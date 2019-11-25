Africa Top10 News

1Nigeria’s Sexual Offenders have Nowhere to Hide
Campaigners have hailed the launch of Nigeria’s
first sex offender register as a vital step towards tackling reported cases of
sexual abuse, which are rising across the country. The publicly accessible
onlineregister of people prosecuted for sexual violence since 2015 will allow
public bodies and police authorities to conduct background checks and identify
repeat offenders. Nigeria’s National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking
in Persons, along with 15 non-governmental organisations, supported by the
British Council, will monitor reported cases of sexual abuse, providing monthly
updates to the online register. Under the new system, sexual referral centres
run by NGOs will be able to feed in data they collect on recorded incidents
into the register, strengthening cases during prosecution.
SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN
2DRC Palm Oil Industry Called Out for being a Dirty Investment
A new report by a prominent rights group Human Rights Watch
(HRW) has accused four European development banks of failing to protect workers
on palm oil plantations in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) from
being exposed to hazardous pesticides and being paid very low wages, driving
the levels of “extreme poverty”. The investment banks include CDC
Group from the United Kingdom; BIO from Belgium; DEG from Germany; and FMO from
the Netherlands – had failed to meet their obligation to ensure that the companies
they finance are not engaged in abusive practices. HRW said it found that
workers on the plantations are exposed to large amounts of dangerous pesticides
due to the company’s failure to provide adequate protective equipment. It said
many workers described experiencing health issues such as impotence, skin
irritation, eye problems and blurry vision.
SOURCE: AL JAZEERA
3[WATCH] Is Victoria Falls at Risk of Drying Up?
The effects of severe drought and climate change are having an
impact on one of the world’s great natural wonders, Victoria Falls. Elisha
Moyo, Principal Climate Change Researcher at Zimbabwe’s Ministry of
Environment, Climate and Tourism, tells Hardtalk’s Stephen Sackur that the
average flow over the falls in 2019 is down by almost 50%. Mr Moyo said:
“The low falls are becoming more frequent…”Who knows maybe one year
there will be no falls completely, no water.”
SOURCE: BBC
4DRC Plane Crash Deathtoll Rises
Emergency officials in the Democratic Republic of Congo say at
least 26 people died when an airplane crashed shortly after takeoff Sunday. The
19-seat Dornier-228 aircraft, operated by local company Busy Bee, crashed into
a residential area near Goma airport. Several of the victims were on the ground
when the plane came down. Authorities said all 17 passengers and two crew
members on board the flight died, as did seven people on the ground. The plane
was headed to Beni, 350 kilometers north of Goma. The first images from the
scene showed smoke billowing above the neighborhood with several homes in
flames and dozens of men throwing buckets of water on them. Poor aircraft
maintenance and relaxed air safety standards are blamed for many air crashes in
the central African nation.
SOURCE: VOA
5How Tragedy Turned this Teen’s Fortunes
On August 14, 2017, a river of mud, trees and boulders cascaded
into Freetown, killing more than 1,100 people, including seven members of
Alhaji Siraj Bah’s adopted family. The 17-year-old might have died with them,
but he was working a night shift. The mudslide precipitated an environmental
awakening for the teenager. He learned from the television that the catastrophe
was worsened by deforestation and poor waste management around the rapidly
expanding capital city. The teenager decided to invest his last $20 into
tackling the plastic waste problem. He started working 16-hour days making
recyclable bags from 70 percent banana leaves and selling them to local
businesses, with their logos laboriously screen-printed onto them. Bah’s
company has produced roughly 250,000 bags, and he has branched out to producing
an eco-friendly alternative to charcoal. Last year, he won the Anzisha Prize
for young African entrepreneurs. He has raised $20,000 from an angel investor
and plans to buy better machines to speed up briquette production and help him
expand into Guinea, Senegal and Liberia next year.
