Africa Top10 News

1Tunisia’s Ousted Leader Dies in Exile
Zine El-Abidine Ben Ali died in exile in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, days after a free presidential election in his homeland. Ben Ali fled Tunisia in January 2011 as his compatriots rose up against his oppressive rule in a revolution that inspired other Arab Spring uprisings abroad and led to a democratic transition at home. A former security chief, Ben Ali had run Tunisia for 23 years, taking power when, as prime minister in 1987, he declared president-for-life Habib Bourguiba medically unfit to rule. During that era, his photograph was displayed in every shop, school and government office from the beach resorts of the Mediterranean coast to the impoverished villages and mining towns of Tunisia’s hilly interior.
SOURCE: REUTERS AFRICA
2Mobile App Slashes the Time it Takes to Detect Ebola
Until recently, following up with people who have
come into contact with Ebola was a complicated task for contact tracers,
working in one of the epicentres of the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic
Republic of the Congo (DRC), where suspicion can quickly reach a fever pitch.
Now contract tracers only need to carry their mobile phone. The information
they gather can be sent to their supervisor straight from the field. This is
thanks to Go.Data, a mobile application that the World Health Organization
introduced in Beni on 1 September. Created by the Global Outbreak Alert and
Response Network group, WHO and partner organizations, Go.Data is a major
innovation in outbreak investigation tools for field data collection.
Epidemiologists can access the data almost in real time, enabling them to act
quickly.
SOURCE: VENTURES AFRICA
310 Renewable Energy Start Ups in Africa
M-Kopa sells solar home systems to Kenya’s low-income earners by
allowing them to pay in instalments over the course of a year using mobile
money. Mobile Solar Cell Phone kiosk is an alternative solar-powered mobile
kiosk that charges phones and connects communities in Rwanda. Established to
bring safer lighting solutions to off-grid communities who live in informal
settlements and rural areas across South Africa, Shakti Energy is a South
African startup that provides an alternative energy solution to thousands of
households. iCoal Concept is a Kenyan startup that transforms waste from the
charcoal industry and processes it into modern energy. uaint Global Energy
Solutions is a Nigerian company that develops renewable power projects and
provides solar energy solutions to rural Nigeria.
SOURCE: AFRICA.COM
4Most African Cities are not Configured for an Explosive Population Growth
The story of Egun fishermen, like that of many of the urban poor
in Lagos and megacities across the continent, is one of displacement.
Urbanization is often considered from a western perspective, with young
professionals crammed into megacities, living in pods in ever-taller
skyscrapers made from sustainable materials. But it is Africa that will drive
global population growth over the next 30 years — and how urbanization affects
people there now informs how the greatest chunk of humanity will live in 2050.
SOURCE: OZY
5South Sudan’s Future Generation Tainted by War
UN investigators have warned that despite the fragile peace in
South Sudan, the recruitment of children into the army and militias is on the
increase as each side seeks to bolster infantry numbers. The investigators also
warned that sexual violence against women and localised ethnic violence are
increasing tensions that could return the country to civil war. According to
the UN, South Sudan is not alone. In 2018, their research identified 14
countries which they say are guilty of recruiting and using children in
conflict: Afghanistan, Central African Republic, Colombia, the Democratic
Republic of the Congo, Iraq, Mali, Myanmar, Nigeria, Philippines, Somalia,
South Sudan, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. Globally it is estimated that there are up
to 250,000 child soldiers, 40% of whom are believed to be girls, according to
children’s charity Theirworld.
SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN
6Football with a Cause
Two missing Kenyan children who featured in a social media
campaign run by Italian soccer side AS Roma have been found, the club said. On
Sunday, a 13-year-old boy was found and reunited with his family, while on
Tuesday, an eight-year-old girl was found. The image of the missing boy was
posted on Twitter alongside a picture of the club’s new summer signing, Henrikh
Mkhitaryan, following his loan move from Arsenal, while the girl appeared in
Chris Smalling’s transfer announcement in August. In a campaign that started
this summer, the Serie A team partnered with charities National Center for
Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), Telefono Azzurro, Missing People and
Missing Child Kenya. While Roma has received praise for raising awareness
through its social media, the club’s head of strategy, Paul Rogers, emphasized
the campaign has nothing to do with “self-promotion.”
SOURCE: CNN
7Cameroon’s law courts are at a standstill
Cameroon’s law courts are at a standstill as lawyers for a third
day Wednesday defy government threats and continue to protest what they say are
widespread unbearable rights violations that include torture, illegal and
prolonged detention of accused persons. Observers say the strike may compromise
the national dialogue ordered by President Paul Biya to solve the separatist
conflict rocking the country. Three hundred and eighty cases have been on the
schedule at the Ekounou tribunal in Cameroon’s capital, Yaounde, since Sept. 16
and none of them have been heard. Political analysts say the lawyers’ strike
may affect the national dialogue Biya announced Sept. 10 to resolve issues in his
country, which is in the midst of a separatist conflict that pits its French
and English-speaking populations against each other.
SOURCE: VOA
8Urgent Need to Formalise Land Policy in Windhoek’s Informal Settlements
Informal settlements are increasingly emerging in cities in
developing countries across the world, including Africa. Today an estimated 25%
of the world’s urban population live in informal settlements. These settlements
have limited or no access to basic services like water and sanitation; lack
proper infrastructure like roads and formal housing structures. Namibia’s
capital city, Windhoek, is no exception when it comes to unplanned
urbanisation. Researchers say that if the Namibian government wants to improve
the living conditions of the urban poor, it needs to introduce policies that
recognise the complex nature and relations of informal settlements.
SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION
9Giving Burkinabe Prisoners Tools for Healthy Expression
Aguibou Bougobali Sanou is on a mission to share his love of dance
with an unexpected group of students – the inmates of Bobo-Dioulasso prison in
Burkina Faso. The Burkinabe choreographer aims to give them something that is
in short supply in their overcrowded cells: Hope. Sanou hopes that in his
classes, he can help his students work through their emotions and reflect on
their pasts. He aims to provide them with skills that will stop them from
reoffending once they are free citizens. Bouba contests that none of those who
left the prison has so far reoffended. In the absence of hope and opportunity,
the example given by Bouba shows how the marginalised, poor and forgotten can
also build towards their own dreams, as long they as they are self-reliant,
positive and determined.
SOURCE: AL JAZEERA
10[WATCH] Kenya’s Snakebite Unit to the Rescue
Every five minutes, someone dies from a snakebite. Now a team in
Kenya is using motorbike ambulances to rush people who have been bitten to a
hospital where they can get treatment.
SOURCE: BBC