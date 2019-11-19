Africa Top10 News

8 Why We Need To Pay More Attention To African Teens’ Mental Health

Many African teens with untreated mental illnesses turn to drugs or alcohol to self-medicate, which will compound the issues as well. While it is difficult for the parents or other caregivers to recognize the signs of mental health disorders sometimes, recognizing a drug or alcohol abuse problem may be the first sign and can be a clue that your child needs help. Although there is a lack of research done in Africa on young people and mental health, with help from the World Health Organization (WHO), this issue is now being addressed. Studies done on the mental health of adolescents in African countries have shown that although there is a large number of teens with mental illnesses, there is little to no mental health care for them. Getting for your teen therapy in any of these countries is extremely difficult if not impossible, whether you have the finances or not, just because of the lack of care available. And the statistics of teen suicide deaths being at 9% is giving the WHO even more of a reason to promote mental health care for teens.



