Africa Top10 News

1Liberians Gutted after a Devastating Fire
Twenty-six children have died after a fire broke out in a boarding school in a suburb outside the Liberian capital Monrovia.The children were sleeping in a building attached to a mosque at the Quranic Islamic School in Paynesville City when it caught fire at around 11 pm Liberia time. The children, some as young as 10, were not able to escape the building because there was no fire exit and there were security steel bars on the windows. Two teachers are also among the dead. While two survivors were taken to a local hospital and remain in a critical condition. Liberia’s President George Weah visited the site Wednesday morning and later tweeted his condolences to the families of the bereaved. “My prayers go out to the families of the children that died last night in Paynesville City; as a result of a deadly fire that engulfed their school building. This is a tough time for the families of the victims and all of Liberia. Deepest condolences go out to the bereaved.” he victims were buried on Wednesday in line with Islamic funeral rites.
SOURCE: CNN
2Relief for Senegal’s Cancer Sufferers
Senegal’s government says that women suffering from
breast or cervical cancer will be offered free chemotherapy in public hospitals
from the beginning of October. For other types of cancers, 60% of the costs
costs will be reimbursed, the government says. Other countries, like Rwanda,
Namibia and Seychelles, also offer free chemotherapy. An estimated $1.6bn has
been allocated by the Senegalese government for this new measure. Already, in
2015, the government agreed to cover at least 30% of the cost of treating all
cancers. But many other obstacles remain when it comes to effectively and
affordably treating cancer. For example, more mammograms, which detect the
presence of breast cancer, need to be offered to women in Senegal. In many
circumstances, radiotherapy is needed, in addition to chemotherapy, to control
the disease in the tissues where the cancer began, Dr Benjamin Anderson,
professor of surgery and global health medicine at the University of Washington
explained.
SOURCE: THE EAST AFRICAN
3Looking into Madagascar’s Crystal Industry
Madagascar is one of the poorest countries in the world, but
beneath its soil is a well-stocked treasure chest. Rose quartz and amethyst,
tourmaline and citrine, labradorite and carnelian: Madagascar has them all.
Gems and precious metals were the country’s fastest-growing export in 2017 – up
170% from 2016, to $109m. While the crystal business is booming, and largely
among consumers who tend to be concerned with environmental impact, fair trade
and good intentions, there is little sign of the kind of regulation that might
improve conditions for those who mine them. Refining the stone in Madagascar
means creating steady jobs and keeping more of the value of the crystals in the
country. With stone that was exported rough and then carved in China or the US,
almost none of the profit stayed in Madagascar.
SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN
4It Just Got Easier to Trade with Angola
Angola is adopting an electronic payment system to facilitate
the registration for import, export, and re-export trade, a process known to be
strenuous due to bureaucracy in the administrative procedures. With the
new system, payment during registration will be made through Automated Teller
Machines, Internet banking platforms, express multi-box, among other banking
tools, Alexandre said at a meeting organized to introduce the software to
members of the Chamber of Official Brokers. The new procedure represents a welcome
upgrade on the current payment system that requires dispatchers to resort to
fiscal districts to make the payment after which they bring the proofs to the
Ministry of Commerce to be launched in the importers’ process. The process of
importing goods into Angola is reportedly time-consuming and highly
bureaucratic. In the category of Trading Across Borders, the World Bank Doing
Business 2019 ranks Angola among the countries with the most time-consuming
import procedures worldwide at 174 out of 190 countries assessed. Moreover,
import procedures in Angola require an estimated $460 and 96 hours for import
document compliance. In comparison regionally, sub-Saharan Africa
averages $283.5 and 97.7 hours for import document compliance.
SOURCE: VENTURES AFRICA
5This Staple Could be Stunting African Children
Zambia has called for a radical change in the eating habits
of the nation, saying people should ditch the staple, maize meal, for more
nutritious foods – a proposal akin to telling Italians to stop eating pasta.
Maize meal is hugely popular across much of southern and East Africa – research
shows that sub-Saharan Africa consumes 21% of the maize produced in the
world.Many people eat maize meal twice or three times a day. Some say they have
not eaten unless they have had maize meal, which is known as nshima in Zambia,
nsima in Malawi, sadza in Zimbabwe, papa or pap in South Africa and Lesotho,
and ugali in Kenya. Some nutritionists say the maize meal sold in supermarkets
is highly processed and therefore lacks nutrients, vital for the health of our
skin, hair and brain. When eaten in its original form, maize contains nutrients
such vitamin A, vitamin C, iron and fibre, but all the goodness is lost if it
is over-processed, they say. Maize meal is popular, especially in poor
families, because it is often subsidised by governments.
SOURCE: BBC AFRICA
6A Turn of Events in Tunisia’s Elections
Tunisia’s independent electoral commission confirmed the
stunning victories of two political outsiders in the first round of
presidential voting — results seen as a major rebuff of the post-revolution
political establishment. Final results place law professor Kais Saied and
business tycoon Nabil Karoui in first and second place respectively, capturing
more than 18% and 16% of the vote. They now face a runoff in what is Tunisia’s
second-only free and democratic presidential election. Turnout was less than
50% — another marker of voter disaffection. Tunisian journalist Tarek Mami of
France Magreb 2 radio says Tunisians got rid of one system during the
revolution — that of autocratic President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali. Now, they’re
getting rid of the system that replaced him. Widespread corruption and soaring
food prices helped to fuel voter anger.
SOURCE: VOA
7Africa’s Biggest Economies are Also the Unsafest
Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya and Egypt were named among the
world’s most dangerous places to live and work in, for expatriates. The latest
Expat Insider Survey, done by InterNations, polled 20,259 expats representing
182 nationalities and living in 187 countries or territories, covering topics
such as quality of life, cost of living, personal finance, safety and security
and more. South Africa and Nigeria, along with Brazil were the worst rated
destinations in the safety and security category, which covers peacefulness,
personal safety and political stability.
SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS
8Can Botswana Afford to Ban Vegetables from its Neighbours?
A group of vegetable producers from across Botswana are calling
for a permanent ban on imports of tomatoes, potatoes, cabbages, carrots, beetroot
and green peppers from South Africa and other vegetable exporting countries.
The group recently approached the Botswana government to discuss the idea of a
permanent ban on such imports, saying local farmers could meet national demand
for these vegetables. Spokesperson for the Ministry of Agriculture said that
such a ban would be difficult to implement because Botswana was a signatory to
trade agreements aimed at liberalising trade between Botswana and Southern
African Development Community countries.
SOURCE: FARMERS WEEKLY
9Lesotho Farmers Tangled in a Ball of Lies
Chinese businessman, Guohui Shi, and his Lesotho Wool Centre
were awarded a monopoly over the wool and mohair trade in the Southern African
mountain kingdom, meaning Moteane and other small brokers would have to shut
down. Since then, thousands of farmers have had to wait a year or more to be
paid by Shi’s brokerage; some say they’ve been underpaid, and others not paid
at all. Approximately 75% of Lesotho’s population lives in rural areas and
relies on wool and mohair for income. Some herders have been forced to eat
their flocks to survive.
SOURCE: BLOOMBERG
10Will Re-greening Africa’s Sahel Region Combat Climate Change?
The Great Green Wall is ambitious African-led initiative to grow
an 8,000-kilometre forest across the entire width of Africa’s Sahel aims to
combat the spread of the Sahara Desert and improve the state of one of the
world’s poorest regions. More than a decade into the project, the Great Green
Wall is about 15 percent complete. Those involved in the process believe land
restoration can help improve food security, provide jobs and, ultimately, stem
migration.
SOURCE: AL JAZEERA