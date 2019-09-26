Africa Top10 News

1 Egypt Comes Down on Protesters

Authorities have arrested more than 1,000 people from two prominent rights groups — the Egyptian Centre for Freedoms and Rights, and the Egyptian Centre for Economic and Social Rights. The arrests came just days after hundreds of Egyptians took to the streets in different cities, demanding the resignation of President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi. Three renowned political activists known for their outspoken criticism of the president are among those arrested by the country’s security forces. Authorities have identified the detained activists as Hazem Hosny and Hassan Nafaa, political science professors at Cairo University, and Khaled Dawoud, a journalist and former head of the liberal al-Dustour party. Many of those arrested are being investigated for the alleged use of social media to spread false news, undermining national security, joining a banned terrorist group, and protesting without a permit, according to defense lawyers.



SOURCE: DEUTSCHE WELLE