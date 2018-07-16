Africa Top10 News

6 Africa Needs an African Cloud

For organisations in Africa to truly reap the benefits of cloud and shared data centre services, local data centres need to be developed and deployed. This will not only address the issue around data sovereignty, but also stimulate local economic development and improve the lives of citizens using by widely adopting this technology. This is the view of Mohamed Abdelrehim, Head of Solutions and Business Development for Nokia in the Middle East and Africa market.

SOURCES: Africa.com