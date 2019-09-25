Africa Top10 News

1Kenya to Host “Davos with the Poor”
A global conference on poverty is to take place in Africa’s largest slum in an effort to make sure the poorest get a voice. The inaugural World Poverty Forum will be announced on Wednesday in New York at the Decade of Action event taking place during UN general assembly week. Social entrepreneur Kennedy Odede, who was raised in the slum of Kibera, in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, has founded the event to bring world leaders and policymakers together to “change the dynamic” of the way the big global issues are discussed. He said it was about making “worlds collide”. Odede says that they will have a 50/50 split of influential leaders and of community leaders from Kibera, from Africa, from India, from Brazil, who have been left out of the conversations for too long.
SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN
2PODCAST: Sola David-Borha on the UN Principles for Responsible Banking
In this podcast, Africa.com CEO Teresa Clarke,
talks with Standard Bank’s Sola David-Borha, about the historic Principles for
Responsible Banking as part of the United Nations Environment Programme Finance
Initiative. Standard Bank, Africa’s largest financial services organisation,
has become a founding signatory to the UN Principles for Responsible Banking –
a framework aimed at driving sustainable economic development and ensuring the
prosperity of current and future generations.
SOURCE: AFRICA.COM
3Zimbabwe’s Facing an Acute Water Shortage after this Year’s Drought
Authorities in Zimbabwe are scrambling to meet the water needs
of the country’s capital Harare after the city’s main water treatment plant was
shut down on Monday, leaving 1 million people without tap water. The Morton
Jaffery water plant, which supplies Harare and surrounding towns with water had
been struggling to stay in operation since June before it shut down on Monday.
The southern African nation is struggling to cope under the double impact of
the drought and a cyclone that devastated food harvests in March. Zimbabwe was
hit by a severe drought between October 2018 and May this year, but Harare’s
Deputy Mayor Herbert Mupamaonde said a prolonged shortage of foreign currency
to import water purifying chemicals has worsened the situation.
SOURCE: CNN
4Accra on High Alert
Ghana said police foiled a suspected coup last week when
they arrested three people believed to have been amassing makeshift bombs,
weapons and computer equipment in a plot targeting the presidency. The
Information Ministry said the men were taken into custody after 15 months of
surveillance during which they tried to obtain weapons from military personnel
and secure funding “for the purpose of taking over the reins of government”.
Its statement said one of the suspects, acting on behalf of the alleged
ringleader, had contacted a number of serving military personnel about the
plot. It was not clear how advanced any threat was, or whether the suspects
were known to authorities, although one was identified as a Ghanaian weapons
manufacturer.
SOURCE: REUTERS AFRICA
5Baby Archie Meets the Arch
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have introduced their baby son
Archie to renowned anti-apartheid campaigner Archbishop Desmond Tutu. It is the
first time the four-month-old has been seen in public on the couple’s 10-day
tour of Africa. Archie was seen smiling in his mother’s arms and was held up on
her lap. Prince Harry and Meghan joked about their son’s time in front of the
cameras as they greeted the archbishop and his daughter Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe. A
Nobel Peace Prize winner for his opposition to apartheid, the archbishop said
he was “thrilled” by the “rare privilege and honour” of
meeting the royals. He spent half an hour with the couple and Archie at his
Legacy Foundation in Cape Town, based in a centuries-old building which was
constructed by enslaved people.
SOURCE: BBC
6Strategies to Develop Ethiopia’s Tourism Industry
Lensa Mekonnen, the CEO of state-owned Tourism Ethiopia, is
determined that tourism – which can boost the economy, champion local culture,
and reinvent the country’s public image. Ethiopia’s tourism sector supports 2.2
million jobs, and is vital to the East African nation’s development
transformation. Lensa sees untapped potential in historic sites that are little
known or have fallen into disrepair. Tourism in Ethiopia grew by 48 percent in
2018, far surpassing the global average of 3.9 percent. But as Lensa strives
for change, she still faces some pushback.
SOURCE: AL JAZEERA
7Plastic Ban Does Little to Ease Litter in Malawi
Malawi banned the use of thin plastics in 2012. However, the ban
was suspended after the Plastic Manufacturers Association of Malawi obtained a
court order negating it, saying the ban posed a danger to their
businesses. Although the Supreme Court of Appeal upheld the ban in July
this year, communities living along Lake Malawi still complain of plastics
flooding the lake. Ripple Africa has introduced an initiative that
mobilizes communities to pick up the bags in and around the lake.
SOURCE: VOA
8Sowing Morocco’s Next Generation of Farmers
Unemployment is high in Morocco’s Al Haouz province. Young farmers
are migrating to cities and climate change is raising concerns about declining
harvests. To make matters worse, agricultural techniques handed down from
generation to generation remain obsolete. But now, agricultural cooperatives
have been formed with support from the International Fund for Agricultural
Development and the Moroccan government. For many young people in Al Haouz,
cooperatives have improved their production techniques. About 33,000
smallholder farmers and herders are involved in the project. The programme aims
to increase participation of women and young people and also engage them in
value addition of products.
SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS
9Africans More Open to Adopting Cryptocurrencies
Global cryptocurrency platform, Luno is working to improve
cryptocurrency education and awareness for consumers across Nigeria. The Luno
Meetup is a free quarterly event that gathers people with different levels of
understanding of cryptocurrencies, from experienced traders to beginners, and
provides a platform for them to learn and share ideas on the evolving trends of
the market. Where traditional ways of exchanging value are very expensive,
prohibited or subject to fraud across Africa, Luno believes savvy people will
love the distribution and access cryptocurrencies provide. The firm also
predicts that African markets may be quicker to adopt cryptocurrencies than
more developed markets. These factors highlight the need to improve the
understanding of how cryptocurrencies work.
SOURCE: VENTURES AFRICA
10Madagascar is Now Africa’s First Source of Caviar
While the island off the coast of Mozambique may be more
synonymous with lemurs than a luxury delicacy—it’s set to release more than
10,000 lbs of caviar into the global market this year. That’s the handiwork of
three French entrepreneurs who established Africa’s first caviar farm,
Acipenser, on the waters of Lake Mantasoa back in 2009. The dynamic trio
operates an online store under the Rova Caviar label and in addition to
supplying coveted caviar to France, the United States and Reunion island, the
black pearls regularly appear on the menu at local high-end eateries. Last
year, Rova Caviar’s stock sold out in just a couple of week.
SOURCE: ROBB REPORT