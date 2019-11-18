Africa Top10 News

1Burkina Faso at the Forefront of Controversial Malaria Research
A radical trial using “gene drive” technology is
currently taking place in Burkina Faso, that will see the release of
genetically modified mosquitoes in an attempt to wipe out the carriers of the
disease. Each year around 400,000 people worldwide die from malaria, half of
them in seven countries in Africa, including Burkina Faso. Namantougou already
knows the work he’s doing is not nearly enough. “In Burkina Faso there are four
mosquitoes that can carry malaria, and we need to tackle each.” Last year, a group
of around 160 social and environmental organisations called for a for a
moratorium on the experimental use of the gene drive at a UN meeting. It failed
by a narrow margin, and many African countries voted against it.
SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN
2South Africa’s Web of Corruption Bigger than the Guptas
Corruption under South Africa’s former president Jacob Zuma was
enabled by international banks, companies and governments which should now seek
to recover the loot they helped to launder, British lawmaker Peter Hain told an
inquiry on Monday. Hain was invited to give evidence because he had already
named several corporates he was investigating under parliamentary privilege in
2017 as complicit in state capture. HSBC said it fully supported the
commission’s inquiry, while Standard Chartered said there was no evidence
linking it to the Guptas directly. Bank of Baroda did not respond to a request
for comment. Hain, a labour lord and former anti-Apartheid activist, called on
the banks, global corporates and foreign governments to cooperate better so all
those involved are brought to justice.
SOURCE: REUTERS AFRICA
3How a Nigerian Developer Landed his Dream Job
Software developer Dara Oladosu met Jack Dorsey, who was on a
“listening and learning tour” in Africa with other Twitter executives
and met with members of Nigeria’s tech community and business executives. One
of their first stops was a meeting with tech publishers where Oladosu’s app,
Quoted Replies, a Twitter-based bot that helps users collate quoted replies to
tweets was discussed. Oladosu was not on the initial invite list for the event
held at TechpointNG but a last minute invitation ensured he got to meet the
Twitter bosses. n a video from the event, Kayvon Beykpour, Twitter’s Product
Lead said the team is willing to implement Quoted Replies on Twitter as a
feature and would like Oladosu to join the team to work on it.
SOURCE: CNN
4Turning the Tide on Ebola in the Democratic Republic of the Congo
Political, security and cultural complications have made it
difficult for health workers in the Democratic Republic of the Congo to contain
an Ebola outbreak that has killed at least 2,000 people since it started last
year. Doctors are now using local and faith leaders in a vaccination drive
targeting one of the most hard-to-access communities in the country – the
Pygmies. The Pygmies have been historically marginalised – many are poor and
live far from hospitals and schools, but to reach the goal of zero Ebola cases
by the end of the year, doctors say that no one can be left out.
SOURCE: AL JAZEERA
5Emojis that Capture the African Spirit
Among the myriad of emojis immediately available to anyone with
a smartphone, there were very few that identify African culture. O’Plérou
Grebet, a 21-year-old graphic design student from Ivory Coast, has noticed
this. According to him, there was something to be done to remedy this lack of
representation of his people and his culture. Thinking of the simplest and most
direct ways to celebrate Africa, as he was browsing through WhatsApp’s chats, he
came up with the idea of creating his own real emoji. Following this intuition,
O’Plérou Grebet decided to produce one every day until he created an impressive
amount of more than 200 emoji. These represent objects, symbols, food, clothing
and much more that identifies African culture. Although created as a way for
Africans to “communicate more accurately using instant messaging,” the emoji
are also designed for non-Africans so they can discover a new culture with a
modern and innovative approach.
SOURCE: COLLATER.AL
6Taking Advantage of Nigeria’s Gemstone Supply
Nigeria has recently approved the development of gemstone
laboratories in the country to facilitate local certification of genuine
precious stones. During a familiarisation tour of the Nigerian Geological
Survey Agency, the Minister of Mines and Steel Development asked management to
focus on developing its capacity to meet the standard requirements of the
Gemmological Institute of America. This new move, if properly implemented,
would strengthen the federal government’s drive to diversify the Nigerian
economy. It would create more business and employment opportunities, generate
revenue and reduce spendings of foreign currency for Nigeria. Nigeria has over
44 deposits of different solid minerals including gemstones in large quantity
but the sector contributes less than 0.3 percent to the Gross Domestic Product
of the nation.
SOURCE: VENTURES AFRICA
7The Role Of Gas In Powering Africa’s Future
It is well-known that Sub-Saharan Africa suffers from a lack of
access to electricity. There are 22 African countries with proven gas reserves
which suggests that gas should play an increasing role in meeting Sub-Saharan
Africa’s demand for power: but is it that straightforward? There are 13
countries in Sub-Saharan Africa currently consuming gas for power generation
and ten of those countries generate power from their own domestic gas
production, two rely on pipeline imports (Togo and Benin) and one uses a
combination of domestic supply and pipeline imports (Ghana). At the moment
there are no LNG imports in the region, but that could soon change.
SOURCE: AFRICA.COM
8Tracing Kenya’s Loan Defaulters
A Kenyan government agency that gives loans to university
students says it will publish the names and photos of 85,000 defaulters if they
do not pay up within 30 days. The Higher Education Loans Board (Helb) says it
wants to recover at least $490m with debts going back to 1975. The agency says
it cannot trace 17,000 of the 85,000 loan defaulters.The HELB said the
defaulters have not reacted to any communication addressed to them over the
matter and their actions have hindered funding of other needy students.
SOURCE: STANDARD MEDIA
9Beninese Artist Lends Support to Haiti
French Beninese writer and activist Kemi Seba is in
Haiti on a humanitarian mission. Seba traveled to the Caribbean nation to
show support for the PetroChallenger anti-corruption movement and for the
residents of the poorest slums of the capital. The sanitary kits contained
items such as soap, toothpaste and medicine. Seba said his NGO bought the
medicine, which it distributed with the help of local doctors who accompanied
them. While the kits don’t address everyone’s needs, he said they do contain
basic items that can help with some of the people’s most urgent needs.
SOURCE: VOA
10Supersonic Car Completes High-speed Testing in South Africa
The Bloodhound LSR car is a combination of F1 car, fast jet, and
spaceship. Running across its dry lakebed track on Saturday, the British car’s
GPS sensors clocked 628mph (1,010km/h). Only seven vehicles in the history of
the land speed record have previously driven beyond 600mph. Bloodhound’s
achievement is notable because it’s been running with only the thrust of a jet
engine. The car’s design allows for a rocket motor, too. To put the 628mph in
some sort of context – that’s faster than an airliner would typically be
cruising, and Bloodhound is doing it at ground level. And a fighter plane
tearing down a runway would be airborne long before it approached this kind of
speed. Sensors on Bloodhound revealed the airflow beneath the car went
supersonic during its run. Paintwork 3m back from the front wheels was stripped
away.
SOURCE: BBC