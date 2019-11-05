Africa Top10 News

1Master’s Students Make A Solar Powered Home for Africans
A portable, energy-efficient home that was
originally built for a competition may be available on the market soon in
Africa. The design was created by team Jua Jamii, a group of 40 former
university students from countries including Tanzania, Nigeria and Swaziland.
It uses recycled shipping containers and is 100% powered by solar energy. When
Jua Jamii started building the house, the plan was simple — to create
affordable and energy-efficient housing for middle-income families in Africa.
The team expanded from six members to 40 in 2018 to make room for the
implementation of all ideas. By gathering shipping materials from a port in
Morocco, they were able to lay the foundation for the building. Jua Jamii also
focused on equipping the house with a 24-hour power supply.
SOURCE: CNN
2Nigeria’s Oscars Dream Crushed
The Academy has disqualified Nigeria’s “Lionheart” from the
Oscar race in the Best International Feature Film category, dropping the number
of films competing for the award to 92 from what had been a record 93 entries.
“Lionheart,” is partially in the Igbo language of Nigeria. But it is mostly in
English, which violates an Academy rule that entries in the category must have
“a predominantly non-English dialogue track.” The film had not been vetted by
the Academy’s International Feature Film Award Executive Committee in advance
of the Oct. 7 announcement of qualifying films but was recently viewed and
determined not to qualify in a category that until this year was known as Best
Foreign Language Film. It was the first film ever submitted to the Oscars by
Nigeria.
SOURCE: THE WRAP
3Anti-malaria Drones to Spray Silicon Film over Zanzibar Fields
Scientists plan to use drones to spray silicon film over rice
fields in Zanzibar to see if it stops the spread of malaria. The rice fields
collect stagnant water, which is where malaria-carrying mosquitoes lay their
eggs. The researchers from Radboud University in The Netherlands will monitor
whether the film will prevent anopheles mosquitoes’ eggs from hatching by
blocking the larvae from attaching to the surface of the water. The tests are
at an early stage. After the trial, the researchers aim to publish their
findings in peer-reviewed journals before testing it again across the
continent. Malawi has used drones to map mosquito breeding sites but the
researchers in Zanzibar say preventing pupae and larvae from attaching
themselves to the surface of the water takes the malaria fight to the next
level.
SOURCE: REUTERS AFRICA
4Nigeria’s Largest Market Up in Smoke
Nigerian firefighters battled two fires that broke out almost
simultaneously Tuesday at a busy market in central Lagos, the country’s largest
city and commercial center. Balogun Market, where the fires erupted, is one of
Nigeria’s largest textile markets. The fire started in the morning and became a
major blaze by midday, with firefighters trying to keep the flames from
spreading. The Balogun market sprawls across many blocks on Lagos Island. It is
well known as one of the best places in Lagos to buy colorful Nigerian fabrics,
apparel and shoes. Fires and other disasters are frequent on Lagos Island where
the Balogun market is located. In March, at least 20 people, most of them
schoolchildren, died with the collapse of a three-story building housing a
school, residential apartments and shops.
SOURCE: BLOOMBERG
5Washington Mediates A Deadlock in Building One of Africa’s Largest Hydro Plants
The US will host the foreign ministers of Egypt, Ethiopia and
Sudan, as well as the president of the World Bank Group, David Malpass,
in Washington on Wednesday for a discussion about a giant hydropower dam
project on the Nile River. The controversial project in Ethiopia’s section of
the river has been the focus of an escalating feud between Ethiopia and Egypt
over scarce water resources. Cairo has long-sought external help to mediate the
conflict. Addis Ababa wants to keep the negotiations on a tripartite level and
has previously rejected outside mediation. Neighboring Sudan, which has less at
stake in the conflict, has confirmed that it will attend. Under the 1959 Nile
Waters Agreement between Egypt and Sudan, Egypt can take up to 55.5 billion
cubic meters of water from the Nile each year, and Sudan can take up to 18.5
billion. The agreement was reached shortly before Egypt began constructing its
own megadam, the Aswan High Dam.
SOURCE: VOA
6[OPINION] Tunisians are Feeling Nostalgic for the Relative Stability of the Days of Dictatorship
If any exceptional qualities are to be ascribed to Tunisia,
there are perhaps just two; firstly, the country has autonomy over its own
political process, rather than extensive foreign interference. Secondly,
because political power is so diffuse in the country, no one could hope to play
a zero-sum game and win. But rather than celebrating this achievement,
Tunisia’s politicians are feeling the heat. The country faces a glut of
structural problems, a slumping economy, rising food prices, a lack of jobs and
a populace clamoring for greater social services.
SOURCE: WASHINGTON POST
7A Sierra Leone Community Displaced by Diamond Mining Fights Back
Residents of Koidu say government has failed to protect them
when it handed over their land to Octea mining company. While some families
have been moved to alternative accommodation, hundreds more vow to fight their
eviction, by taking the diamond mining company to court.
SOURCE: AL JAZEERA
8What Humans and these East African Birds have in Common
A study published in Current Biology shows that the vulturine
guineafowl of eastern Africa, like humans, have many-layered societies. In the
past, scientists hypothesized that such social structures require a lot of
brainpower. But the pea-brained guineafowl are revealing the flaws in that
assumption. These hefty birds can fly, but rarely choose to. Instead, they
stroll across the landscape in packs, often walking so closely that their
bodies touch “People have long hypothesized that living in complex society is
one of the reasons why we’ve evolved such large brains,” Dr. Farine said.
Researchers have found evidence for multilevel societies in some other
large-brained mammals, such as monkeys, elephants, giraffes and sperm whales.
But as Dr. Farine studied baboons, he also watched the vulturine guineafowl
wandering around his study site.
SOURCE: THE NEW YORK TIMES
9How to Ease the Pressure on Sudanese Population
Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said on Monday the country
is discussing several scenarios such as cash transfers for poor people to
accompany planned subsidies for food and other basic goods. Shortages of bread,
fuel and medicine coupled with hefty price rises brought people out in protest
and led to the toppling of longtime ruler Omar al-Bashir in April. In August
Hamdok said Sudan needed $8 billion in foreign aid over the next two years to
cover its import bill and help rebuild its economy.
SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS
10Egypt Uses its Ancient King to Lure Visitors
The country has seen an alarming slump in visitor numbers in
recent decades thanks to turbulent politics, including the 2011 revolution and
the unrest that followed, and a number of devastating terrorist attacks. King
Tut’s pitstop in Paris earlier this year – the second leg of the tour after Los
Angeles – became the most popular exhibition in France’s history and raised
$10m for Egypt, Hawass noted. The money will be spent on the enormous and
much-delayed Grand Egyptian Museum project in Giza, which authorities insist
will finally open late next year.
SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN