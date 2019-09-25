Africa Top10 News

1Kenya to Host “Davos with the Poor”

Davos

A global conference on poverty is to take place in Africa’s largest slum in an effort to make sure the poorest get a voice. The inaugural World Poverty Forum will be announced on Wednesday in New York at the Decade of Action event taking place during UN general assembly week. Social entrepreneur Kennedy Odede, who was raised in the slum of Kibera, in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, has founded the event to bring world leaders and policymakers together to “change the dynamic” of the way the big global issues are discussed. He said it was about making “worlds collide”. Odede says that they will have a 50/50 split of influential leaders and of community leaders from Kibera, from Africa, from India, from Brazil, who have been left out of the conversations for too long.

SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN

2PODCAST: Sola David-Borha on the UN Principles for Responsible Banking

Sola David-Borha

In this podcast, Africa.com CEO Teresa Clarke, talks with Standard Bank’s Sola David-Borha, about the historic Principles for Responsible Banking as part of the United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative. Standard Bank, Africa’s largest financial services organisation, has become a founding signatory to the UN Principles for Responsible Banking – a framework aimed at driving sustainable economic development and ensuring the prosperity of current and future generations.

SOURCE: AFRICA.COM

3Zimbabwe’s Facing an Acute Water Shortage after this Year’s Drought

Water Shortage ZIMBABWE
HARARE, ZIMBABWE – AUGUST 01: A woman fetches water from a spring on August 1, 2019 in Harare, Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe is facing an acute water shortage after this year???s drought, compounded by poor water management. Rainfall is down 25 percent from the annual average, according to the Zimbabwean government, leaving two of Harare???s four reservoirs empty. (Photo by Tafadzwa Ufumeli/Getty Images)

Authorities in Zimbabwe are scrambling to meet the water needs of the country’s capital Harare after the city’s main water treatment plant was shut down on Monday, leaving 1 million people without tap water. The Morton Jaffery water plant, which supplies Harare and surrounding towns with water had been struggling to stay in operation since June before it shut down on Monday. The southern African nation is struggling to cope under the double impact of the drought and a cyclone that devastated food harvests in March. Zimbabwe was hit by a severe drought between October 2018 and May this year, but Harare’s Deputy Mayor Herbert Mupamaonde said a prolonged shortage of foreign currency to import water purifying chemicals has worsened the situation.

SOURCE: CNN

4Accra on High Alert

Accra

Ghana said police foiled a suspected coup last week when they arrested three people believed to have been amassing makeshift bombs, weapons and computer equipment in a plot targeting the presidency. The Information Ministry said the men were taken into custody after 15 months of surveillance during which they tried to obtain weapons from military personnel and secure funding “for the purpose of taking over the reins of government”. Its statement said one of the suspects, acting on behalf of the alleged ringleader, had contacted a number of serving military personnel about the plot. It was not clear how advanced any threat was, or whether the suspects were known to authorities, although one was identified as a Ghanaian weapons manufacturer.

SOURCE: REUTERS AFRICA

5Baby Archie Meets the Arch

Baby Archie

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have introduced their baby son Archie to renowned anti-apartheid campaigner Archbishop Desmond Tutu. It is the first time the four-month-old has been seen in public on the couple’s 10-day tour of Africa. Archie was seen smiling in his mother’s arms and was held up on her lap. Prince Harry and Meghan joked about their son’s time in front of the cameras as they greeted the archbishop and his daughter Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe. A Nobel Peace Prize winner for his opposition to apartheid, the archbishop said he was “thrilled” by the “rare privilege and honour” of meeting the royals. He spent half an hour with the couple and Archie at his Legacy Foundation in Cape Town, based in a centuries-old building which was constructed by enslaved people.
 
SOURCE: BBC

6Strategies to Develop Ethiopia’s Tourism Industry

Ethiopia's Tourism Industry

Lensa Mekonnen, the CEO of state-owned Tourism Ethiopia, is determined that tourism – which can boost the economy, champion local culture, and reinvent the country’s public image. Ethiopia’s tourism sector supports 2.2 million jobs, and is vital to the East African nation’s development transformation. Lensa sees untapped potential in historic sites that are little known or have fallen into disrepair. Tourism in Ethiopia grew by 48 percent in 2018, far surpassing the global average of 3.9 percent. But as Lensa strives for change, she still faces some pushback.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA

7Plastic Ban Does Little to Ease Litter in Malawi

Plastic Ban Malawi

Malawi banned the use of thin plastics in 2012. However, the ban was suspended after the Plastic Manufacturers Association of Malawi obtained a court order negating it, saying the ban posed a danger to their businesses. Although the Supreme Court of Appeal upheld the ban in July this year, communities living along Lake Malawi still complain of plastics flooding the lake. Ripple Africa has introduced an initiative that mobilizes communities to pick up the bags in and around the lake. 

SOURCE: VOA

8Sowing Morocco’s Next Generation of Farmers

Morocco's Farmers

Unemployment is high in Morocco’s Al Haouz province. Young farmers are migrating to cities and climate change is raising concerns about declining harvests. To make matters worse, agricultural techniques handed down from generation to generation remain obsolete. But now, agricultural cooperatives have been formed with support from the International Fund for Agricultural Development and the Moroccan government. For many young people in Al Haouz, cooperatives have improved their production techniques. About 33,000 smallholder farmers and herders are involved in the project. The programme aims to increase participation of women and young people and also engage them in value addition of products.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

9Africans More Open to Adopting Cryptocurrencies

Cryptocurrencies Africa

Global cryptocurrency platform, Luno is working to improve cryptocurrency education and awareness for consumers across Nigeria. The Luno Meetup is a free quarterly event that gathers people with different levels of understanding of cryptocurrencies, from experienced traders to beginners, and provides a platform for them to learn and share ideas on the evolving trends of the market. Where traditional ways of exchanging value are very expensive, prohibited or subject to fraud across Africa, Luno believes savvy people will love the distribution and access cryptocurrencies provide. The firm also predicts that African markets may be quicker to adopt cryptocurrencies than more developed markets. These factors highlight the need to improve the understanding of how cryptocurrencies work.

SOURCE: VENTURES AFRICA

10Madagascar is Now Africa’s First Source of Caviar

Caviar Madagascar

While the island off the coast of Mozambique may be more synonymous with lemurs than a luxury delicacy—it’s set to release more than 10,000 lbs of caviar into the global market this year. That’s the handiwork of three French entrepreneurs who established Africa’s first caviar farm, Acipenser, on the waters of Lake Mantasoa back in 2009. The dynamic trio operates an online store under the Rova Caviar label and in addition to supplying coveted caviar to France, the United States and Reunion island, the black pearls regularly appear on the menu at local high-end eateries. Last year, Rova Caviar’s stock sold out in just a couple of week.

SOURCE: ROBB REPORT

