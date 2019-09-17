Africa Top10 News

1 Zambia’s Inspirational Beekeeping Model

A former hedge fund manager has become one of Africa’s most prolific single-source honey producers through a social enterprise that impacts thousands of families. An initial attempt at large-scale farming in Zambia near Victoria Falls failed, but a friend then invited Martin Zuch to collaborate in exploring the commercial potential of beekeeping. So 10 years ago Mama Buci was born, with the aim of producing high-quality honey in the virgin forests of Zambia. Meaning “Mother Honey” in Bemba, the local language – the company has since grown to provide more than 10,000 families with income. They have also built a school that started with 60 pupils and now has 400, and they want to replicate that model as they continue to grow. Zuch said environmental concerns are also central to the project, explaining that lack of pesticides greatly increases the taste of the honey, enough of which is left in each hive to sustain production. They also hope to introduce blockchain technology so each jar of honey could be traced back to the exact hive where it had been produced. In the next 12 months they are expecting to harvest 550-560 tonnes of honey, the equivalent of roughly 1.2m jars. From there they will sell it, mainly in bulk, to retailers in South Africa and Britain, who then repackage it and sell it as their own high-quality honey.



SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN