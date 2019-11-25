Africa Top10 News

5 How Tragedy Turned this Teen’s Fortunes

On August 14, 2017, a river of mud, trees and boulders cascaded into Freetown, killing more than 1,100 people, including seven members of Alhaji Siraj Bah’s adopted family. The 17-year-old might have died with them, but he was working a night shift. The mudslide precipitated an environmental awakening for the teenager. He learned from the television that the catastrophe was worsened by deforestation and poor waste management around the rapidly expanding capital city. The teenager decided to invest his last $20 into tackling the plastic waste problem. He started working 16-hour days making recyclable bags from 70 percent banana leaves and selling them to local businesses, with their logos laboriously screen-printed onto them. Bah’s company has produced roughly 250,000 bags, and he has branched out to producing an eco-friendly alternative to charcoal. Last year, he won the Anzisha Prize for young African entrepreneurs. He has raised $20,000 from an angel investor and plans to buy better machines to speed up briquette production and help him expand into Guinea, Senegal and Liberia next year.



SOURCE: CNN