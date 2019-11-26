Africa Top10 News

1Young Africans You Need to Be Aware Of
Ugandan pop star turned politician, Bobi Wine,
Nigerian gender rights activist, Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi and Kenyan film
director, Wanuri Kahiu have all made it to the 2019 TIME 100 NEXT list. Joy
Buolamwini is a Ghanaian-American computer scientist and activist based at the
MIT Media Lab. Buolamwini, 30, founded the Algorithmic Justice League, an
organization that highlights the social implications of Artificial Intelligence
(AI).The list is a compilation of 100 young rising stars who are impacting the future
of politics, business, science and more in the world. It forms part of an
ongoing expansion of the flagship TIME 100 franchise that spotlights 100
changemakers from across the world, in different fields.
SOURCE: CNN
2This Coral Reef along the Kenyan Coastline was Almost Totally Destroyed
For coastal communities dependent on the sea for their
livelihoods, the degradation of the coral reef and its effect on the marine
ecosystem threatened to overturn an entire way of life. In some areas surveyed
by the Kenya Marine and Fisheries Research Institute (KMFRI), as much as 60-90%
of coral was destroyed. A fightback was needed and so the institute began
working with local communities to rehabilitate degraded coral reefs along the
country’s coastline. Among the areas targeted was Wasini Island, a tiny strip
of land off Kenya’s south-east coast. The results have been startling. Women on
the island have led an initiative to restore degraded coral that has shown how
coral restoration techniques can revive marine ecosystems and create
sustainable livelihoods for communities that depend on fishing and eco-tourism.
SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN
3The United Nations’ Fight for Women’s Rights
On Monday, the U.N. launched a 16 days of activism event to
highlight gender-based violence. It will end on Dec. 10 — Human Rights Day.
This year’s theme is “Orange the World: Generation Equality Stands against
Rape!” Orange is the campaign’s signature color and Generation Equality
refers to the fight for gender equality as part of the 2030 Sustainable
Development Goals. Chinyere Eyoh, herself a survivor of sexual violence, is now
the Executive Director of Sexual Offenses Awareness and Victims Rehabilitation
Initiative in Nigeria. “It is important that communities get to understand
that sexual violence is a crime and the people who commit these crimes are the
perpetrators,” she said. Eyoh noted that in Africa, engaging men as their
allies in education and awareness has been effective.
SOURCE: VOA
4Nigeria is the First in West Africa to Try 5G Technology
MTN Nigeria has begun the trial of the fifth generation
technology(5G) as part of the 2020 initial target in Nigeria. The company said
it is a historic moment as it means new possibilities for Nigeria and
Nigerians. The 5G tests will run for three months on the trial spectrum
allocated to the MTN by the NCC. This is to ensure that it is efficient and
sustained. The 5G trial with MTN achieved a throughput of more than 2Gb with
less than 5ms latency, which is the highest achieved on a mobile network in
Africa. The 5G trial is based on commercially available baseband hardware and
5G mobility is supported.
SOURCE: VENTURES AFRICA
5The DRC’s Double Disease Burden
Nearly a quarter of a million people in the Democratic Republic
of Congo are thought to have been infected by measles in 2019 alone, the World
Health Organization said. As reasons for the increase, the organization has
cited a deep mistrust of vaccines, gaps in immunization coverage and lack of
access to health care facilities or routine checkups. This month, the W.H.O.
sounded the alarm over the diseases’s grip on the Democratic Republic of Congo,
where nearly 5,000 people with measles died in the first 10 months of this
year. Local and global health officials are undertaking tremendous efforts to
contain both measles and ebola amid political instability and insecurity. Yet
even Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director general of W.H.O., has conceded
that measles has received “little international attention” even though it has
proved deadlier than Ebola.
SOURCE: THE NEW YORK TIMES
6Kenya Takes a Pounding
Rescue workers have been sent to West Pokot county, close to the
border with Uganda, but are being hindered by bad conditions after days of
torrential rain. Mudslides have swept away homes and bridges but most roads
have now reopened. Weather forecasters are predicting more heavy rain is on the
way. The country’s interior minister says 29 people have been killed in
mudslides, among the 34 people overall who lost their lives Saturday amid
flooding in the East Africa nation.
SOURCE: AL JAZEERA
7Angola Over 24 Months
Two years into his presidency, Angolan leader João Lourenço is
treading a difficult course between continuity and radical reform. Faced with a
persistent economic crisis, the new president needs to take bold action to open
up the economy to competition and renewed foreign investment, and reduce the
country’s dependency on oil. To do so, he has to loosen the stranglehold of the
country’s elites on key sectors of the economy. These are competing networks of
interests within the ruling People’s Movement for the Liberation of Angola
(MPLA) and the security forces that the previous president, José Eduardo dos
Santos, had carefully cultivated in his 38 years in power, by using the
country’s vast oil revenues.
SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION
8African First Ladies on Getting Due Respect
“Investments in gender equality are critical to realizing demographic dividend, but we need to ensure that women have the tools to overcome the barriers they face,” First Lady of Rwanda, Jeannette Kagame told participants at a panel at the Global Gender Summit in Kigali on Monday. The panel, made up of First Ladies Kagame, Margaret Kenyatta, ministers and development experts, observed that too many women and girls still face barriers to basic rights, particularly access to labour market opportunities. She described the Summit as an important platform to highlight issues of women equality. Rwanda has implemented gender several inclusive programs, which has enhanced economic equality in a country where women political participation has grown to 61% percent.
SOURCE: AFRICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK
9A Review of the Cairo International Film Festival
| The 41st edition of the Cairo Film Festival kicked off in the Egyptian capital featuring more than 150 films from 63 countries. Famed director Martin Scorsese’s Netflix mob drama, The Irishman, opened the film festival while Mexican cinema was chosen as the guest of honour for this year’s edition. This year’s festival was dedicated to renowned Egyptian critic Youssef Sharif Rizkallah who passed away in July at the age of 77, after an illustrated career in which he presented television programs that screened and discussed the films of the day.
SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS
1010 Most Beautiful Gardens in Africa
A visit to any country in Africa isn’t complete without seeing
the wide variety of flora and wildlife the continent has to offer. Not only do
the continent’s popular botanical gardens offer conservation efforts for flora
and wildlife, they are educational and recreational, making them a must-see on
your travel list. The Seychelles National Botanical Gardens are located
in Mont Fleuri on the outskirts of Victoria. It is home to a wide variety of
flora and wildlife, including the Coco Der Mer, which has the biggest nuts in
the plant kingdom.
SOURCE: AFRICA.COM