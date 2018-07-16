Africa Top10 News

1The Wealthiest Country on the African Continent
AfrAsia Bank and New World Wealth have released a new report putting Mauritius in focus by looking at why the country has drawn such immense wealth to its shores. The sharp rise in Mauritius’ wealth has been attributed to having strong economic growth, a stable government and also in its ability to draw wealthy individuals to do business and live there.
SOURCES: BusinessTech
2This is how Togo is Optimising its e-Waste
WɔɛLab is an incubator for tech firms; here students build computers using ordinary jerricans and e-waste. “Woe” means “do it” in the local Ewe language and this ethos is spreading to other parts of West Africa. The model aims to produce waste entrepreneurs who can build successful companies and develop creative gadgets.
SOURCES: Ozy
3The Secrets of the Ancient Egyptian Mummies
Archaeologists have found a mummification workshop in the Saqqara necropolis. The find is a victory for scholars of ancient Egypt and archaeologists, who believe that the workshop and the mummies discovered in the burial shaft will provide new information about how the ancient Egyptians buried their dead.
SOURCES: The Guardian, Sky News
4Picking up the Pieces in the Horn of Africa
The flags have been hoisted and the doors opened as Eritrea reopened its embassy in Ethiopia. The neighbours called a truce after decades of tensions over contested territory. In a brief ceremony on Monday, Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Eritrea’s President Isaias Afwerki jointly raised the Eritrean flag inside a newly refurbished embassy as a military band played Eritrea’s anthem.
SOURCES: Al Jazeera, Quartz Africa
5“Africa’s Milestones in our Quest to Catch Up with the Rest of the World” – SA Deputy President
David Mabuza unveiled a new super radio telescope that will study galaxy formation. The official launch of the 64-antenna MeerKAT array is a precursor to the SKA telescope. The SKA will comprise a forest of 3,000 dishes spread over an area of a square kilometre across remote terrain in several African countries to allow astronomers to peer deeper into space with unparalleled detail.
SOURCES: Al Jazeera, Eye Witness News
6Africa Needs an African Cloud
For organisations in Africa to truly reap the benefits of cloud and shared data centre services, local data centres need to be developed and deployed. This will not only address the issue around data sovereignty, but also stimulate local economic development and improve the lives of citizens using by widely adopting this technology. This is the view of Mohamed Abdelrehim, Head of Solutions and Business Development for Nokia in the Middle East and Africa market.
SOURCES: Africa.com
7Obama’s Diary in Kenya
The former US statesman is in Kenya to help launch his half-sister’s, Auma Obama, sports, vocational training and resource center through her foundation Sauti Kuu. Kenyans on social media have praised the foundation project for the impact it has brought to the Siaya County residents. Trending hashtags #SautiKuuFoundation and #ObamaInKenya, were accolades to the work the foundation has done.
SOURCES: Standard Media, VOA
8Does Zimbabwe Need a Rebrand?
The leader of the main opposition, Movement for Democratic Change, thinks so. “The name Zimbabwe is cursed as you can see our national soccer team always loses matches; cricket team is always defeated, volleyball is always defeated. We will be renaming it to Great Zimbabwe in line with the greatness which is coming.”
SOURCES: News 24
9A Home Away from Home for these Ethiopian Moms
In Ethiopia, 1-in-27 women die during child birth making it one of the highest maternal mortality rates in the world. To address the problem, maternity waiting homes have opened in parts of Ethiopia to encourage more women who live in remote areas to deliver at a health facility where they can receive the services and newborn care they need.
SOURCES: VOA
10France’s World Cup Victory Is Trending for Political Reasons
A post by Khaled Beydoun, an American author on Islamophobia, calling for ‘justice’ for the diverse team members of the French team has been retweeted more than 163,000 times and gained 370,000 likes since being posted on Sunday following France’s 4-2 victory. The French team is being recognised as one of the most multicultural teams in the competition – 15 out of the 23 players in the national squad can trace their heritage back to Africa, mainly from French colonies.
SOURCES: BBC, Washington Post