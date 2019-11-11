Africa Top10 News

5 Burna Boy to Donate Concert Proceeds to Nigerians Attacked in South Africa

Award-winning Afrobeats star Burna Boy is scheduled to headline a concert in South Africa, just two months after he vowed never to return to the country following a spate of xenophobic attacks there. The Nigerian superstar, who was among the celebrities who spoke out against September’s violence targeting Nigerians and others in South Africa, is expected to take to the stage in Capetown on November 23. he upcoming concert, billed as Africa Unite, is being organized by Nigeria’s Play Network and will include performances from artists including Kwesta, Jidenna, and Busiswa. “The first of many! Part of the proceeds will be donated to the victims of Xenophobic attacks by me! I really hope we can all keep contributing in our own way to make the world a better and safer place for each other. # Africansunite, it’s bigger than all of us,” he tweeted.



SOURCE: CNN