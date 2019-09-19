Africa Top10 News

9 Giving Burkinabe Prisoners Tools for Healthy Expression

Aguibou Bougobali Sanou is on a mission to share his love of dance with an unexpected group of students – the inmates of Bobo-Dioulasso prison in Burkina Faso. The Burkinabe choreographer aims to give them something that is in short supply in their overcrowded cells: Hope. Sanou hopes that in his classes, he can help his students work through their emotions and reflect on their pasts. He aims to provide them with skills that will stop them from reoffending once they are free citizens. Bouba contests that none of those who left the prison has so far reoffended. In the absence of hope and opportunity, the example given by Bouba shows how the marginalised, poor and forgotten can also build towards their own dreams, as long they as they are self-reliant, positive and determined.



SOURCE: AL JAZEERA