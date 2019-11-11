Africa Top10 News

1Gambia Takes Myanmar to the World Court
Myanmar is to face accusations of genocide at the
UN’s highest court over its treatment of Rohingya Muslims. A 46-page
application has been submitted to the international court of justice by the
Gambia, alleging Myamar has carried out mass murder, rape and destruction of
communities in Rakhine state. The Gambia, a member of the Organisation of
Islamic Cooperation, has taken the legal lead in drafting the claim against
Myanmar. It is being supported by other Muslim states. An initial hearing is
expected at the ICJ in December. In the application, the vice-president of the
Gambia, Isatou Touray, describes her state as “a small country with a big voice
on matters of human rights on the continent and beyond”.
SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN
2Tracking Blast Fishing in Tanzania
Across the Indian Ocean, in Tanzania, a collective of local
nonprofits called the Tanzania Blast-fishing Monitoring Network has since 2014
been training fishermen to record blasts from the shore. Scattered along a 500-mile
coastline, 24 monitors record blasts and later, their data is analyzed and
shared with government officials. Also in Tanzania, marine scientist Gill
Braulik has installed acoustic recorders on the seabed on five sites along the
coast, with funding support from the data journalism initiative Code for
Africa. The hydrophones can pick up blasts from 19 miles away.
SOURCE: OZY
3Tunisia’s Answer to the #MeToo Movement
Outrage over photographs of a politician appearing to sexually
harass a student led hundreds of women to speak out about abuse. Many of the
posts carried the hashtag #EnaZeda, Tunisian dialect for #MeToo. Women of every
age and social background started to share their experiences of harassment and
abuse, sometimes anonymously, often for the first time, in a private #EnaZeda
group that has grown to have more than 17,000 members and through a public
Facebook page with more than 70,000 posts and comments. But whether the
#EnaZeda movement will have a long-term impact to match its rapid rise may
depend on the fate of the legal case around the student’s accusation, which
remains at an early stage, with formidable obstacles ahead.
SOURCE: THE NEW YORK TIMES
4Nigerien Authorities’ Growing Efforts to Intercept Drugs in Transit
It is a flourishing business that, according to government
officials, fuels insecurity along the country’s perilous borders with northern
Mali, where multiple armed groups compete for territory since Tuareg-led
militias declared a unilateral independence in 2012. The illicit trade risks
deepening local divides. But according to an internal document from Niger’s
security forces, seen by Al Jazeera, the hub of drug trafficking has recently
shifted from northern Mali to Niger, under the pressure of multiple military
campaigns in Mali, including France’s Operation Barkhane which launched in
2014.
SOURCE: AL JAZEERA
5Burna Boy to Donate Concert Proceeds to Nigerians Attacked in South Africa
Award-winning Afrobeats star Burna Boy is scheduled to headline
a concert in South Africa, just two months after he vowed never to return to
the country following a spate of xenophobic attacks there. The Nigerian
superstar, who was among the celebrities who spoke out against September’s
violence targeting Nigerians and others in South Africa, is expected to take to
the stage in Capetown on November 23. he upcoming concert, billed as Africa
Unite, is being organized by Nigeria’s Play Network and will include
performances from artists including Kwesta, Jidenna, and Busiswa. “The
first of many! Part of the proceeds will be donated to the victims of
Xenophobic attacks by me! I really hope we can all keep contributing in our own
way to make the world a better and safer place for each other. # Africansunite,
it’s bigger than all of us,” he tweeted.
SOURCE: CNN
6Find Out the Alphabet of Being An African Content Creator
A– Write as if the world is going to read your content. When
people read your content they should experience your passion through your words
and pictures. Your voice should resonate with pride and dignity.
B-Take the time to read, re-read and edit your content before posting. Remember that you’re not just writing just for you, your writing and representing your culture and continent.
C-Remain humble to the power of your content. Not everyone will agree with your content, they should see you as truthful, honest and authentic.
SOURCE: AFRICA.COM
7[WATCH] Building African Classrooms
Ecologists are urging creative solutions to clean up plastic
waste choking waterways and threatening ecosystems across the globe. The United
Nations Children’s Fund partnered with a Colombian company to turn piles of
plastic into the building blocks of education in Africa.
SOURCE: VOA
8What Will it Take to Open Nigeria’s Borders?
The federal government of Nigeria has announced five conditions
that must be met for the reopening of its borders to neighbouring countries in
the Economic Community of West African States. Some key areas that the
conditions would address include the fact that Nigeria would not accept
imported goods that were repackaged by neighbouring countries; goods imported
for the Nigerian market must be escorted directly from the port of member
states directly to the nation’s land borders; dismantling of all the warehouses
along common borders with Nigeria and presentation of recognized recognized
travel documents at entry points by foreigners.
SOURCE: VENTURES AFRICA
9Waiting for the New Zim Dollar
Heralded by Zimbabwe’s central bank and its President Emmerson
Mnangagwa as the answer to an acute cash shortage that has hamstrung the
country’s economy, new low-denomination banknotes were due to enter circulation
on Monday. But by noon they had seemingly failed to arrive. The government
unexpectedly re-introduced the Zimbabwe dollar in June to end a decade of
dollarisation. It hopes the new notes, at lower denominations than those
currently in circulation, will help end the cash shortage, bring down inflation
and speed up the restoration of the long neglected domestic currency.
SOURCE: REUTERS AFRICA
10Breaking the Speed Record
The Bloodhound land speed challenger is likely to be back out on
its South African lakebed track early next week. Engineers are now satisfied
they understand why a heat alarm has been triggering on the car when it runs.
Bloodhound was in the middle of trying to post a speed of 550mph (885km/h) on
Friday when the sensor system alerted driver Andy Green that temperatures might
be too high in the engine bay. He aborted, pulling up early having reached only
481mph (774km/h). Known as a “firewire”, the sensor is essentially
two parallel wires running through a plastic sheath. This wiring criss-crosses
the engine bay. When it gets too hot, the plastic melts and the two metal cores
touch, triggering the alarm.
SOURCE: BBC