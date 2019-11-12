Africa Top10 News

1 Tailoring Medication for Africans

According to Abasi Ene-Obong, the founder and CEO of biotech start-up 54gene, black Africans and people of black ancestry are more genetically diverse than all of the other populations in the world combined, making their genetic information “a huge resource to be tapped”. He has set up a genetic research laboratory in Nigeria’s largest city of Lagos, from where his team plans to analyse some 40,000 DNA data samples by the end of 2019, with a view to reaching 100,000 over the next 12 months. Launched in January, 54gene’s growth has been frenetic. In July, the start-up received seed funding worth $4.5m from investors. The bulk of the money is being used to expand the lab in Lagos, hire new staff members, and to build an off-grid power supply because of Nigeria’s notorious power outages.His biotech firm intends to research diseases like sickle cell, which mainly affect black Africans. The biotech firm – named after the 54 internationally recognised countries in Africa – also plans to expand operations on the continent through partnerships with pharmaceuticals and research programmes on the continent.



SOURCE: BBC