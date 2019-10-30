Africa Top10 News

8 South Sudan’s Machar Urges Delay to Unity Government



The spokesman for former rebel leader Riek Machar said he did not believe he would be able to join a unity government on Nov. 12 – a deadline agreed in September after months of talks, broken ceasefires and pressure from the United Nations, the United States and regional powers. There was no immediate comment from President Salva Kiir or from other countries who helped broker the accord. U.S. officials said this month they would not accept any more delays and might impose sanctions if deadlines are not met.



SOURCE: Reuters