Africa Top10 News

A 2016 World Wildlife Fund survey of 570 rangers across 12 African countries including Zimbabwe, Zambia and South Africa found that just 19 percent were women. According to Malawi’s department of national parks and wildlife, since 2006 there has been an increase in women rangers. However, the intake has been low – the Kasungu park only has eight female rangers out of 82 field rangers. In all national parks in the country, there are only 52 female rangers out of a total of 478 rangers, representing 11 percent.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA

Richard Branson apologized after tweeting out a photo full of white people to announce the grand opening of his new Centre of Entrepreneurship in South Africa. The lack of diversity in Branson’s photo made some Twitter users question the sincerity of his stated mission to empower entrepreneurs in sub-Saharan Africa. South Africa is a country of 55.4 million people, of which 81% are black. “The Branson Centre of Entrepreneurship is for all South Africans, but yesterday’s choice of a photo to go with my tweet clearly lacked diversity. Apologies,” Branson tweeted along with a photo of him standing with two people of color and five other white people. The new South African center is one of several initiatives aimed at addressing global causes, including ocean protection, access to clean energy, and climate change, in addition to entrepreneurship.

SOURCE: CNN

People living in Africa are charged an average of 7.1 per cent of their monthly salary for a gigabyte of mobile data, more than 3.5 times the threshold considered affordable. That’s according to a report by the Alliance for Affordable Internet (A4AI), which classifies the affordable rate as 2 per cent of monthly income. It finds that progress towards competition is stalling across low- and middle-income countries amid consolidation between mobile and internet operators. The trend threatens to jeopardise the push towards affordable internet access for all, with half the world’s population still unable to connect. Even though the 50 per cent mark was reached at the end of last year, that’s still far short of the UN’s goal of universal access.

SOURCE: AFRICA.COM

Around 12,000 students are enrolled in Nigeria’s nursing schools each year. As it is in many health professions, these students often find it challenging after graduation when they search for and start their first job. They feel unprepared and have difficulties to put their knowledge from school into practice. Researchers have found that tools such as WhatsApp groups can be a source of learning. In addition, they permit togetherness of geographically distant professionals. The increasing use of WhatsApp by health professionals in Nigeria and elsewhere carries, however, considerable risks that also need to be considered. These include issues like the protection of privacy of both the health care provider and the patient and circulation of incorrect information.

SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION

Three great apes are all part of the world’s longest-running gorilla study — a project begun in 1967 by famed American primatologist Dian Fossey. Yet Fossey herself, who died in 1985, would likely be surprised any mountain gorillas are still left to study. Alarmed by rising rates of poaching and deforestation in central Africa, she predicted the species could go extinct by 2000. Instead, a concerted and sustained conservation campaign has averted the worst and given a second chance to these great apes, which share about 98% of human DNA. Last fall, the Switzerland-based International Union for Conservation of Nature changed the status of mountain gorillas from “critically endangered” to “endangered,” an improved if still-fragile designation.

SOURCE: VOA

South Africa’s post office is cutting several hundred jobs, the second state-owned company in as many days to detail plans to lay off workers as the government looks to slash its wage bill. The state owned entity will pay voluntary severance packages to about 776 employees at the end of November, as part of a phased reorganization, company executives told parliament on Tuesday. A day earlier, cash-strapped South African Airways announced plans to cut 944 jobs. Finance Minister Tito Mboweni signaled last month he’s intent on lowering the government’s payroll costs, which consume 35% of national spending. The cuts are part of a plan to defend the nation’s last remaining investment-grade credit rating, which has a negative outlook. Labor unions have argued that their members shouldn’t have to contend with the fallout of years of mismanagement and alleged graft at state companies. With 29% of the workforce unemployed, those who do lose their jobs face an uphill battle to find new ones.

SOURCE: BLOOMBERG

Since forces holding much of the eastern part of the country launched an offensive on Tripoli in early April, more than 120,000 people have been displaced, according to U.N. estimates. A wide buffer zone was created behind the front lines, from which most residents were evacuated. Many flooded into the centre of the city of three million and have remained there as the offensive stalled. The cost of renting a furnished two-bedroom apartment has risen to about $2,140-$2,855 per month from 1,500 dinars before April, said real estate broker Abdulmajid Ben Mansour. Tenants are also being asked to pay six months rent as a deposit, usually in cash. Though a liquidity crisis has eased slightly since last year, salary payments are often long delayed and it can still be hard to withdraw cash from banks.

SOURCE: REUTERS AFRICA

Digital freight forwarder Saloodo! a subsidiary of DHL Global Forwarding, the leading international shippers and transport providers in South Africa, bringing the first digital road freight solution to the region. An efficient road freight network is a key conduit of trade within a geographically wide-spread country such as South Africa but also with 16 landlocked countries within Sub-Saharan Africa. Backed by DHL’s global and regional footprint and expertise, all contractual relationships on the platform are organized via the existing local DHL entity, providing trust and peace of mind to carriers and shippers alike.

SOURCE: VENTURES AFRICA

A public national truth and reconciliation commission in Gambia began hearing testimony from citizens who say were victims of what commission officials are calling “witch hunts” ordered by Yahya Jammeh, the former president who ruled for 22 years before fleeing abroad in 2017 with his fleet of luxury cars. The commission is designed to investigate atrocities perpetrated during his long reign. As president, Mr. Jammeh jailed dissidents, ordered extrajudicial killings and forced AIDS patients to quit their medications and submit to an herbal regimen of his own invention, according to human rights advocates. He also branded some of his citizens as witches, a tactic his critics say was central to his effort to divide his country and consolidate power.

SOURCE: THE NEW YORK TIMES

Frightened fish, shy bears, sarcastic owls and birds that were just in the wrong place at the wrong time. These are the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards finalists – but we imagine there wasn’t much to laugh about for the subject of the winning image, above. It was taken by Sarah Skinner in Botswana, and shows a lion club “playing”… The young lioness “continues to thrive in the pride”, according to Sarah, who also wanted to “encourage everyone, as a collective” to do their best to help conserve wildlife “so that future generations can enjoy them in the same way I have during my career”.

SOURCE: BBC

