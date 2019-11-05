Africa Top10 News

1Is the Rugby Title the Win South Africa was Looking For?
South Africans continued to celebrate their Rugby
World Cup triumph, with many in the sometimes fractious and troubled nation
echoing Springbok captain Siya Kolisi’s post-match message of unity and
strength. Images of Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, congratulating
South African players in the changing room went viral on social media and was
broadcast repeatedly by TV networks. Archbishop Desmond Tutu, the Nobel prize
winner and leader of the decades-long struggle against the racist, repressive apartheid
regime, said the Springboks had restored “a self-doubting nation’s belief.” The
history of rugby in South Africa – described as “the sporting embodiment of
white minority rule” – touches many of the most sensitive issues in a nation
where historic grievances are still powerful. Kolisi is the first black captain
of the Springboks, and the team fielded on Saturday was the most representative
ever seen.
SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN
2Here’s Why Some African Women Avoid Naming their Perpetrators
Survivors in West Africa say they feel a particularly immense
fear — of shaming their families, of scaring off potential husbands, of taking
on the region’s most powerful institutions. Many people trace Nigeria’s MeToo
movement to February, when a young pharmacist in the country’s conservative
north took to Twitter to describe an encounter in which she said her boyfriend
nearly killed her. Stories of abuse soon flew around the internet, many of them
tagged #ArewaMeToo (Arewa refers to the north in Hausa.) Then, in October, the
BBC aired a report exposing sexual harassment by professors at prominent
universities in Nigeria and Ghana, which resulted in swift action from the
authorities.
SOURCE: THE NEW YORK TIMES
3Washington Cuts Cameroon Off
President Donald Trump said the West African nation failed to
address concerns over its “persistent gross violations of internationally
recognized human rights” allegedly committed by Cameroon’s security forces.
The US also cut more than $17 million in security aid and support to Cameroon
in February over concerns about its human rights record. In a letter addressed
to Congress, Trump cited accusations of torture and extrajudicial killings of
citizens by the country’s military as reasons for removing Cameroon from the
African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA). AGOA helps sub-Saharan countries
improve trade ties with the US. Eligible countries must meet criteria including
a good human rights record to benefit from the trade.
SOURCE: WASHINGTON POST
4Africa’s New City Projects Come at Billion-dollar Costs
The current wave of new city building is largely focused on leap-frogging economic development and moving Africa’s cities directly into the age of futuristic, technologically advanced, so-called ‘smart cities’. Plans for these types of cities are sprouting up across the continent; from Kenya, Mauritius and Senegal. Leading the way is Nigeria with five current on-going new city projects, which, when completed, are set to cover a landmass of 25 million square meters. An estimated $100 billion is being invested in new city projects across Africa; Diamniadio alone will cost the Senegalese government an estimated $2 billion. The assumption is that these investments will pay off. The logic is that these cities will attract the best and the brightest. In turn this should drive productivity increases that ultimately will repay the large loans.
SOURCE: QUARTZ AFRICA
5Maggy Barankitse Built A Village And Saved Thousands of War Orphaned Children in Burundi
For two decades, Marguerite “Maggy” Barankitse has dedicated her
life to the children of Burundi. It started with 25 war orphans – today more
than 20,000 young lives have been changed for the better because of her efforts
in protecting and promoting their rights. She was being recognized for her work
in Burundi as the recipient of the Foundation’s prestigious “Angel of Africa”
award. Created by Barry Segal in 2004, the foundation supports grassroot organizations,
like Maggy Barankitse’s Maison Shalom, and has provided grants to dozens
working across Africa. It was a trip to Rwanda in 2004 that stirred Segal’s
interest in sub-Saharan Africa, for Maggy Barankitse the spark came a decade
earlier. What started as a place of refuge for just over two dozen children has
now grown into an entire village, complete with a recreation centre, farm,
school, housing, hospital, and even an income-generating hotel/guesthouse
SOURCE: AFRICA.COM
6Libya’s Diversification Strategy
The reopening of a plastics factory in the Libyan oil port of
Ras Lanuf has provided a rare boost to an economy ravaged by war and political
divisions. The polythene factory in Ras Lanuf is operated by Ras Lanuf Oil and
Gas Processing Company (RASCO), an National Oil Corporation subsidiary, and was
shut down for more than eight years because of poor security. It reopened last
month with an initial production capacity of 80,000 tonnes a year, set to
increase to 160,000 tonnes. Libya is almost entirely dependent on oil revenues,
and the National Oil Corporation (NOC) has struggled to keep crude production
stable. Output recovered to about 1.3 million barrels per day (bpd) as of last
month, but the picture beyond oil and gas is bleak.
SOURCE: REUTERS AFRICA
7The Narrative about Africa’s Industrial Development
Unfortunately, the dominant narrative is that Africa has been
de-industrialising, even prematurely. In this narrative, it is also questioned
whether Africa can ever industrialise. African countries have even been advised
not to try. The World Bank’s “Trouble in the Making” report concludes that
manufacturing is becoming less relevant for low-income countries. With an
outdated story that gives up on manufacturing, Africa will fail to close the
huge digital gap it still faces. The gap is reflected in the fact the continent
contributes less than 1% of world’s digital knowledge production. To reduce
this gap, African countries will have to start by expanding internet access and
use. If internet use across the continent can be expanded to the same rate as
in high-income countries, 140 million new jobs and US$2,2 trillion could be
added to GDP.
SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION
8Gabon is the Second Most Forested Country in the World
The country’s Minister of forests says the country has ambitious
targets to meet with its natural resources. “We produce about 500
million euros of timber exports. Our vision is to get to five billion euros
over the next 6 years”. But beyond exporting large quantities of wood,
Gabon wants to ensure it does not damage its rainforests and the environment
while at it. In September Gabon received $150 million in international funds to
preserve its rainforest. Using the funding, Gabon will reduce greenhouse gas
emissions and battle deforestation. For many years, the country has been a
leader in Africa in preserving its rainforests. In 2010, it banned the
exportation of all logs as a way of protecting the country’s natural resources
and to prevent the waste of raw materials. And in April, it imposed another ban
on three highly priced wood species to protect its processing sector.
SOURCE: CNN
9Healthcare is Now a Luxury only Few can Afford in Zimbabwe
Millions of people in Zimbabwe are unable to get medical
treatment as costs have skyrocketed. Only a lucky few have health insurance,
while millions find themselves without coverage. Rising inflation and
corruption have been blamed for the collapse of public healthcare service.
SOURCE: AL JAZEERA
10When’s the Last Time You Heard a Cameroonian Song?
Musicians in Cameroon are having a hard time making sales and
getting airplay — blaming the popularity of Nigerian music. They say
night clubs and media are promoting Nigerian songs over the local product.
But the clubs say they are only responding to people’s requests. Cameroon
Music Corporation, which protects the interests of Cameroonian artists, reports
that in 2018, foreign music — especially from Nigeria — dominated records played
in night clubs, radio and TV stations. More than one million of the three
million CDs sold in Cameroon were of Nigerian music. Afo-Akom said the
government of Cameroon should reinforce laws that require 70 percent of music
played by media houses to be of local artists — and suspend or fine those who
violate the regulations.
SOURCE: VOA