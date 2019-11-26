Africa Top10 News

1Young Africans You Need to Be Aware Of

2019 TIME 100 NEXT

Ugandan pop star turned politician, Bobi Wine, Nigerian gender rights activist, Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi and Kenyan film director, Wanuri Kahiu have all made it to the 2019 TIME 100 NEXT list. Joy Buolamwini is a Ghanaian-American computer scientist and activist based at the MIT Media Lab. Buolamwini, 30, founded the Algorithmic Justice League, an organization that highlights the social implications of Artificial Intelligence (AI).The list is a compilation of 100 young rising stars who are impacting the future of politics, business, science and more in the world. It forms part of an ongoing expansion of the flagship TIME 100 franchise that spotlights 100 changemakers from across the world, in different fields.

SOURCE: CNN

2This Coral Reef along the Kenyan Coastline was Almost Totally Destroyed

Coral Reef Kenya

For coastal communities dependent on the sea for their livelihoods, the degradation of the coral reef and its effect on the marine ecosystem threatened to overturn an entire way of life. In some areas surveyed by the Kenya Marine and Fisheries Research Institute (KMFRI), as much as 60-90% of coral was destroyed. A fightback was needed and so the institute began working with local communities to rehabilitate degraded coral reefs along the country’s coastline. Among the areas targeted was Wasini Island, a tiny strip of land off Kenya’s south-east coast. The results have been startling. Women on the island have led an initiative to restore degraded coral that has shown how coral restoration techniques can revive marine ecosystems and create sustainable livelihoods for communities that depend on fishing and eco-tourism.

SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN

3The United Nations’ Fight for Women’s Rights

Women's Rights

On Monday, the U.N. launched a 16 days of activism event to highlight gender-based violence. It will end on Dec. 10 — Human Rights Day. This year’s theme is “Orange the World: Generation Equality Stands against Rape!” Orange is the campaign’s signature color and Generation Equality refers to the fight for gender equality as part of the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals. Chinyere Eyoh, herself a survivor of sexual violence, is now the Executive Director of Sexual Offenses Awareness and Victims Rehabilitation Initiative in Nigeria. “It is important that communities get to understand that sexual violence is a crime and the people who commit these crimes are the perpetrators,” she said. Eyoh noted that in Africa, engaging men as their allies in education and awareness has been effective.

SOURCE: VOA

4Nigeria is the First in West Africa to Try 5G Technology

5G Technology NG

MTN Nigeria has begun the trial of the fifth generation technology(5G) as part of the 2020 initial target in Nigeria. The company said it is a historic moment as it means new possibilities for Nigeria and Nigerians.  The 5G tests will run for three months on the trial spectrum allocated to the MTN by the NCC. This is to ensure that it is efficient and sustained. The 5G trial with MTN achieved a throughput of more than 2Gb with less than 5ms latency, which is the highest achieved on a mobile network in Africa. The 5G trial is based on commercially available baseband hardware and 5G mobility is supported.

SOURCE: VENTURES AFRICA

5The DRC’s Double Disease Burden

Measles DRC

Nearly a quarter of a million people in the Democratic Republic of Congo are thought to have been infected by measles in 2019 alone, the World Health Organization said. As reasons for the increase, the organization has cited a deep mistrust of vaccines, gaps in immunization coverage and lack of access to health care facilities or routine checkups. This month, the W.H.O. sounded the alarm over the diseases’s grip on the Democratic Republic of Congo, where nearly 5,000 people with measles died in the first 10 months of this year. Local and global health officials are undertaking tremendous efforts to contain both measles and ebola amid political instability and insecurity. Yet even Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director general of W.H.O., has conceded that measles has received “little international attention” even though it has proved deadlier than Ebola.

SOURCE: THE NEW YORK TIMES

6Kenya Takes a Pounding

West Pokot landslide

Rescue workers have been sent to West Pokot county, close to the border with Uganda, but are being hindered by bad conditions after days of torrential rain. Mudslides have swept away homes and bridges but most roads have now reopened. Weather forecasters are predicting more heavy rain is on the way. The country’s interior minister says 29 people have been killed in mudslides, among the 34 people overall who lost their lives Saturday amid flooding in the East Africa nation.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA

7Angola Over 24 Months

Angola Over 24 Months

Two years into his presidency, Angolan leader João Lourenço is treading a difficult course between continuity and radical reform. Faced with a persistent economic crisis, the new president needs to take bold action to open up the economy to competition and renewed foreign investment, and reduce the country’s dependency on oil. To do so, he has to loosen the stranglehold of the country’s elites on key sectors of the economy. These are competing networks of interests within the ruling People’s Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) and the security forces that the previous president, José Eduardo dos Santos, had carefully cultivated in his 38 years in power, by using the country’s vast oil revenues.

SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION

8African First Ladies on Getting Due Respect

African First Ladies

“Investments in gender equality are critical to realizing demographic dividend, but we need to ensure that women have the tools to overcome the barriers they face,” First Lady of Rwanda, Jeannette Kagame told participants at a panel at the Global Gender Summit in Kigali on Monday. The panel, made up of First Ladies Kagame, Margaret Kenyatta, ministers and development experts, observed that too many women and girls still face barriers to basic rights, particularly access to labour market opportunities. She described the Summit as an important platform to highlight issues of women equality. Rwanda has implemented gender several inclusive programs, which has enhanced economic equality in a country where women political participation has grown to 61% percent.

SOURCE: AFRICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK

9A Review of the Cairo International Film Festival 

Cairo International Film Festival
The 41st edition of the Cairo Film Festival kicked off in the Egyptian capital featuring more than 150 films from 63 countries. Famed director Martin Scorsese’s Netflix mob drama, The Irishman, opened the film festival while Mexican cinema was chosen as the guest of honour for this year’s edition. This year’s festival was dedicated to renowned Egyptian critic Youssef Sharif Rizkallah who passed away in July at the age of 77, after an illustrated career in which he presented television programs that screened and discussed the films of the day.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

1010 Most Beautiful Gardens in Africa

Beautiful Gardens in Africa

A visit to any country in Africa isn’t complete without seeing the wide variety of flora and wildlife the continent has to offer. Not only do the continent’s popular botanical gardens offer conservation efforts for flora and wildlife, they are educational and recreational, making them a must-see on your travel list.  The Seychelles National Botanical Gardens are located in Mont Fleuri on the outskirts of Victoria. It is home to a wide variety of flora and wildlife, including the Coco Der Mer, which has the biggest nuts in the plant kingdom.

SOURCE: AFRICA.COM

