Africa Top10 News

6 Is There Any Effective Solution To Solve The Problem Of Child Labour In African Chocolate Industry?

Chocolate is enjoyed all over the world as a tasty dessert and snack. In fact, the entire chocolate industry was already valued at $103.28 billion in 2017, and sales continue to rise. But as delicious as chocolate is, much of the world’s supply can be traced back to child labor. More than 70% of the world’s cocoa comes from West Africa, and within this region, around 60% is contributed by the Ivory Coast and Ghana. Even though poverty is a major issue in both of these countries, they’re actually cocoa suppliers to huge international companies like Hershey’s and Nestle. However, as demand for chocolate rises globally, prices go down, and they’re already less than half of what they were in 1980. This doesn’t bode well for the sustainability of cocoa farming in West Africa. Cocoa farmers live well below the global poverty line, earning less than $2 per day. Ironically, even as the companies they supply to enjoy higher valuations and increased sales, the farmers themselves receive lower wages.



SOURCE: AFRICA.COM