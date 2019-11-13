Africa Top10 News

1Meet the African Women on the Front Line of Animal Conservation
A 2016 World Wildlife Fund survey of 570 rangers across 12
African countries including Zimbabwe, Zambia and South Africa found that just
19 percent were women. According to Malawi’s department of national parks and
wildlife, since 2006 there has been an increase in women rangers. However, the
intake has been low – the Kasungu park only has eight female rangers out of 82
field rangers. In all national parks in the country, there are only 52 female
rangers out of a total of 478 rangers, representing 11 percent.
SOURCE: AL JAZEERA
2How South Africans Got Richard Branson to Change his Status
Richard Branson apologized after tweeting out a photo full of
white people to announce the grand opening of his new Centre of
Entrepreneurship in South Africa. The lack of diversity in Branson’s photo made
some Twitter users question the sincerity of his stated mission to empower
entrepreneurs in sub-Saharan Africa. South Africa is a country of 55.4 million
people, of which 81% are black. “The Branson Centre of Entrepreneurship is
for all South Africans, but yesterday’s choice of a photo to go with my tweet
clearly lacked diversity. Apologies,” Branson tweeted along with a photo
of him standing with two people of color and five other white people. The new
South African center is one of several initiatives aimed at addressing global
causes, including ocean protection, access to clean energy, and climate change,
in addition to entrepreneurship.
SOURCE: CNN
3Africans Charged More Than 3.5 Times The “Affordable” Rate For Mobile Data
People living in Africa are charged an average of 7.1 per cent
of their monthly salary for a gigabyte of mobile data, more than 3.5 times the
threshold considered affordable. That’s according to a report by the Alliance
for Affordable Internet (A4AI), which classifies the affordable rate as 2 per
cent of monthly income. It finds that progress towards competition is stalling
across low- and middle-income countries amid consolidation between mobile and
internet operators. The trend threatens to jeopardise the push towards
affordable internet access for all, with half the world’s population still
unable to connect. Even though the 50 per cent mark was reached at the end of
last year, that’s still far short of the UN’s goal of universal access.
SOURCE: AFRICA.COM
4How Instant Mobile Services have Changed Nigeria’s Healthcare Game
Around 12,000 students are enrolled in Nigeria’s nursing schools
each year. As it is in many health professions, these students often find it
challenging after graduation when they search for and start their first job.
They feel unprepared and have difficulties to put their knowledge from school
into practice. Researchers have found that tools such as WhatsApp groups can be
a source of learning. In addition, they permit togetherness of geographically
distant professionals. The increasing use of WhatsApp by health professionals
in Nigeria and elsewhere carries, however, considerable risks that also need to
be considered. These include issues like the protection of privacy of both the
health care provider and the patient and circulation of incorrect information.
SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION
5Rwanda’s Great Apes Survive Extinction
Three great apes are all part of the world’s longest-running
gorilla study — a project begun in 1967 by famed American primatologist Dian
Fossey. Yet Fossey herself, who died in 1985, would likely be surprised any
mountain gorillas are still left to study. Alarmed by rising rates of poaching
and deforestation in central Africa, she predicted the species could go extinct
by 2000. Instead, a concerted and sustained conservation campaign has averted
the worst and given a second chance to these great apes, which share about 98%
of human DNA. Last fall, the Switzerland-based International Union for
Conservation of Nature changed the status of mountain gorillas from
“critically endangered” to “endangered,” an improved if
still-fragile designation.
SOURCE: VOA
6South Africa’s Catch 22
South Africa’s post office is cutting several hundred jobs, the
second state-owned company in as many days to detail plans to lay off workers
as the government looks to slash its wage bill. The state owned entity will pay
voluntary severance packages to about 776 employees at the end of November, as
part of a phased reorganization, company executives told parliament on Tuesday.
A day earlier, cash-strapped South African Airways announced plans to cut 944
jobs. Finance Minister Tito Mboweni signaled last month he’s intent on lowering
the government’s payroll costs, which consume 35% of national spending. The
cuts are part of a plan to defend the nation’s last remaining investment-grade
credit rating, which has a negative outlook. Labor unions have argued that
their members shouldn’t have to contend with the fallout of years of
mismanagement and alleged graft at state companies. With 29% of the workforce
unemployed, those who do lose their jobs face an uphill battle to find new
ones.
SOURCE: BLOOMBERG
7The Cost of Living in Libya’s Capital
Since forces holding much of the eastern part of the country
launched an offensive on Tripoli in early April, more than 120,000 people have
been displaced, according to U.N. estimates. A wide buffer zone was created
behind the front lines, from which most residents were evacuated. Many flooded
into the centre of the city of three million and have remained there as the
offensive stalled. The cost of renting a furnished two-bedroom apartment has
risen to about $2,140-$2,855 per month from 1,500 dinars before April, said
real estate broker Abdulmajid Ben Mansour. Tenants are also being asked to pay
six months rent as a deposit, usually in cash. Though a liquidity crisis has
eased slightly since last year, salary payments are often long delayed and it
can still be hard to withdraw cash from banks.
SOURCE: REUTERS AFRICA
8One-stop Platform for Road Freight Connections in Sub- Saharan Africa
Digital freight forwarder Saloodo! a subsidiary of DHL Global
Forwarding, the leading international shippers and transport providers in South
Africa, bringing the first digital road freight solution to the region. An
efficient road freight network is a key conduit of trade within a
geographically wide-spread country such as South Africa but also with 16
landlocked countries within Sub-Saharan Africa. Backed by DHL’s global and
regional footprint and expertise, all contractual relationships on the platform
are organized via the existing local DHL entity, providing trust and peace of
mind to carriers and shippers alike.
SOURCE: VENTURES AFRICA
9Righting Jammeh’s Wrongs
A public national truth and reconciliation
commission in Gambia began hearing testimony from citizens who say
were victims of what commission officials are calling “witch hunts” ordered by
Yahya Jammeh, the former president who ruled for 22 years before fleeing abroad
in 2017 with his fleet of luxury cars. The commission is designed to
investigate atrocities perpetrated during his long reign. As president, Mr.
Jammeh jailed dissidents, ordered extrajudicial killings and forced AIDS
patients to quit their medications and submit to an herbal regimen of his own
invention, according to human rights advocates. He also branded some of
his citizens as witches, a tactic his critics say was central to his effort to
divide his country and consolidate power.
SOURCE: THE NEW YORK TIMES
10Funny Moments Captured in the African Bush
Frightened fish, shy bears, sarcastic owls and birds that were
just in the wrong place at the wrong time. These are the Comedy Wildlife
Photography Awards finalists – but we imagine there wasn’t much to laugh about
for the subject of the winning image, above. It was taken by Sarah Skinner in
Botswana, and shows a lion club “playing”… The young lioness
“continues to thrive in the pride”, according to Sarah, who also
wanted to “encourage everyone, as a collective” to do their best to
help conserve wildlife “so that future generations can enjoy them in the
same way I have during my career”.
SOURCE: BBC