SOURCE: CNN
6The Future of Africa’s Only Nuclear Facility
Spent fuel storage at South Africa’s Koeberg nuclear plant will
reach full capacity by April as state power utility Eskom awaits regulatory
approval for new dry storage casks. Storage of high-level radioactive waste is
a major environmental concern in the region, as South Africa looks to extend
Koeberg’s life for another two decades and mulls extra nuclear power
plants. Koeberg produces about 32 tonnes of spent fuel a year. Fuel
assemblies, which contain radioactive materials including uranium and plutonium
that can remain dangerous for thousands of years, are cooled for a decade under
water in spent fuel pools. Three years ago Eskom paid an estimated $13.60
million for an initial batch of seven reinforced dry storage casks from
U.S. energy company Holtec International to help keep Koeberg running beyond
2018. Eskom now has nine new unused casks on site, each with an individual
capacity of 32 spent fuel assemblies, with another five expected to be
delivered soon.
SOURCE: REUTERS
7Why We Must Wake Up To Africa’s Sanitation Crisis
today 1 in 3 people still live without adequate facilities, a
figure which rises to 75% in West Africa. As a result, rural communities in 14
countries in Sub-Saharan Africa still predominantly practice open defecation,
which can lead to the transmission of disease and an increase in
poverty. Progress can be held back in a number of ways, whether it’s a
lack of commitment, lack of reporting or simply a lack of knowledge. For
example, although 28 countries in Africa have created sanitation and hygiene
strategic plans, only 8 have undertaken research into factors for its
sustainability. In fact, we should prioritise and evaluate the sustainability
of sanitation and hygiene programmes.
SOURCE: AFRICA.COM
8Namibian Poll Goes Digital
Namibians will use electronic voting machines (EVMs) in
Wednesday’s presidential and parliamentary elections a court ruled on Monday.
The opposition which fears that President Hage Geingob could use them rig the
result, had petitioned court opposing the EVMs. The use of voting machines has
been controversial both within and outside Africa. Critics say they make it
easier to fiddle the result than traditional pen and paper ballots. However,
Magistrate Uaatjo Uanivi ruled that the tribunal has no jurisdiction to forbid
the electoral commission from using them. Opposition leader McHenry Venaani
told reporters he was disappointed with the ruling. Namibia uses a majority
system for presidential elections, in which the candidate with more than 50% of
votes is declared the winner. Regional and international observers have largely
declared Namibia’s past elections as fair and credible, although the use of
voting machines may test whether they can stay that way.
SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS
9Ethiopia to Launch its First Electronic World Trade Platform Hub
China’s internet giant Alibaba Group, signed a memorandum of
understanding with Ethiopian officials to help establish the eWTP hub
in Ethiopia. The hub is aimed at enabling Addis to provide smart logistics and
services, conduct cross-border trades targeting small and medium-sized
enterprises (SMEs) by helping them penetrate markets in China and other parts
of the world, as well as serve as a center of excellence in training young
entrepreneurs, among others. The first major initiative for Electronic
World Trade platform partnership in Ethiopia will be development of a
multi-function digital trade hub to serve as a gateway for Ethiopian products
to china, a center for cross-border e-commerce and trade within African and
training center.
SOURCE: ADDIS STANDARD
10The Painted Houses of the Médina
Home to Senegal’s poor and working-class, the neighborhood near
downtown Dakar welcomes street artists from all over the world to practice
their craft in what the founder of the project calls the open sky museum.
Dozens of wall paintings dot the neighborhood, bringing color to usually drab
cement walls, and adding to the flourishing international art scene in Dakar.
Shop art is commissioned by the shop owners, and sometimes painted by them too.
But to paint on a house in the Médina neighborhood, it helps to go through
Mamadou Boye Diallo, known as Modboye. In 2010, he created Yataal Art, a
nonprofit arts collective, and painted the first wall in the Médina with
friends.
SOURCE: THE NEW YORK TIMES