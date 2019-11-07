Africa Top10 News

1DRC General Gets Tough ICC Sentence
The International Criminal Court (ICC) has
sentenced a Congolese former rebel leader known as “The Terminator”
to 30 years in prison after he was convicted earlier this year of war crimes,
including murder, rape and sexual slavery. The sentence on Thursday was the
highest-ever penalty handed down by the Hague-based court. Bosco Ntaganda was
found guilty in July of directing massacres of civilians in the Democratic
Republic of the Congo’s (DRC) volatile, mineral-rich Ituri region in 2002 and
2003. In total, he was convicted of 13 counts of war crimes and five of crimes
against humanity. He was the first person to be found guilty of sexual slavery.
The first-ever suspect to voluntarily surrender to the ICC, Ntaganda walked
into the United States embassy in the Rwandan capital Kigali in 2013 and asked
to be sent to the court in the Netherlands. During his trial, Ntaganda was
portrayed as the ruthless leader of ethnic Tutsi revolts amid the wars that
convulsed the DRC after the 1994 genocide of Tutsis in neighbouring
Rwanda.
2How to Run Like a Kenyan Athlete
Last month, Eliud Kipchoge finished a marathon in 1 hour, 59
minutes and 40 seconds — an audacious feat that no one had ever accomplished
before. Kipchoge is from the Kenyan Rift Valley region. A day after he made
history, Brigid Kosgei destroyed the women’s world record at the Chicago
Marathon. She’s also from the Kenyan Rift Valley. East Africans — especially
Kenyans and Ethiopians — have dominated marathons for decades, dashing across
finish lines as their exhausted competitors barely made it. In the process,
they’ve toppled their own records or those of their fellow citizens. And people
are taking note — marathoners from all over the world go there to train before
major races. Kenyan marathon runners are such a phenomenon that research
organizations have done studies on why they dominate long distance races. And
experts say it’s mixture of several things including location, the way of life
and the environment.
3Batswana Not Convinced about Birthplace of Humankind Tag
A study in the journal Nature tracing the origins of modern
human life to Botswana has drawn mixed reviews from experts in the Southern
African nation. The study, based on genetics, points to human life emerging
around an ancient, massive lake in northern Botswana. But some archaeologists
question the study’s findings. The study in the journal Nature is based
on genetic findings rather than archaeological evidence, and University of Botswana
history professor Fred Morton raises some caution about the conclusion.
“To me, the argument is a bit suspicious without some kind of additional
evidence to support the genetics,” he said. But while there is caution,
local archaeologists such as Phillip Segadika say the report should spur
further research of the area.
4Bridging Ghana’s Digital Skills Divide
Equipping Africa’s large and rapidly growing youth population
with the digital literacy and coding skills they need to succeed in the digital
economy is no small task. With more than 60% of its population aged 25 and
under and the fastest-growing youth population in the world, Africa is expected
to add 15 to 20 million youth to its workforce every year for the next three
decades. Focused on driving digital literacy in Ghana, the DreamOval Foundation
is a social enterprise that manages all the corporate social responsibility
initiatives of DreamOval Limited, one of Ghana’s largest and most successful
FinTech companies. Set up in 2013, the DreamOval Foundation aims to bridge the
knowledge gap in Ghana through the creation, sharing and utilization of
knowledge within the education and technology sectors.
5Mauritius Polls: Legacy or New Ideas?
Mauritians will have their first chance to decide if Prime
Minister Pravind Jugnauth should continue to rule since he was hand-picked for
the job when his father stepped down more than two years ago. Nearly a million
people are registered to vote in the parliamentary election in Mauritius, a
stable democracy in the Indian Ocean. Jugnauth succeeded his father, Anerood
Jugnauth, as prime minister without a popular vote when the older man stood
down in 2017, two years ahead of schedule. The 57-year-old is asking voters to
judge him on his short time in office, pointing to his record on modernising
public infrastructure and economic reforms in the former British colony. But he
faces two opponents who say his appointment to the island’s top job amounted to
little more than nepotism.
6Deadly Ambush in Burkina Faso
Thirty-seven civilians were killed and more than 60 wounded when
gunmen ambushed a convoy transporting workers of Canadian gold miner Semafo in
eastern Burkina Faso, regional authorities have said. The attack on Wednesday
is the deadliest in recent years as the military struggles to contain Islamist
violence that has overrun parts of Burkina Faso, located in west Africa. Two
security sources said the military vehicle leading the convoy was struck by an
IED on a stretch of road where there is no cellphone network. Shortly after the
initial explosion, an unknown number of gunmen opened fire. One of the sources
said it appeared that they targeted the buses as well as the military escort,
which was unusual.
7Zambian Whistleblower Calls for Protection
A conservationist and a journalist in Zambia say they are living
in fear after they exposed that 80 black lechwe had “gone missing” in
a protected area in the north of the country. Conservationist Nsama
Musonda-Kearns blew the whistle last month on the relocation of the antelope
species native to the south-central region of Africa. Ms Musonda-Kearns says
the black lechwe were moved from their natural habitat in Bangweulu Wetlands,
in north-eastern Zambia, without consulting the community as required by law.
But the government has denied any wrongdoing, saying the animals were moved to
two privately owned ranches after a capture permit was issued in March.
Minister of Tourism Ronald Chitotela has accused Ms Musonda-Kearns of being
sponsored by people wanting to dent the image of President Edgar Lungu and
ordered police to investigate her. Ms Musonda-Kearns, who has since written to
human rights watchdog Amnesty International, wants her rights as a
whistle-blower to be protected.
8Op-Ed: Global Remittances at the Forefront of Reducing Inequalities in Emerging Markets
While there have been some significant achievements in reducing
financial inequalities around the world, half of the global
population living in extreme poverty (on less than $1.90 per day)
live in just five countries – India, Nigeria, Democratic Republic of Congo,
Ethiopia, and Bangladesh. Reducing inequalities in these countries is essential
to global development. One of the ways to reduce this inequality is to increase
the availability of affordable and accessible financial resources. This, in
turn, increases financial inclusion and provides access to life-enhancing
opportunities and services.
9Kenya Makes Bold Economic Moves
President Uhuru Kenyatta has signed a law that scraps a cap on
banks’ commercial lending rates which had been blamed for stalling lending to
businesses. The government and the country’s banks had blamed the cap, which
the government imposed in 2016 to curb high interest rates, for constricting
private sector lending growth and reducing the effectiveness of monetary
policy. Besides boosting credit flow to businesses, lifting the cap is also
expected to help unlock a stand-by credit facility with the International
Monetary Fund, once the government shows sufficient commitment to closing a
gaping fiscal deficit.
10Somali Woman Beats the Trolls to Represent a US State
The second-largest city in Maine, home to thousands of African
newcomers, has elected a Somali American to its city council. Safiya
Khalid, 23, soundly defeated a fellow Democrat for a seat on the Lewiston
City Council in a campaign that was marred in the final days by nasty attacks
and threats fueled by social media. Shrugging off the attacks, Khalid
declared that her victory is proof that “community organizers beat internet
trolls.” A photo of Khalid flipping off the camera when she was a high
school freshman and references to her opponent being taunted were featured in
the online attacks, most of which originated outside of Maine.
