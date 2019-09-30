Africa Top10 News

6 Baby Factories Closed Down in Lagos

Nigerian police have freed 19 pregnant women from properties in Lagos, which they describe as “baby factories”. Most of the women had been abducted “for the purpose of getting them pregnant and selling the babies”, a police statement said. Two women who operated as untrained nurses have been arrested but the main suspect is on the run. Police said that male babies would be sold for $1,400 and the females for $830. They added that the children were to be trafficked, but it was not clear who or where the potential buyers were. Stories of these so-called “baby factories” are not uncommon in Nigeria. There have been several raids in the past including one last year when 160 children were rescued.



SOURCE: BBC