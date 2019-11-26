Africa Top10 News

5 The DRC’s Double Disease Burden

Nearly a quarter of a million people in the Democratic Republic of Congo are thought to have been infected by measles in 2019 alone, the World Health Organization said. As reasons for the increase, the organization has cited a deep mistrust of vaccines, gaps in immunization coverage and lack of access to health care facilities or routine checkups. This month, the W.H.O. sounded the alarm over the diseases’s grip on the Democratic Republic of Congo, where nearly 5,000 people with measles died in the first 10 months of this year. Local and global health officials are undertaking tremendous efforts to contain both measles and ebola amid political instability and insecurity. Yet even Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director general of W.H.O., has conceded that measles has received “little international attention” even though it has proved deadlier than Ebola.



SOURCE: THE NEW YORK TIMES