Africa Top10 News

7 The Cost of Living in Libya’s Capital

Since forces holding much of the eastern part of the country launched an offensive on Tripoli in early April, more than 120,000 people have been displaced, according to U.N. estimates. A wide buffer zone was created behind the front lines, from which most residents were evacuated. Many flooded into the centre of the city of three million and have remained there as the offensive stalled. The cost of renting a furnished two-bedroom apartment has risen to about $2,140-$2,855 per month from 1,500 dinars before April, said real estate broker Abdulmajid Ben Mansour. Tenants are also being asked to pay six months rent as a deposit, usually in cash. Though a liquidity crisis has eased slightly since last year, salary payments are often long delayed and it can still be hard to withdraw cash from banks.



SOURCE: REUTERS AFRICA