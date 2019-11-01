Africa Top10 News

10 Why Motorbike Apps Are Scrambling For Africa

Traffic jams are the great waster of time across Africa. Young men with no jobs got the motorbike taxi industry going – and now provide a service to millions of people. In some African countries it is still forbidden, but Rwanda, for example, is now encouraging start-ups to take up the challenge of helping the government regulate an industry in which most riders are self-employed. Some estimates suggest sub-Saharan Africa’s motorbike taxi market could be worth around $80bn (£62bn), and investors are keenly backing start-ups committed to advancing “Uber-isation” within the sector. Firms are trying to build up a massive pan-African user network as quickly as markets will allow. Then, once critical scale is achieved, they plan to monetise their networks of users by selling them useful services like identity verification, as well as financial services such as mobile payments, credit facilities and micro-insurance.



SOURCE: BBC AFRICA