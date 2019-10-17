Africa Top10 News

3 Unlikely Form of Birth Control in Uganda

Uganda has one of the highest birth rates in the world. It also has some of the most dedicated soap opera watchers anywhere in Africa. Now a group of enterprising Ugandans is aiming to tackle the former through the medium of the latter. Soap operas are expensive to make, however, so they plan instead to “hack” a Venezuelan import, recutting the existing series and overdubbing it with Ugandan actors. Using content originally from Nacer Contigo (Reborn), the new show has been rescripted and turned into a programme titled Love & Wealth. Talks are under way to determine which African country Love & Wealth will make its screen debut in, but it is hoped the show will be distributed to as many English and French free-to-air channels as possible on the continent.



SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN