Africa Top10 News

1Where Are The Highest Paying Jobs In Africa?
Thanks to growing economies and the improving
political situation in many African countries, Africa now has plenty of job
opportunities to explore. Different countries have their own main economic
activities, which largely determines what kinds of job opportunities are
available locally. The entry of large multinational companies into Africa has
further opened up a competitive job market that is constantly in search of top
talent from across the continent, as well as across the globe. Some of the key
factors to consider when moving for better job opportunities include: security,
cost of living, economic growth and inflation, ease of accessing work permits
or visas, job promotion prospects, employment income taxation regime, and
remuneration benefits among others. Before beginning to make applications or
accepting a job offer from a foreign country, you need to have factual
information to better assess the suitability of a job.
SOURCE: AFRICA.COM
2The First Black Woman to Visit Every Country is African
Jessica Nabongo, a UN employee turned travel blogger, set out to
visit all 193 countries in the world in 2016, and on October 6 arrived the last
on her list, Seychelles, according to a post on her Instagram page. She also
clocked up a couple of what the UN calls “non-observer status”
territories, taking her total to 195. Born in Detroit to Ugandan parents and
holding two passports, Nabongo’s epic odyssey hasn’t just been about getting her
name in a record book. She’s hoping to pave the way for women and people of
color to do the same. And despite being a self-identified African, that didn’t
mean everything was smooth sailing when Nabongo traveled around Africa. A few
times, she watched in frustration as she was forced to wait behind white
tourists or forced to pay bribes in order to cross borders that should have
been open to her.To support her travel habits, she founded a company called Jet
Black, which organizes custom itineraries for small group trips in Africa, plus
sells travel gear like branded T-shirts and passport covers.
SOURCE: CNN
3The Africans Fighting to Save the Environment
In Kenya Kaluki Paul Mutuku has been actively involved in
conservation since college, where he was a member of an environmental awareness
club, and has been a member of the African Youth Initiative on Climate Change
since 2015. Raised in rural Kenya by a single mother, Mutuku’s vigorous
activism, was inspired by the direct challenges his family and wider community
faced from the effects of climate change. He acknowledges the young children in
Kenya and Nigeria and other parts of the developing world who make toys out of
recycled plastic and metal, and who would probably not know to call themselves
climate advocates.
SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN
4Zimbabwe’s Dark and Difficult Times
Zimbabwe has raised its average electricity tariff by 320 percent to ramp up power supplies at a time of daily blackouts. The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) said it had approved an application by Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) to raise the tariff. ZERA said the tariff rise was necessary after inflation soared – the International Monetary Fund (IMF) says it was about 300 percent in August. Zimbabwe introduced an interim sovereign currency – the Real Time Gross Settlement dollar or Zimdollar – in February which quickly fell prey to black market speculation. Consumers seem set for more price increases after the energy regulator said that, starting November, the power utility would index its tariff to the US dollar to enable it “to recover from inflation and exchange rate changes”. The new tariff would allow ZETDC to raise money to repair its generators, as well as pay for imports from South Africa’s Eskom and Mozambique which cost $19.5m every month, the regulator said.
SOURCE: AL JAZEERA
5AfDB to Incentivise Countries Boosting Women in Business
The African Development Bank will soon start tracking how much
loan is given to women across the continent through its new initiative, the
Women Financing Index. The index is to take note of African countries that
accord women a priority in loan disbursement. Nations that perform well
according to data obtained would benefit more from financing from AfDB. The
bank’s chief further explained that institutions will be rated by their
development impact which is based on the rate and volume at which they lend to
women. “Top institutions will be rewarded with preferential financing terms
from the African Development Bank,” he added. Over the past decade, the number
of women entrepreneurs in Africa has grown substantially. AfDB’s Africa Gender
Equality Index shows that female entrepreneurship on the continent is the
highest in the world and they make a sizeable contribution to Africa’s economy.
Across steel manufacturing companies in South Africa, Ethiopia’s textile and
clothing designing, high-tech development in East Africa and agribusinesses in
West Africa, female entrepreneurs are taking their place in the business
landscape.
SOURCE: VENTURES AFRICA
6Rwanda Deports Controversial Pastor
An American missionary who ran a conservative evangelical church
and radio station in Rwanda was arrested in Kigali, the country’s capital
before he could hold a news conference to denounce the government for clamping
down on churches like his. The Rev. Gregg Schoof is one of several outspoken evangelical
pastors who have criticized the Rwandan government for allowing access to
abortion and birth control, and for teaching evolution. Until last year, Rwanda
imprisoned women accused of having abortions. But a law passed last year
allowed abortion in cases of rape, forced marriage, incest, or when the
pregnancy posed a health risk to the mother. Earlier this year, Mr. Kagame
ordered the release of nearly 400 women and girls who had been jailed for
having or aiding in abortions.
SOURCE: THE NEW YORK TIMES
7Educating Botswana about Modern Farming Practices
Amanda Aminah Masire’s firm, Greenhouse Technologies is plugging
the gap between farmers and government with a company that provided everything
from consultancy to cucumber seed. Between 2013 and 2018, Greenhouse
Technologies’ “horticulture in a box” solution helped 430 Botswanans to become
farmers. In the process, she’s reduced the country’s reliance on imported
fruits and vegetables to the tune of 2,100 acres of productive land. Masire
owes her success to wrapping up a sizable chunk of the horticulture value
chain. Masire is determined to stay several steps ahead of the competition, she
outlines plans to incorporate beekeeping, integrated livestock farming, the
internet of things, fish farming, steel-bending and pollination by drone into
her business offerings. And she plans to expand the model to other African
countries.
SOURCE: OZY
8Spotlight on Maternal Care in African Hospitals
A medical journal in The Lancet found that more than one-third
of new mothers in four poor countries are abused during childbirth. A study
carried out in Ghana, Guinea, Myanmar and Nigeria by the World Health
Organization, found that 42% of the women experienced physical or verbal abuse
or some form of stigma or discrimination at maternity health facilities. The
study also found a high number of Cesarean sections, vaginal exams and other
procedures being performed without the patient’s consent. Of the 2,016 women
observed for the study, 14% said they were either hit, slapped or punched
during childbirth. Some 38% of the women said they were subjected to verbal
abuse, most often by being shouted at, mocked or scolded. The authors of the
study urged officials to hold those who mistreat women during childbirth
accountable. They also urged the governments to put into place clear policies
and sufficient resources to ensure that women have a safe place to give birth.
SOURCE: VOA
9Buhari Goes After Oil Profits
Nigeria is seeking to recover as much as $62 billion from
international oil companies; using a 2018 Supreme Court ruling
that the state says enables it to increase its share of income from
production-sharing contracts. The proposal comes as President Muhammadu Buhari
tries to bolster revenue after a drop in the output and price of oil, Nigeria’s
main export. It’s previously targeted foreign companies, fining mobile operator
MTN Group Ltd. almost $1 billion for failing to disconnect undocumented
SIM-card users, and suing firms including JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a
corruption scandal.
SOURCE: BLOOMBERG
10Ethiopia’s PM is the Bookmakers’ Favourite to Win a Nobel Peace Prize
During a high-level meeting at Ethiopia’s foreign ministry in
July, officials were shocked by social media reports that their prime ministe,
Ahmed Abiy was visiting Eritrea. His second since clinching a peace deal last
year that ended two decades of hostility between the two neighbours. The
surprise visit is typical of Abiy, who both fans and critics say often relies
on bold personal initiatives and charisma to drive change instead of working
through government institutions. The deal with Eritrea won Abiy international
plaudits.
SOURCE: REUTERS AFRICA