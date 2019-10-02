Africa Top10 News

1Tunisian Women Become Active in Political Life
This snapshot of female power politics may be rare elsewhere Arab world, but not in post-revolution Tunisia. Sunday’s vote will be a key test of whether women can consolidate these advances. Several factors however, including less stringent parity rules for the legislature and potentially low female turnout, make this election more challenging. Women clinched nearly half the local council seats in last year’s municipal vote. Even without the equal ranking rule, they make up one-third of Tunisia’s current parliament, compared to just 20 percent in the United States and well above their North African counterparts, according to World Bank statistics.
SOURCE: VOA
2The Odds are Against Kenya’s Betting Industry
Over 2,500 people who depend directly on Kenya’s
betting industry will be jobless in the coming days after two of the most
prominent sports betting firms in the country have announced their exit. The
firms – SportPesa and Betin – have halted their operations in the eastern
African nation after a longstanding tax dispute with the government. Both
companies are said to control more than 60 percent of the market share in
Kenya. The betting companies blamed their exit on the government’s decision to
impose heavy taxes on the industry which, according to them, made the business
no longer viable. Recent reports show that the Kenyan legislature recently
imposed a 20 percent excise tax on all betting stakes, much to the displeasure
of SportPesa.
SOURCE: VENTURES AFRICA
3Dangote and Gates’ Friendship over the Years
That was the scenario when the second world’s richest man Bill
Gates met Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote in an event in New York. “As
soon as we shook hands, it was clear we had a tonne in common. We were both
super interested in global health. So we made sure to sit next to each other at
dinner,” Bill Gates wrote on his social media pages. That first meeting
sparked the beginning of a fruitful friendship that led them to start a
business in the 1970s. “We chose to start foundations aimed at improving
health and education. We formed the Dangote Foundation,” Bill Gates said.
Gates in 2000 founded the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to help all
people lead healthy, productive lives. He said they both love to geek out over
things that make some people’s eyes glaze over, like cement, fertilizer, and
iodized salt. In 2016, their foundations announced a joint, five-year $100
million commitment to reducing malnutrition in Nigeria.
SOURCE: THE STAR
4An 18th Century Ethiopian Crown will Finally be Returned Home
The relic was hidden in a Dutch flat for 21 years until Ethiopian Sirak Asfaw, who fled to the Netherlands in the late 1970s, discovered the crown in the suitcase of a visitor and realised it was stolen. The management consultant has protected it until he felt safe to send it back. “Finally it is the right time to bring back the crown to its owners – and the owners of the crown are all Ethiopians,” he told the BBC. The crown is thought to be one of just 20 in existence. It has depictions of Jesus Christ, God and the Holy Spirit, as well as Jesus’ disciples, and was likely gifted to a church by the powerful warlord Welde Sellase hundreds of years ago. It is currently being stored at a high security facility until it can be safely returned.
SOURCE: BBC
5The Sussexes Draw Inspiration from Africans’ Generosity and Resilience
Prince Harry said that Africa’s embrace had helped him cope with
the death of his mother, Princess Diana, as he and his wife Meghan championed
job creation and entrepreneurship on the continent on the final day of their
10-day tour. “Ever since I came to this continent as a young boy, trying to
cope with something I can never possibly describe, Africa has held me in an
embrace that I will never forget, and I feel incredibly fortunate for that… I
always feel – wherever I am on this continent – that the community around me
provides a life that is enriching, and is rooted in the simplest things –
connection, connections with others and the natural environment.”
SOURCE: REUTERS AFRICA
6Can Africa’s Largest Fund Save Face?
The image of Africa’s biggest fund manager has been damaged by
allegations of misconduct and breaches of corporate governance and the
institution must now strive to preserve what’s left of its reputation, its
interim chairman Reuel Khoza said. The Public Investment Corporation, which
oversees $139 billion of mainly South African government worker pensions,
has been the subject of a commission of inquiry. That’s involved months of
public testimony into allegations of political interference and questionable
investment decisions. The board is an interim one as the commission is
scheduled to make recommendations on how the money manager is run by the end of
this month.
SOURCE: BLOOMBERG
7A Kenyan Village Terrorised by Snakes
In the village of Simotwo, everyone knows someone who’s been
bitten by a snake. The semi-arid environment of Simotwo and most parts of
Baringo County are favourable habitats for a number of snake species. Despite
the local government’s efforts, barriers to solving the snakebite problem
include poor road networks, the lack of public health education and absence of
anti-venom in rural health facilities. Kabartonjo sub-district hospital
is rated level four by Kenya’s Ministry of Health, meaning it is better
equipped than the pharmacies in and near Simotwo. Despite promises from local
officials, Simotwo residents said they had not yet received training in how to deal
with the snakes.
SOURCE: AL JAZEERA
810 Reasons Why Africa is a Source for Top Tech Talent
Technology is fast growing in Africa and so is tech talent. The
continent is experiencing transformative impact as a result of technology. From
rural Ghana where low income earners are able to buy insurance policies through
their mobile phones to the streets of Nairobi, Kenya, where residents are able
to send and receive money through their mobile phones, technology has become
the order of the day in the continent. Whenever a list of successful tech
startups in the world is mentioned, you never miss two or three that have their
roots in Africa. The continent prides itself in having numerous
successful tech startups that have endured the test of time. Today, some have
been in operation for more than 10 years, providing solutions to some of our
most pressing socio-economic and communications problems. They also thrive by
having a pan-African scope in service delivery. These startups include Ushahidi
founded in Kenya, Instabug in Egypt, RoamSmart in Tunisia, Skyrove in South
Africa, Njorku in Cameroon, Bonglive in Tanzania, among many others.
SOURCE: AFRICA.COM
9Nigeria’s Geeks Stand Up to the Police
The tech community in Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country,
is fighting back against what its leaders say is alleged police harassment and
extortion of tech workers. The campaign, titled #StopRobbingUs, was launched in
September after Akinmolayan Oluwatoni, a software developer tweeted about being
harassed by officers of the state’s Special Anti-Robbery Squad in Lagos, the
country’s commercial hub. Tech company founders in Nigeria have used
crowdfunding to raise up to $38,300 to finance lawsuits as well as support
existing initiatives fighting police brutality.
SOURCE: CNN
10Young Tanzanians Tackle Stereotypes
Used to fear, abandonment, even attack, a group of young people
in a remote rural community are learning that photography can tell their
stories and give them a place in society. The Umoja Photographers are a group
of young Tanzanians, with and without albinism, who have become passionate
photographers. For the past three years, they’ve been taking part in a summer
workshop run by Standing Voice facilitator Yohana Tumaini and a London-based
photographer, Brian Benson. Here, Hajira Sadru (left, with Tumaini at this
summer’s workshop), a 28-year-old mother, focuses on framing. Like many with
albinism, she grew up being taunted as “ zeru, zeru” – “ghost” – and told she
was incapable of achieving anything.
SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN