logo at an Everton FC home
soccer match in the English Premier League. The Kenyan sport betting firm’s
logo is slapped on the team’s shirts and across the stadium as part of a
five-year $62 million deal as Everton’s main sponsor. The league’s popularity
has held firm even though the cost of broadcasting league games has rapidly
spiked. SuperSport, the main broadcasters of the Premier League in most
sub-Saharan African countries is estimated to have paid $381.3 million to air
games for the 2016-2019 broadcast cycle—44% more than it did for the 2013-2016
cycle. In fact, airing Premier League games alone has become a cornerstone marketing
asset in the pay TV business across Africa.
SOURCE: QUARTZ AFRICA
5Giving the Ethiopian Girl Child Peace of Mind
On average, one in 10 girls in Ethiopia misses school for
reasons related to their periods; in some rural areas, this increases almost
50%. Freweini Mebrahtu believes no girl should miss school because of her
period. In 2005, she designed and patented a reusable menstrual pad. Today, she
and her team produce 750,000 pads a year at her Mariam Seba Sanitary Products
Factory, named for her daughter. In Ethiopia — and many other parts of the
world — menstruation is still considered taboo. According to UNICEF, the
subject is generally not taught in schools and most girls never discuss it with
another person. Disposable sanitary products are very expensive and often
unavailable, so nearly 75% of Ethiopian women and girls don’t have access to
the menstrual supplies they need to manage their periods.
SOURCE: CNN
6Weekend Carnage Shakes Up Tunisia
Tunisia’s health ministry has said a bus carrying local tourists
crashed off a hill, killing 24 people and injuring 18 others. The bus, which
belonged to a private company, veered off track after its driver failed to
manoeuvre a sharp turn in the country’s northern Ain Snoussi region and crashed
at the bottom of a ravine. Local media showed images of the crash site where
the bus stood at the bottom of the hill, its windows smashed. Ain Draham is
located at an altitude of 800 metres on the slopes of the Djebel Bir, one of
the Kroumirie mountains, on the border with Algeria. Following the accident,
the Tunisian Soccer Federation said it would observe a one-minute silence
before all scheduled games on Sunday.
SOURCE: AL JAZEERA
7The AU Orders the UK to End its Colonial Administration over Chagos Island
After missing a United Nations(UN) deadline to return the
territory to Mauritius. Chagos islands have been at the centre of a decade-long
dispute over Britain’s decision to separate them from Mauritius in 1965 and set
up a joint military base with the United Nations on Diego Garcia, the largest
of the isles. In May, an overwhelming majority of UN member states voted in
favour of a non-binding resolution that urged the UK to “withdraw its colonial
administration” from the Chagos Islands within six months, a deadline that
expired on Friday. The AU said it was deeply concerned by the non-withdrawal of
the United Kingdom from its colonial administration.
SOURCE: VENTURES AFRICA
8South Africans Charged an Arm and a Leg for Data
South Africa’s Vodacom Group and MTN Group could face
prosecution if they do not agree with the Competition Commission in the next
two months to lower data prices, the watchdog said in findings from an inquiry
published on Monday. The data services inquiry was launched in August 2017
in response to a request from the minister of economic Development and after
complaints from consumers about high data costs. In its final report, the
Commission recommended that the two mobile operators must independently reach
agreement with the competition watchdog on substantial reductions on tariff
levels, especially prepaid monthly bundles, within two months of the release of
the report. It said the preliminary evidence suggests that there is scope
for price reductions in the region of 30% to 50%.
SOURCE: REUTERS AFRICA
9The Importance of African Storytelling in Film
Africans are continuing to take charge of their stories using
the big screens. Lupita Nyongo’o is just example of the new generation of young
Africans leading the way. She is currently producing the screen version of
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s book, Americanah,
where she will also star in the main role. She describes it as a project that
she is very passionate about as it’s a story that gives us a whole other
African perspective”.
SOURCE: AFRICA.COM
10A Positive Spin on an African Stigma
Nearly one-third of Uganda’s new HIV infections occur among
15-to-25-year-olds, who say that although there has been progress, stigma is
still a problem. To raise awareness ahead of World AIDS Day on December 1,
Uganda holds an annual fashion show and beauty pageant for young people
infected with the virus that causes AIDS and calls them the Young Positives.
Education on HIV prevention is also a key part of the Young Positives pageant,
which displays condoms and promotes safe sex. UNAIDS says about 6 percent of
Ugandans are HIV-positive, one of the highest rates in East Africa. But there
has been progress in Uganda’s fight against HIV. AIDS-related deaths dropped by
nearly 60% in 2018, UNAIDS said.
SOURCE: VOA