Africa Top10 News

1Social Enterprises in Ethiopia on the Rise
From ex-prostitutes making jewelry out of bullet
casing to drones delivering blood, rising numbers of businesses with a mission
to help address social problems are emerging in Ethiopia as the economy opens
up. An estimated 55,000 social enterprises operate in Ethiopia, the second-most
populous country in Africa and fastest growing economy in the region where
about a quarter of 109 million people live below the poverty line, according to
the World Bank. But the number of ventures set up to do good is on the rise
since Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed came in 18 months ago and vowed to open the
economy to private investment, raising hopes of official recognition for the
sector and easier access to funds.
SOURCE: VOA
2Sudan Launches its First-ever Satellite
General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, head of Sudan’s sovereign
council says, “The satellite aims to develop research in space technology,
acquire data as well as discover natural resources for the country’s military
needs.” China’s state news agency, reported that the Sudan Remote Sensing
Satellite (SRSS-1), was launched on Sunday from the northern Chinese province
of Shanxi. Sudan, which is battling an economic crisis, has been involved in a
national space programme for decades covering activities such as remote sensing
and geo-informatics.
SOURCE: AL JAZEERA
3Protesting Zimbabweans Dealt a Heavy Blow
Civil servants stung by Zimbabwe’s galloping inflation staged
what they hoped would be a crippling one-day strike on Wednesday in a demand
for increased wages, saying that their earnings are disappearing under
skyrocketing prices. It is the first time that government workers in Zimbabwe
have been allowed to strike against their employer, and the action in the
Southern African nation comes as inflation stands at approximately 300 percent.
On Tuesday, government fired 77 striking doctors who were pressing for better
salaries and better working conditions, paralysing all major public hospitals.
The government is using military doctors to attend to patients in some public
hospitals while negotiating with Cuba to help with its medical personnel.
Zimbabwe doctors in October rejected a pay rise of 60% which resulted in the
government instituting disciplinary hearings on the defiant doctors. The
doctors, who earn a minimum of $100 a month, say their salaries have been
eroded by inflation. The Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association (ZHDA) which
represent junior and middle-level doctors have remained defiant, accusing the
Harare government of negotiating in bad faith.
SOURCE: THE NEW YORK TIMES | BUSINESS DAY LIVE
4How Huge Swaths of South Africa’s Eastern Cape Could be Transformed from Brown to Green
Since Addo Elephant National Park was opened in 1931, it’s been
a tale of two biomes for the Eastern Cape. Outside of protected areas,
overgrazing has created “a vast man-made desert” that’s resulted in carbon
losses greater than 100 metric tons per hectare. A new pilot reforestation
project could allow farmers to continue to graze livestock (or game), while
also earning annual carbon credits to the tune of $20 per acre. Ecologist
Anthony Mills is hellbent on turning back the clock, if successful, his mass planting
project could capture 750 million metric tons of CO2. While research has led to
spekboom – a fleshy shrub with purple stalks and leaves like bloated ticks –
being championed as a “wonder plant” by marketers and eco-leaning yuppies in
South Africa.
SOURCE: OZY
5Bolstering Ghana’s Education System
The World Bank’s Board of Directors has recently approved a $150
million fund for the Ghana Accountability for Learning Outcomes Project
(GALOP). The fund is aimed at improving the quality of education for more than
two million children in low performing basic education schools. “The project
focuses on underserved areas and on improving the quality of education for
increased human capital and supports the World Bank’s twin goals of ending
poverty and promoting shared prosperity,” said Pierre Laporte, the World Bank
Country Director for Ghana. The Ghanian educational system is divided into
parts: Basic Education, Secondary Education and Tertiary Education. Basic
education in Ghana is free and the curriculum is compulsory. In spite of this,
about 623,500 children of primary school age are still not enrolled in primary
school. One out of four children aged 4 -5 years are not in pre-school, with
about 20 percent of children living with disabilities are not enrolled.
SOURCE: VENTURES AFRICA
6Competition in Egypt’s Ride-hailing Industry Increases
Operators say there is a lot more room for growth. Egypt’s
population will soon be swelling to 100 million. Taxis, minibuses, tuk-tuks and
motorbikes shuttle passengers and deliveries through crowded, chaotic streets.
The biggest players are Careem and Uber, which had its IPO in May and posted a
wider third-quarter loss on Monday as it tries to outspend competitors. The
firms still operate separately despite their merger in March. Industry experts
expect more mergers as start-ups try to gain market share for bus or motorbike
services. Egypt is among Uber’s top 10 markets globally, and is seen as a
regional tech hub – start-ups such as digital payments firm Fawry have set up
shop in a tech park outside Cairo.
SOURCE: REUTERS AFRICA
7What to Expect in Guinea Bissau’s Elections
Despite huge amounts of support, including a sizeable UN
mission, Guinea-Bissau, a country of 1.8m people dependent mostly on the export
of cashew nuts for foreign exchange, cannot seem to produce even a vaguely
capable government. It is a lesson in the difficulty of changing deep-rooted
systems of corrupt politics in weak states. On October 29th the president, José
Mário Vaz, sacked his government and appointed a new prime minister, though the
dismissed one, Aristides Gomes, refused to leave office. If he does, it will
bring to eight the number of prime ministers since Mr Vaz won the presidential
election in 2014.
SOURCE: THE ECONOMIST
8Traumatised Soldiers Learn a Different Warrior Pose
In Sierra Leone, a yoga-program, led by the army, is helping
soldiers overcome decades of trauma caused by the civil war of the 1990’s and
the 2014 Ebola epidemic. Sergeant Felixson Musa first shared the physical and
mental benefits of yoga to his superiors in 2014. The yoga instructor disclosed
that introducing this idea in the military was not easy. Corporal Michael
Kargbo was abducted as a child rebel at the age of 12. “It was at that age that
they took me, and I was with them until I grew up. I had no one to help or
encourage me, and no one to help me get back to a normal life, no one. I
continued to fight with them, to accumulate traumas, to kill innocent people.”
He said the that yoga has helped him to forget the bad memories of the past.
SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS
9Why Africa Needs To Focus On Its Mental Health Care
One of the biggest challenges to getting treatment for mental
health is poverty, and this is not just in Africa, but around the globe. In
certain countries in Africa, governmental leaders sometimes overlook how
important mental health care is and whether this is because of lack of
knowledge, stigma, or financial issues, the results are all the same – those
who need the help are just unable to get it. More research has been done
recently to encourage making mental health care a priority and it has shown
that people in Africa who have untreated mental illnesses are more likely to
become infected with infectious diseases such as tuberculosis or HIV.
SOURCE: AFRICA.COM
10The African Flare in Cuban Art
An exhibition of Cuban propaganda posters and magazines in
London shows the support Fidel Castro gave to African liberation movements
during the Cold War. The art works were produced for Castro’s Organisation of
Solidarity of the People of Asia, Africa and Latin America (Ospaaal), which was
born out of the Tricontinental Conference, hosted in Havana in 1966, to combat
US imperialism. Cabral led the fight against Portuguese colonial rule in
Guinea-Bissau and the Cape Verde islands, but was assassinated in 1973, a year
before Guinea-Bissau became independent. Ms Ahmad says more Tricontinental
Conferences were planned, but never happened so Ospaaal’s publishing arm became
an important way to keep in contact and share information – and posters were
folded up and put inside its publications.
SOURCE: BBC