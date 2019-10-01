Africa Top10 News

1 Uncovering Uganda’s Dodgy Adoptions

A Ugandan mother who had her child taken through a fraudulent adoption has filed a petition to revoke the adoptees’ legal guardianship, in what her lawyers say is the country’s first legal case of its kind. She says her child was removed from her in 2013 after she was declared to be deceased in court documents. Her lawyer says all involved in the adoption case knew she was in fact alive and that a fake NGO engineered the adoption without her consent. The mother’s case is not unique – as outlined in an Al Jazeera Faultlines investigation, ‘Adoption Inc: The Baby Business’, Anna Cavell uncovered cases of fraud and exploitation in adoptions between Uganda to the US. In one case, two parents thought they were sending their children to boarding school – only for them to be legally adopted and sent to the United States without their knowledge and consent.



SOURCE: AL JAZEERA