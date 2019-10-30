Africa Top10 News

Segilola Gold Project

Located in Osun state, the Segilola Gold Project is Thor’s most advanced high-value gold project in West Africa. It has an indicated resource of 556,000 ounces, an inferred resource of 306,000 ounces and a probable reserve of 448,000 ounces according to data obtained from the firm’s website. Regional infrastructure lender, Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), is also an investor in the gold project with a $78 million debt-equity financing. Thor is looking to start operations at the mine by early 2021.

SOURCE: Ventures Africa

Cameroonians Tackle Landslide

Rescuers in the town of Bafoussam have been looking for survivors in the remains of houses flattened by earth dislodged after heavy rainfall. Regional governor Fonka Awa Augustine said people had built homes on unsafe ground despite government warnings. Heavy rains have continued beyond the regular rainy season.

SOURCE: BBC

Uganda’s Gay Community

Last week, a Ugandan minister attempted to reintroduce a revoked 2014 law allowing capital punishment for people convicted of gay sex. Meanwhile, police arrested 16 activists on suspicion of homosexuality, which is illegal in Uganda and punishable with up to life in prison. The government’s renewed anti-gay focus has led a long-castigated and already fearful community to lie low, with some LGBT people forced into hiding.

SOURCE: VOA News

Johannesburg City Hack

Johannesburg city council member Funzela Ngobeni said the hackers gained access to the city’s computer systems last Thursday and gave them until Monday to make the payment of four bitcoins, which is equivalent to 500,000 rands, according to the council. The officials are refusing to pay and the ultimatum date has now elapsed.

SOURCE: CNN

Preschools in Kenya and Tanzania

Countries across sub-Saharan Africa have made impressive progress towards achieving universal school enrollment over the past few decades. But schooling isn’t the same as learning. Recent studies reveal that children in this region learn remarkably little at school. For example, only one in five third-grade students in Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda have second-grade literacy and numeracy skills, and less than one third of sixth-grade students in Southern and Eastern Africa can solve a simple subtraction problem.

SOURCE: Conversation

China's 'Soft Power' in Africa

China’s increasing state-backed media presence in Africa has stoked fears among Western observers. But current evidence shows the plan to increase Chinese soft power through official outlets who portray the Asian giant in a positive light has had limited impact. Instead, it is Africa’s rapidly evolving landscape of digital technology that offers Chinese media influence the most room for growth. The African continent—a major destination for China’s Belt and Road projects, international trade, and private businesses—is at the forefront of this effort.

SOURCE: Quartz Africa

Prudhoe Community

South Africa embarked on a land reform process in 1994 to address the country’s tragic history of inequitable land distribution along racial lines. One of the aims of the process is to provide redress for people dispossessed of their rights in land as a result of racially discriminatory laws or practices.

SOURCE: Africa.com

South Sudan's Machar


The spokesman for former rebel leader Riek Machar said he did not believe he would be able to join a unity government on Nov. 12 – a deadline agreed in September after months of talks, broken ceasefires and pressure from the United Nations, the United States and regional powers. There was no immediate comment from President Salva Kiir or from other countries who helped broker the accord. U.S. officials said this month they would not accept any more delays and might impose sanctions if deadlines are not met.

SOURCE: Reuters

Bobsled Talent Nigeria

On a warm September morning in Lagos, as more than 30 Nigerian athletes prepared to take part in the country’s maiden bobsled and skeleton tryouts, Seun Adigun was there to encourage them. She represented Nigeria on both occasions, in 2012 in London for the women’s 100-metre hurdles and in 2018 in PyeongChang as part of the women’s bobsled team.

SOURCE: Aljazeera

Tunis

“This would never have happened so openly even 10 years ago,” one of a group of young Tunisians shouts to me over the bass pulsing out of refrigerator-size speakers. We are at a garishly lit, open-air nightclub in Gammarth, a suburb of Tunis so packed with bars it resembles a theme park for adults. There’s a swimming pool, and a few people in the crowd seem like they’re just a cocktail away from jumping in.

SOURCE: New York Times

