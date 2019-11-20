Africa Top10 News

1Launching Affirmative Finance Action for Women in Africa

Finance Action for Women

For global music star Angelique Kidjo, the image of her grandmother having to use a closet as a bank is driving her desire to see African women leap the many obstacles to obtaining credit — and respect. The Benin-born singer, one of Africa’s iconic artists is the voice of a new project aimed in part at rewriting laws across the continent that prevent millions of women from becoming a more powerful economic force. Kidjo described what she has seen over decades of travel in Africa during which women in vibrant marketplaces wished they had the means to do more. Every time credit is refused to African women, who invest some 90% of what they earn in educating their children and supporting families and communities as opposed to about 40% for men, it’s a disaster, Kidjo said. “We’re taking up reducing the poverty rate in Africa to the smallest number ever. That’s my passion. That’s why I’m here.”

SOURCE: THE NEW YORK TIMES

2Zimbabwe’s Heavy Hand at the Opposition

Zimbabwe

Police with riot gear fired teargas and struck people who gathered to hear a speech by the country’s top opposition leader amid growing frustration with the collapsing economy. Dozens of people ran and dodged baton blows in the capital, Harare, on Wednesday. Officers cordoned off the Movement for Democratic Change party headquarters before Nelson Chamisa’s speech and patrolled with water cannon. Chamisa continues to dispute his narrow loss to Mnangagwa in last year’s election. Only pro-government marches have been allowed in recent months, while similar moves by the opposition, labour and human rights groups have been met with strong police action.

SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN

3Kenya to Launch its First Localised Weather Modelling System

Kenya Weather Modelling System

Developed by researchers at Kenya’s Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology, the Climate Atlas will provide projections on rainfall and temperature patterns across Kenya’s 47 counties from the year 2050 to 2100. Thus providing key data on how climate change will likely impact crop production across the East African nation in the decades to come. John Wesonga, the lead developer of the web-based Climate Atlas platform, said there were countless global climate modelling systems available, but none provided localised data for Kenya over a long period. Based on tailored projections, policymakers, researchers, businesses and farmers will able to shift to interventions from using more resilient crop varieties to improving drainage during drought and floods respectively.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA

4Ethiopians Vote for Breakaway State

Ethiopians Vote

Members of Ethiopia’s Sidama minority lined up before dawn to vote in a self-determination referendum on Wednesday, a test of Ethiopia’s ability to peacefully manage ethnic demands and political change after more than a year of sweeping reform. Sidama voters described the referendum as the achievement of a lifetime and culmination of decades of struggle for autonomy. Ethiopia’s constitution grants the right to seek autonomy to its more than 80 ethnic groups. More than a dozen groups are debating whether to demand such powers, amid reforms to create a more open society under Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. The vote would carve an autonomous region for the Sidama, who comprise about 4% of Ethiopia’s 105 million people, out of the Southern Nations, Nationalities and Peoples region, the most ethnically diverse part of Ethiopia. Other groups who share the region now are wary of disenfranchisement or violence.

SOURCE: REUTERS AFRICA

5Getting Prominent Africans to Open Up

Prominent Africans

When Tanzanian media owner and talk show host Doreen Peter Noni first encountered depression in late 2017, she had no name for it. She just knew that she was angry at the world. The 30-year-old entrepreneur has come up with a plan to unlock the conversation about mental health in East Africa. Her upcoming TV show, Peter’s Daughter, features young Africans who have battled depression or anxiety while attempting to realize their business idea. Visiting the young entrepreneurs, Noni engages them to share both their visions and their breakdowns, while a medical expert identifies symptoms and provides a solution. Hosting the TV show Tena Na Tena, Noni has already prompted influential East Africans to share their hardships. The show, which has aired for two months, is watched by more than 350,000 people, making it an up-and-coming show in Tanzania.

SOURCE: OZY

6Is There Any Effective Solution To Solve The Problem Of Child Labour In African Chocolate Industry?

Doreen Peter Noni

Chocolate is enjoyed all over the world as a tasty dessert and snack. In fact, the entire chocolate industry was already valued at $103.28 billion in 2017, and sales continue to rise. But as delicious as chocolate is, much of the world’s supply can be traced back to child labor. More than 70% of the world’s cocoa comes from West Africa, and within this region, around 60% is contributed by the Ivory Coast and Ghana. Even though poverty is a major issue in both of these countries, they’re actually cocoa suppliers to huge international companies like Hershey’s and Nestle. However, as demand for chocolate rises globally, prices go down, and they’re already less than half of what they were in 1980. This doesn’t bode well for the sustainability of cocoa farming in West Africa. Cocoa farmers live well below the global poverty line, earning less than $2 per day. Ironically, even as the companies they supply to enjoy higher valuations and increased sales, the farmers themselves receive lower wages.

SOURCE: AFRICA.COM

7Jumia Closes Shop in Cameroon

Jumia Cameroon

E-commerce giants Jumia has folded up its operations in Cameroon without prior information but the move confirmed rumours that had been making the rounds for weeks. Cameroon is off its website and applications as of November 18. The move also means the firing of its entire staff despite no official information from its management. The development means Cameroon becomes the third African country in which it has folded up operations. The earlier two being in Gabon and Congo Republic. Its operations spans different regions of Africa from North to East, West and Central Africa. It operated in 14 countries as at April 2019. Its biggest operation was in Africa’s most populous nation, Nigeria.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

8Juba International Airport Becomes a No-go Zone

Juba International Airport

Ethiopian Airlines and Kenyan Airlines are threatening to halt service to Juba International Airport because too many customers’ bags are being stolen. After a council of ministers meeting, South Sudan government spokesperson Michael Makuei said the two airlines told the government they intend to stop routes through the South Sudanese capital because of the rampant theft of customer’s luggage at the Juba airport. The airlines did not specify when they might cut off service. Kur Kuol, managing director of Juba International Airport, said he intends to meet with executives of the two airlines to discuss the matter. “We are approaching the end of the year, and always toward the end of the year there are a lot of problems that occur so that we prepare our order before that time comes.”

SOURCE: VOA

9How African Men Interpret Global Style Movement 

Shantrelle P. Lewis

“Dandy Lion: The Black Dandy and Street Style,” is a visual archive of Shantrelle P. Lewis’ career spent studying the history of dandyism within black communities. The author’s book is an extension of the exhibition, divided into sections that introduce micro movements, groups and individuals that have emerged as a result of dandyism throughout history. The Swenkas, for instance, are a group of working-class Zulu men in South Africa who began hosting fashion competitions as a means of displaying wealth and rebelling against apartheid. The contests have strict rules regarding how the men must dress and what colors they should sport. “The Swenka movement became a nonconfrontational protest and resistance against the oppressive and racist regime,” Lewis writes.

SOURCE: CNN

10Concert Meant to Unite Africans Goes South

Nigerian star Burna Boy

Two concerts in South Africa expected to feature Nigerian star Burna Boy have been cancelled following “increasing threats of violence”, a statement from the organisers says. He had been scheduled to appear at what were dubbed the Africans Unite concerts in Cape Town and Pretoria at the weekend. The announcement that he was going to appear had attracted controversy as in September, during a wave of xenophobic violence in South Africa, Burna Boy had vowed not to go to South Africa again until the government “wakes up”. He tweeted that he had personally had his own “xenophobic experiences at the hands of South Africans ” in 2017. Earlier this month, after changing his mind about going to South Africa, Burna Boy said he would donate part of the proceeds from the concert to the victims of xenophobic attacks.

SOURCE: TIMES LIVE

