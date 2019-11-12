Africa Top10 News

1Tailoring Medication for Africans
According to Abasi Ene-Obong, the founder and CEO of biotech
start-up 54gene, black Africans and people of black ancestry are more
genetically diverse than all of the other populations in the world combined,
making their genetic information “a huge resource to be tapped”. He
has set up a genetic research laboratory in Nigeria’s largest city of Lagos,
from where his team plans to analyse some 40,000 DNA data samples by the end of
2019, with a view to reaching 100,000 over the next 12 months. Launched in January,
54gene’s growth has been frenetic. In July, the start-up received seed funding
worth $4.5m from investors. The bulk of the money is being used to expand the
lab in Lagos, hire new staff members, and to build an off-grid power supply
because of Nigeria’s notorious power outages.His biotech firm intends to
research diseases like sickle cell, which mainly affect black Africans. The
biotech firm – named after the 54 internationally recognised countries in
Africa – also plans to expand operations on the continent through partnerships
with pharmaceuticals and research programmes on the continent.
SOURCE: BBC
2Is a Synthetic Horn the Remedy Against Rhino Poaching?
Scientists have developed a fake rhino horn using horsehair, in
a bid to create “credible fakes” to flood the market and reduce
demand for the material. Researchers from the University of Oxford created the
synthetic horn by bundling horse hairs, gluing them together with a matrix of
regenerated silk to mimic the collagenous properties of authentic rhino horn.
Researchers said analytical studies showed the fake horsehair horn demonstrated
similar composition and properties to natural horn, which grows from a tightly
packed tuft of hair on the animal’s nose. Rhinos are often poached for their
horn, which buyers believe can cure health problems from hangovers to cancer.
Persistent poaching and habitat loss has led to a decline in the world’s rhino
population — according to conservation organization Save the Rhino, 892 of the
animals were killed in Africa in 2018.
SOURCE: CNN
3Celebrating Africa’s New Crop of Entrepreneurs
The Anzisha Prize, in partnership with the African Leadership
Academy (ALA) and Mastercard Foundation, has awarded $25 000 to 21-year-old
Yannick Kimanuka from the Democratic Republic of Congo for being crowned the
winner of the 2019 Anzisha Prize. The KIM’s School Complex, founded by Yannick
in 2018, is a nursery and primary school which aims to improve how children
perform academically in her community. This year the Anzisha Prize Forum was a
half-day curated experience that included workshops on the Anzisha Scenario
which gave stakeholders an opportunity to rethink their approach to youth
entrepreneurship. On the journey to crowning the winners, the 20 finalists were
put through their paces participating in an 11-day boot camp at the ALA campus
where they were coached by industry experts on how to run successful
businesses.
SOURCE: VENTURES AFRICA
4Shutting Down Nigeria’s Torture Chambers
Nigeria has been urged to end all forms of abuse in state-run
mental health institutions as well as religious healing centres. In a report
published on Monday Human Rights Watch (HRW) said thousands of Nigerians with
mental health conditions face prolonged detention, chaining, physical and
sexual violence or forced treatment, including electroshock therapy. HRW’s
report shows that interventions have fallen short of addressing a problem that
is widespread across Nigeria. Stigma and misconceptions, including beliefs that
mental health conditions are caused by evil spirits or demons, mean that
patients are often detained, abused and forced to “sleep, eat and defecate
within the same confined space”, often in front of others, HRW said.The
campaigning group said mistreatment is “rife” in both Christian and Islamic
faith healing centres and state hospitals and rehabilitation centres. This is
despite the recent closure of several facilities and a condemnation of abusive
facilities from President Muhammadu Buhari’s office. Some Nigerians have taken
matters in their own hands, setting up groups to raise awareness and tackle
stigma such as Mentally Aware Nigeria Initiative, a user-led informal support
network with more than 1,500 volunteers.
SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN
5Huge Export, Trade Opportunities For Africa
Africa can capitalise on international trade wars by stepping up
its export capabilities, says NWU trade expert. African countries have a
lot to gain from a US-China trade war, with opportunities for the continent to
step up its services and product export capabilities. This is according to
Francois Fouche, advisor at Trade Research Advisory, a spin-out company of the
North-West University, who was addressing dignitaries including ambassadors and
trade mission officials at the launch of the 2020 edition of Africa Trade Week
in Johannesburg recently. “South Africa and the SADC region need to
export,” Fouche said. “In South Africa alone, while in Q219 there was
reasonable quarter on quarter growth, South Africa has not had a very
impressive growth run prior to that. We’re a very small and open economy,
and we must participate more in the global market.”
SOURCE: AFRICA.COM
6South Africa Tops the List of Emission Offenders
A report, Brown to Green: G20 Transition to a Net-zero Emissions
Economy, published on Monday by a global nongovernmental organisation
coalition, Climate Transparency, says South Africa’s per capita greenhouse gas
emissions are above the G20 average and that we are the most
emissions-intensive of all G20 countries. The report says to meet commitments
South Africa has made to meeting emissions targets, the country needs to stop
building new coal plants, including finishing the two units at Kusile, establish
timelines to phase out existing coal-fired power stations and accelerate the
decommissioning of plants too costly to retrofit to meet air-quality standards.
South Africa, together with two other outliers, Turkey and Indonesia, “urgently
need to develop coal phase-out plans and stop building more coal power plants”,
Climate Transparency says, noting that “no new renewable energy capacity has
been procured since 2015, despite the country facing acute power shortages at
the moment”.
SOURCE: MAIL & GUARDIAN AFRICA
7No Peace in Sight for Juba
South Sudan’s rival leaders have once again missed a deadline to
form a transitional unity government, raising new concerns for a fragile peace
process in a country devastated by years of ruinous civil war. President Salva
Kiir and rebel leader Riek Machar had agreed in September to establish a
power-sharing government by Tuesday. But in a meeting last week, mediated by
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni and Sudan’s interim leader Abdel Fattah
al-Burhan, Kiir and Machar agreed to push back by 100 days the formation of the
new administration. The talks in Entebbe, Uganda, noted that “critical
tasks” were still not completed, including issues related to security
arrangements, governance and the integration of fighting forces.
SOURCE: AL JAZEERA
8Hwange’s Memory to be Removed Due to Drought
Zimbabwe’s parks agency says more than 200 elephants have died
amid a severe drought, and a mass relocation of animals is planned to ease
congestion. He says animals including giraffe, buffalo and impala are also
dying and the situation can improve only after rains return. Many animals are
straying from Zimbabwe’s parks into nearby communities in search of food and
water. The parks agency has said 33 people have died from conflict with animals
this year alone. The agency says it plans to move 600 elephants, two prides of
lions and other animals from the Save Valley Conservancy in the southeast to
less congested parks.
SOURCE: VOA
9Lungu’s Gift to Zambia
President Edgar Lungu has pardoned three high-profile prisoners
on the occasion of his 63rd birthday. A statement from the presidency confirmed
the release of five prisoners from various correctional facilities. Amongst
them are a former minister, a journalists and an ex-air force commander. The
release of Sinjela, proprietor of Rainbow Newspaper, was expected after the
president hinted about it last week.
SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS
10The Women Explorers Who Sailed the Nile
Reading “Women Travelers on the Nile,” a 2016 anthology edited
by Deborah Manley, one will find kindred spirits in the women who chronicled
their expeditions to Egypt in the 19th century. The book is collections of
letters and memoirs written by intrepid female journalists, intellectuals and
novelists, all British or European. Relentlessly entertaining, the women’s
stories reflected the Egyptomania that flourished after Napoleon invaded North
Africa in 1798. The country had become a focal point for artists, architects
and newly minted photographers — and a fresh challenge for affluent
adventurers.
SOURCE: THE NEW YORK TIMES