Africa Top10 News

5 Giving the Ethiopian Girl Child Peace of Mind

On average, one in 10 girls in Ethiopia misses school for reasons related to their periods; in some rural areas, this increases almost 50%. Freweini Mebrahtu believes no girl should miss school because of her period. In 2005, she designed and patented a reusable menstrual pad. Today, she and her team produce 750,000 pads a year at her Mariam Seba Sanitary Products Factory, named for her daughter. In Ethiopia — and many other parts of the world — menstruation is still considered taboo. According to UNICEF, the subject is generally not taught in schools and most girls never discuss it with another person. Disposable sanitary products are very expensive and often unavailable, so nearly 75% of Ethiopian women and girls don’t have access to the menstrual supplies they need to manage their periods.



SOURCE: CNN