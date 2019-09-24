Africa Top10 News

1It’s the Battle of Ideologies in the DRC
In the urgent struggle to stop the Ebola epidemic in the Democratic Republic of Congo, doctors are rolling out powerful vaccines and lifesaving antiviral drugs, but the year-old outbreak, mired in violence among warring militias, is now caught between expert groups feuding over the best strategy to stamp out the disease. A dispute between two major players in the epidemic response — Doctors Without Borders and the W.H.O. — erupted on Monday, just as the W.H.O. announced that a new vaccine, the second to be deployed, would be introduced into the region. On Monday, Doctors Without Borders accused the World Health Organization of “rationing Ebola vaccines and hampering efforts to make them quickly available to all who are at risk of infection.” The W.H.O. quickly fired back, saying it was “not limiting access to vaccine but rather implementing a strategy recommended by an independent advisory body of experts and as agreed with the government of the D.R.C. and partners.”
2Where to for Passengers Stuck in North Africa?
The collapse of Thomas Cook has plunged governments
across Europe and Africa into crisis-planning mode as they help with the
repatriation of more than 500,000 stranded tourists and begin to count the cost
of the holiday company’s demise on already-battered economies. Many of Thomas
Cook’s German subsidiaries have stopped trading, but at present the group’s
German airline, Condor, is still operating. About 240,000 people are booked to
return home on Condor flights, but the airline will not carry those who booked
their trips via Thomas Cook. The situation in Germany could get worse if Condor
fails in its attempt to secure a $200m bridging loan from the German
government. About 50,000 holidaymakers are stranded in Greece, 21,000 in
Turkey, 15,000 in Cyprus and 4,500 in Tunisia. Thousands of tourists are also
stuck in the US and dozens of other countries. Most of the tourists are from
the UK with an estimated 150,000 people, followed by Germany with about 140,000
holidaymakers.
3Saving Africa’s Rainforests
Gabon will become the first African nation to receive funding to
preserve its rainforests to mitigate the effects of climate change. As part of
a 10-year deal, Norway will pay $150 million to Gabon to battle deforestation
and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The deal is part of the Central African
Forest Initiative (CAFI), which was launched by the United Nations in 2015 to
link European donors with countries in Africa. The partnership sets a carbon
floor price of $10 per certified ton and will be paid on the basis of verified
results from 2016 through to 2025. Gabon, which is on the Atlantic Ocean, has
just 2 million people and abundant natural resources. Forests cover almost 90%
of the country. Since the early 2000s, it has created more than a dozen
national parks to preserve the forests. Gabon also has around 12% of the Congo
Basin forest, which is considered the world’s second largest tropical
rainforest. The country hosts 60% of Africa’s surviving forest elephants, which
CAFI describes as “a key indicator of sound natural resource governance.”
4Moroccan Women Take On Government
A group of women gathered outside the Ministry of Health in
Rabat, Morocco to wage war on Morocco’s abortion laws, which prohibit abortion
in all cases except when the life of the mother is in immediate danger. Their
weapon of choice? Sanitary towels covered in fake blood and slogans they affix
to the walls of the ministry. They’re part of a growing movement that’s relying
on an unorthodox mix of tools — eyeball-grabbing public campaigns, Islam’s
tenets, political pressure and health documentaries — to demand that Morocco
relax its restrictions on abortion. Mobilizing for Rights Associates, a women’s
rights group, organized a sit-in outside Parliament in June demanding a repeal
of Article 449 of the Moroccan Criminal Code, which punishes women who abort
unless their life is at risk, and those helping them. Abortion carries a jail
term of six months to two years for the woman, while those who help receive
even stricter punishment: between five and 10 years in prison.
5[OPINION] Banks Must Take a Leadership Role to Accelerate Positive Impacts in Africa
As Africa strives to compete in a rapidly-changing geopolitical
environment, it is clear that financial institutions have a vital role to play.
