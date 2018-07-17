Africa Top10 News

1Obama Reflects on Nelson Mandela’s Legacy
US former President Barack Obama delivered the keynote address to celebrate Nelson Mandela’s centenary in South Africa. Speaking at a packed stadium he says he envisions a world where the gap between the poor and the rich is lessened and that the world has to build and innovate to get there. These are not new ideas, Obama says, Mandela had similar ideas long ago.
2Egypt Lawmakers Clampdown on Social Media
The bill was backed by two thirds of parliament’s 596 members and it will now be sent to President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to be ratified. Under the new law, people whose social media accounts have more than 5,000 followers could be placed under the supervision of Egypt’s Supreme Council for Media Regulations. This would encompass websites, blogs and personal accounts.
3Independent Entrepreneurs and Artists’ Managers Want to Improve Africa’s Music Ecosystem
Los Angeles-based Universal Music Group, the world’s largest music company, is putting in place personnel and technical infrastructure to build a pan-African music operation from scratch. In March it bought one of East Africa’s largest labels Nairobi-based AI records to get a foothold in the region. Last week it opened an Abidjan base to oversee mostly Francophone western Africa and recently announced its arrival in Nigeria for Anglophone West Africa.
SOURCES: Music Business Worldwide, Quartz Africa
4Getting People out of Addiction in Africa’s First Narco-state
Quinhamel’s Youth Challenge center is the only rehab center in Guinea-Bissau run by Catholic priest Domingos Té. Over the past 15 years, more than 3,800 people have passed through, around three-quarters of who struggle with drug addiction.
SOURCES: Ozy
5Ethiopia’s Wolves are Currently Ranked as the World’s Rarest Species of Canines
It’s estimated that there are no more than 450 of them left in the wild. Researchers are trying to figure out why there is a rapidly declining population despite having no natural predators in the area. The Ethiopian Wolf Project was established in 1995 to find a solution to keep the wolves from going extinct.
SOURCES: AFK Travel
6This Staple Food Changes Lives in Ghana
Brothers James and Kwesi Ansah have come up with a novel way to use waste generated from cassavas. They named their innovation; which is built from ordinary items from their backyards such as plastic gallons, wood and copper wires; “JK2 table power”. It uses root vegetables to create electricity that can power radios and mobile phones in their village in eastern Ghana.
SOURCES: BBC
7Libya’s Children of War
When the Islamic State group was pushed out of its Libyan stronghold in the city of Sirte nearly two years ago, the children of some foreign IS fighters were left behind. Some have returned to their home countries, but more than 20 orphans, most of them from neighbouring Egypt, are still stranded in the Libyan city of Misrata. BBC went out to talk to them.
SOURCES: BBC
8How Burkinabe Children Beat the Three Biggest Killers
A mass radio campaign in Burkina Faso has led to a significant rise in sick children getting medical attention and could prove one of the most cost-effective ways to save young lives in poor countries. Researchers used a “saturation” method of intensive radio transmissions over an extended period of time to promote behavior change.
SOURCES: VOA
9A Major Conservation Tragedy in Kenya’s Wildlife
Kenya is probing the death of eight rhinos at one of the country’s national parks just over a week after the animals were moved. The eight rhinos were among 11 that were moved from the Nairobi and Nakuru national parks to Tsavo East National Park, in a process known as translocation, and designed to boost depleting rhino population in the country.
SOURCES: Live Science, CNN
10Banknotes and Coin Celebrate Mandela’s Centenary
“Has South Africa recognised its greatest asset? Its people.” Nelson Mandela’s granddaughter, Ndileka Mandela, asked this at the official launch of a set of banknotes commemorating Nelson Mandela.
SOURCES: Africa.com