As banks, we need to look beyond traditional commercial indicators and deepen
our understanding of the indirect impact of who and what we finance. This means
thinking about the positive and negative social, economic and environmental
impacts associated with our businesses. Weighing up commercial and societal
impacts to make appropriate decisions – whether it be to fund a new project,
enter into a business relationship, select one supplier over another or to
restructure a business – should be integrated in our day-to-day business
operations.
6Senegal’s Legalization and Regulation of Sex Work Applauded
Signing up to a government scheme that regulates the sex
industry in Senegal means sex workers must register with police, attend
mandatory monthly sexual health screenings, test negative for STIs and carry a
valid ID card confirming their health status. If a sex worker contracts HIV,
they’re given free antiretroviral therapy treatment before being allowed to
continue soliciting clients. Some public health experts suggest that Senegal’s
registration system opened dialogue about sexual behavior and laid the
groundwork for future HIV prevention programs targeting vulnerable populations.
It’s also the only nation on the continent where sex work is legal and
regulated by health policy, according to the Global Network of Sex Work
Projects, which advocates for decriminalization of the profession. At 0.4%, HIV
prevalence in the country is significantly lower than many of its West and
Central African neighbors; the average for the region is 1.5%, per UNAIDS. That
figure is even higher in East and Southern Africa, where HIV prevalence is
7.1%.
7Malawians Make the Choice between Safety or Poverty
About 75 of the Malawians displaced by recent xenophobic attacks
in South Africa have returned home. Malawi’s government repatriated them last
week, after they spent weeks at a guarded camp in Johannesburg. Some say
they will never go back to South Africa. Others are not so sure. The
World Bank says more than half of Malawi’s population lives below the poverty
line, and about a quarter of them survive on less than two dollars a day. For
many, migrating to South Africa as a domestic laborer is their only option to
escape poverty. That fact appears to have prompted some Malawians to remain in
South Africa, despite threats to their safety. The Malawi Red Cross Society,
which provided temporary shelters for the repatriated victims, says it will
continue to assist them as they reintegrate into Malawian society.
8The Church Calls Out Burundi’s Government
Catholic bishops in Burundi came under fire from authorities for
“spitting venomous hatred” over a message read out in churches
denouncing intolerance and political violence in the run-up to elections next
year. The message issued by the Conference of Catholic Bishops of Burundi and
read out in churches on Sunday expressed their “concern” eight months
before the May 20 presidential election, which comes five years after President
Pierre Nkurunziza’s bid for a third term plunged the country into crisis. In
the letter, seen by AFP news agency, the bishops raised the alarm over efforts
to “suffocate and assault certain political parties and to persecute their
members”.
9A Win for Zimbabwe’s Economy
The gap between Zimbabwe’s black market and official currency
rates vanished after the central bank tightened regulations on trade in foreign
exchange by bureau de change operators. On Monday, black market rates for the
Zimbabwe dollar ranged from 14.7 to 15 to the U.S. dollar, according to
Marketwatch.co.zw., a site run by financial analysts. The official rate was at
a record low of 14.91, according to the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe. The central
bank said on Sept. 21 that bureau de change rates would need to be within 7% of
the official rate after they slumped to as low as 23 to the U.S. dollar.
10SA Teen Makes Straws Good Enough to Eat
A 19-year-old South African student has created her own brand of
edible, biodegradable straws. Leila Siljeur, a chemical engineering
student of Stellenbosch University, developed Eat Me Straws as a solution to
combat the proliferation of plastics and its impact on the environment,
particularly the ocean. She’s also of the opinion that paper straws, which are
supposedly greener alternatives, are not durable. She and a team of eight young
girls began researching and experimenting until they came up with something
that works. Her straws come in three ranges; regular, vegan, and health, and
are the texture of liquorice. The regular straws are made of gelatine, the
vegan straws are plant-based, and health straws are fruit-based with no sugar.
Eat Me Straws can also be infused with alcohol, on order. Siljeur says she
makes red wine or gin-infused straws for bars and restaurants.
